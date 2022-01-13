The amount of “OMG I HAD NO IDEA I LIKED KIMCHI, I LOVE KIMCHI!” messages I’ve gotten over the past few days has been abundant after this past Sunday’s recipe. I’m so honored to have shepherded so many of you down this path of discovery.

Kimchi Fritters (they call them pancakes but, they’re really more like a fritter situation): these are SO GOOD. I made them a lot during early lockdown days. Serve as a side dish to a stir fry, as an appetizer, or honestly… just make them your dinner.

Easy Korean-Inspired Grain Bowls: Marinate some flank steak or chicken in a mixture of half soy sauce, half orange juice, plus a few squirts of gochujang (a Korean chili paste) or sriracha for a few hours. Grill it. Serve it over brown rice with kimchi, avocado, and shredded carrots. Delish.

Kimchi and Tofu Stew: So good for these chilly months.

Cheesy Kimchi Scramble: Chop up 1/4 cup of kimchi. Scramble 3 eggs. When they’re almost set, fold in the kimchi and some cheddar cheese. Season with salt. So. Freakin’. Good.

Cook Rice with the Juice: If there’s some juice leftover at the bottom of the jar when you polish it off, throw it into the next pot of rice you cook. Mmmm.