Although the sun is finally out here in Pebble Beach where it was foggy all summer long, it is indeed October, and I can no longer deny the fact that summer is over and fall is here.

Actually, I could continue to deny it, if not for the grocery stores shoving pumpkin this and pumpkin that down the throat of every innocent shopper.

I am not a pumpkin-in-my-sweets gal. You won’t catch me putting pumpkin in my lattes, and you won’t find me wasting valuable real estate on my Thanksgiving dessert plate with pumpkin pie. Pumpkin bread is the one exception. Pumpkin bread rocks.

My friend Mark sent me this from his trip watch the Rattlers win in Fort Worth. Sums up my feelings exactly. I’m happy for you, pumpkin spice lovers! I’m simply not one of you.

But I love pumpkin when it’s used in savory ways. Pumpkin curry, pumpkin biscuits, pumpkin ravioli… these things make sense to me. These things are delightful!

So we’re going to make a creamy cheesy baked pumpkin pasta. It’s basically mac and cheese with a pound of hidden vegetables in it — my kids devoured it and had no idea there was pumpkin in it.

PS if you totally hate pumpkin and you’re about to X out of this recipe — you can also use canned butternut squash! Or just leave it out entirely and make cheesy baked pasta! Or check the notes for how to make cheesy baked sausage and kale pasta!

cheesy pumpkin pasta

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 30 minutes

Tools:

Large ovenproof pot, such as a Dutch oven (if you’re unsure if your pot is ovenproof, google it!)

Something to stir with!

Ingredients:

1 pound medium shells pasta

2 1/2 cups whole milk (or any milk, but whole will work best)

3 cups water

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup canned pumpkin or butternut squash purée

8 ounces grated sharp Cheddar (about 2 cups grated)

4 ounces grated smoked Gouda (about 1 cup grated)

3/4 cup breadcrumbs

Preheat oven to broil on high.

In a large ovenproof pot such as a Dutch oven, combine 1 pound of medium shells pasta, 2 1/2 cups milk, 3 cups water, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon mustard powder, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until the pasta is cooked. Stir often so that the milk doesn’t scorch and the pasta doesn’t stick to the pot.

We’re gonna do a little multitasking here: Grate 8 ounces of Cheddar and 4 ounces of Gouda cheese in between stirring the pasta.

When the pasta is tender and the milk has reduced to the consistency of cream, turn off the heat and let it sit for a couple minutes to cool a bit. Stir in 1 cup canned pumpkin or butternut squash purée. One handful of cheese at a time, stir in all of the Gouda and all but 2 ounces (about 1/2 cup) of the Cheddar.

Taste and add more seasonings as desired. You can eat it right now, and this is how my kids prefer it. But I love a baked mac and cheese so I….

Sprinkle 3/4 cup breadcrumbs and 2 ounces grated Cheddar over top.

Broil for 2 to 5 minutes, until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

DIG IN!

cheesy pumpkin pasta 62KB ∙ PDF file Download PRINTER VERSION Download

Love your leftovers: Leftovers will freeze nicely! Let them cool to room temp then store in an airtight Ziploc or container for up to 4 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight, then reheat in the microwave, on the stovetop (stir in a few splashes of water or milk while you’re cooking), or in the oven at 350°F for about 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through.

What to do with your leftover pumpkin purée : Make these pumpkin biscuits. Or mix a half batch of this and make it into muffins.

Make ahead: You can cook this dish up to the broil step up to 2 days ahead of time and stick it in the fridge covered. Just bake at 375°F for 20-30 minutes until golden brown and a bit bubbly (it’s a longer cook time because we have to heat the pasta back up).

Must have meat : Add 1/2 pound cooked ground sausage or bacon after the cheeses have been stirred in.

Gimme some greens: Add in 3 cups finely chopped kale from the beginning.

Must have meat and greens : Make cheesy baked kale pasta! In a separate skillet over medium-high heat, brown 1/2 pound ground Italian sausage. Once it’s browned, stir in 3 cups finely chopped kale and continue cooking until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir this mixture into the pasta before adding the breadcrumbs.

My broiler’s broken : Bake on 375F for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown and bubbling.

Gluten-free : Do not — I repeat, DO NOT! — try making a one-pot pasta dish using a gluten-free, chickpea, black bean, or other noodle substitute (especially not chickpea!). It’ll be gross. Here’s what you’ll do instead: Cook the pasta by itself according to package instructions, reserving 1/2 cup of pasta water before draining. Add that half cup of pasta water to the milk and spices and cook as written, until the liquid resembles cream. Add the noodles to the pot and proceed with the recipe.

Dairy-free: Use a DF milk alternative like almond or soy and use DF shredded “cheeses” (Cheddar and Mozzarella would be a good combo!).

Shells pasta : Any small-ish noodle shape works! Mezzi rigatoni is another fave here.

Whole milk: Any milk (even DF), but whole milk will work best.

Spices: if you don’t have one or two of the spices listed, feel free to just omit it and add a bit more of the others

Garlic powder : Onion powder, or garlic salt (but cut back on kosher salt), or 4 garlic gloves grated with a microplane

Dried thyme: Dried oregano or 1/2 tablespoon minced fresh thyme or oregano

Mustard powder : 1/2 tablespoon Dijon or yellow mustard (ideally Dijon), or omit

Nutmeg : Cinnamon, allspice, cardamom, or omit

Pumpkin purée: Roast 2 cups of peeled, chopped butternut squash in olive oil, salt, and pepper on 400°F until really tender. Smash it and add it instead of canned pumpkin.

Cheddar + Gouda : Any melty cheeses work here. Provolone, havarti, Colby Jack, Gruyère, whatever you’ve got.

Breadcrumbs: Panko, Italian — use any breadcrumbs you have! Or you could make some by pulsing a few slices of stale bread in a food processor until they look like breadcrumbs (maybe you have some leftover sourdough from the super Caesars?!)

Editor: Molly Ramsey

Illustrations: Nhung Lê

Linen in the photo: Christina Dickson Home