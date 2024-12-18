Hi! On Friday my family (mom, dad, brother, sister, brother-in-law, and two nephews!) arrives from the East Coast for Christmas in California and I feel like… well, a little kid at Christmas!! They haven’t been here for Christmas — or all at one time in general! — since before Mattis (my 5 year old) was born, and we are all so excited to have them here.

I love hosting. But it’s definitely a lot to be the orchestrator behind a week of holiday magic, activities and entertainment, three meals a day, snacks, booze, and sleeping arrangements for a crowd of 10+ people! Nothing that can’t be done without a plan though!

Here are some meal planning thoughts and activities that we thought could be helpful for anyone else out there who’s hosting (or being a helpful guest!) this holiday season.

Before Thanksgiving we sent a guide for what to cook for houseguests, but I thought it’d be fun to share exactly what I plan to feed my family while they’re here. I always make an iPhone note with a detailed meal plan. Of course we wind up straying, but it feels good to start with a plan that I can refer back to all week.

Little things to make your guests’ stay feel merry and bright:

Clear out space and hangers in their closet.

Clear out drawers for them to use (my sister and her husband are going into Cashy’s room — I’ll throw three drawers worth of his clothes into a bin so that they can unpack).

Show them how to use the washer/dryer/use the TV/coffee machine/show them where the medicine cabinet is/show them all the snacks you bought for their family — anything that will make them feel less like they’re inconveniencing you and more at home. Nothing worse than being a guest and feeling like you’re constantly asking your host for something.

Go ahead and set up the pack n plays and a little changing station with a few diapers (so they don’t have to hunt for theirs right when they arrive) and wipes if applicable (nothing worse than setting up a pack n play with a travel-tired kid screaming at you!).

Get extra wrapping paper for them to use (if they flew and thus shipped all of their gifts directly to your house).

Stack of clean towels waiting in the bathroom for them.

My cousin-in-law who owns Pippen House (code CARO20 for the easiest-to-change and most luxurious duvet covers!!) sets out a guest basket in her guest room and it makes me feel so, so loved and cared for when I sleep over. Think: a sheet of paper with the WiFi code and instructions for how to change the heat, toothpaste, lotion, hair dryer, shampoo, sleep mask, floss, extra toothbrushes, hair ties, mints, a little snack.

Phone chargers accessible on both sides of the bed.

A carafe of water with glasses waiting for them on their bedside table when they go to bed.

If you’re a parent, you know what’s on the horizon: a very long, very sugared-up break from school/daycare/childcare. Whether you’re traveling or staying home or hosting family, there’s about to be a lot of time to fill! Our team (parents to 9 boys under the age of 5!) has been gathering ideas for what to do, play, and watch during the holiday break — both to share with you and for our own sanity over the next two weeks as we try to work, play, party, cook, clean, travel, converse with other adults, etc. etc. As always, share your ideas too!!

ACTIVITIES:

Art for Kids Hub guided drawings. My 6 year old is obsessed with drawing using these as his guide! —Molly Gingerbread houses. This kit from William-Sonoma is classic and cute. Don’t forget to use a glue gun to assemble the house — this is key to gingerbread house enjoyment! Holiday minute-to-win-it games. I’m very into these easy ideas from the blog Raising Dragons that you can execute with marshmallows and other household items! Some of these look hilarious for the whole fam to take part in. Park/beach picnic. I know, I know, this isn’t feasible for half the country, but if you live somewhere warm, don’t sleep on picnics — they’re not just a summertime activity! Don’t overthink it, just grab some to-go food and eat it outside somewhere the kids can run free (rather than in a restaurant where you’ll be too busy trying to get them to sit in their seat to actually talk to other adults).

Colorable pajamas. These would be a fun post-New Year’s activity when you’re losing steam in the wake of the holidays. As of today, it looks like they’d arrive at the very start of January — or here’s an option on Amazon that might get to you sooner. —Jillian Yoga/exercise videos. If you’re stuck inside, Cosmic Kids Yoga, Danny Go (pictured above), and Coach Corey Martin Brain Break videos will get them moving! A freeze dance party. This is my current strategy anytime the big boys (ages 4 and 6) need to get energy out and it’s gross outside. They won’t take the bait if I just suggest that we all dance, but when I put on a freeze dance song — or play literally any song, press pause, and yell FREEZE — it never fails to entice them. —Molly Park pizza with friends! Same idea as the picnic, but invite all of your kids’ friends. Grab a couple pizzas, go around noon, make a little lunch date out of it. Tongs + Toddlers = match made in heaven. Very excited to do this with Cashy and my nephew! Honestly the big boys will probably want in too. I don’t have little balls like this, so I’ll use little stuffies/toy animals.

HOLIDAY SHOWS/MOVIES + PODCASTS:

Jenny reading her poem at my event for paid subscribers in Brooklyn! Pic by Anna Maria Lopez courtesy of Substack

What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 200 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last four years.

This beauty landed in your inbox a year ago today. To quote myself: “When thinking about what we should cook this week, I envisioned a warming, flavor-filled feast that is so, so easy for you to cook, but will still allow you to really wow your loved ones. Something communal and cozy and impressive. Many of us will be reuniting with friends and family this week, and that calls for something special, but not especially effortful. This meal checks all those boxes and more!!” Also, this peanut chutney ROCKS.

2. lemony chicken orzo soup , 2022

Ooh maybe I’ll make this for my prep-ahead soup. Take it from Blair, who cooked it for her whole fam:

3. thai tofu curry noodle soup , 2021

A very delicious and flavorful vegetarian soup for a night you’re wanting a meat-free meal.

Chicken pot pie = the epitome of comfort food. This would make an EXCELLENT holiday-week lunch or dinner, and you could go ahead and prep the filling now and pop it in the freezer to make things easier next week.

