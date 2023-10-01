The only thing better than a Caesar is a Caesar made from ingredients that make you feel your best. If you’re a longtime What To Cook reader, you know that in 2020, I ghost wrote the recipes for a cookbook called Eat To Beat Depression and Anxiety. The author, Dr. Drew Ramsey, is a leader in the field of nutritional psychiatry, which incorporates evidence-based nutrition into psychiatry treatments. Put simply: nutritional psychiatry uses food to help support and improve people’s mental health.

By helping him write the recipes that illustrate this approach, I learned so much about why certain foods make us feel great.

Here are some of the nutritional shifts I’ve made in my own life to support my mental health (paraphrased from what I’ve learned from Drew — click here for more info! ):

I stopped drinking coffee. Reducing stimulants (AKA coffee) has honestly changed my life. I completely cut out coffee 2 1/2 years ago and now realize that I was operating with at least a low level of anxiety at all times after starting my day with 2 cups of it.

I eat more fermented food. Adding fermented foods to your diet can transform the health of your microbiome, and there’s strong evidence suggesting a correlation between a healthy gut biome and improved mental health. To get my fermented foods in, I keep a jar of sauerkraut in the fridge and eat a couple spoonfuls a day, I add kimchi to meals when I can, I drink kombucha a few times a week, and I use kefir in smoothies.

I make leafy greens a priority in my diet every single day. Especially dark leafy greens (like kale, Swiss chard, spinach), which are nutrient rich and fiber dense. They also help feed our gut biome, which makes our brains happier and healthier!

I’ve made a point to eat more seafood, which contain the long chain omega-3 fats EPA and DHA. When we eat things like anchovies, salmon, and mussels, we are giving our brain those healthy fats, as well as minerals like selenium, zinc, and iodine, all of which are beneficial when it comes to reducing anxiety.

Working with Drew on that book changed the way that I think about my own daily diet — and how I develop recipes. I’ve used this knowledge to write three Good Mood Food weeklong meal plans that integrate the best ingredients for your gut and your mind.

Today’s recipe is a great example of how you can make a few small tweaks to dishes you already love to make them more gut and brain friendly. We’re fixing a really quick and simple salmon Caesar salad, but we’re making every single ingredient count.

This one meal will fuel your body and brain with:

Fermented foods: We’re using sourdough for our crouton crumble and Greek yogurt as the base of our creamy Caesar dressing.

Long chain omega-3 fats: Caesar salad is always a great option when you’re at a restaurant because the dressing is full of ANCHOVIES! Which are truly the ultimate brain food. So we’ve already got the anchovies, and we’re also adding salmon for even more omega 3s!

Healthy fats and antioxidants: Extra-virgin olive oil is the easiest way to get in so many healthy fats and antioxidants that help fight anxiety and depression and keep your brain strong! I practically only cook with EVOO these days.

Leafy greens: Use romaine, kale, or a combo of both for a super fiber-rich and nutrient-dense green base.

Zinc/magnesium/fiber: Pepitas!!!! AKA pumpkin seeds, but they’re usually labeled pepitas at the store. They are packed with three of the most important brain nutrients and here we’re using them to make a delicious sourdough-pepita crumble crouton sitch! (P.S. Dark chocolate chips + roasted pepitas are one of my fave quick snacks.)

super caesar