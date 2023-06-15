PSA, Father’s Day is Sunday!

My husband, George, hates when I spend money on him, so my recurring Father's Day/birthday/anniversary gift for him is that I cook up a huge feast using only food that we already have in the freezer and pantry. Utilizing food/resources/gift cards that we already have is his love language. 💕

BUT if your husband (or dad) isn’t a total freak and you’re looking for a special-occasion meal to cook this Sunday, here are some ideas!

P.S. Don’t forget to check the notes sections for "make/prep ahead” tips. Some of these recipes you can almost entirely prep up to a day ahead of time, letting you spend as little time in the kitchen as possible on Sunday.

what to cook

If your husband or dad or father figure is a burgers-and-fries kinda guy, smashburgers are the ultimate way to make burger night an *occasion.* They’re a bit more hands-on than your standard grilled burger — you’ll literally smash them while they cook so that they’re perfectly thin. If you need to cut down on cook time (maybe you’re juggling the babes while your husband lays on the couch, or plays golf, or whatever), skip the homemade fries and just bake some frozen fries instead. Alexia’s my favorite brand.

Don’t sleep on pork chops! If you’ve never cooked them or haven’t in a while, Father’s Day would be the perfect occasion to introduce (or re-introduce) them to your rotation. And the lightened-up creamed corn is the perfect thing to make with summer’s sweetest produce.

… actually, speaking of fresh corn, here’s another fab option. This is the recipe I sent out on Father’s Day 2021! Like I said then, shrimp and grits is the epitome of a Southern summer celebration, so if you have access to fresh shrimp, this is the one!

Another excellent seafood option for Sunday: SCALLOPS. Scallops are one of those proteins we always order at restaurants but don’t think to cook at home. But they’re truly so easy! This meal comes together in a half hour, feels delightfully decadent, and is packed with summer veggies. Win-win-win.

Vegetarian? Or love pasta? Or plan to cook for extended fam? Read this post! In it, I spell out how to prep a full menu including the best Caesar salad, grilled flank steak (that’s an optional addition for if you’re cooking for a meat-loving crew), and pasta alla vodka. I also share a plan for dessert (outsource it! That’s the plan!!).

Anytime you cook a whole chicken it feels like an EVENT. And yet, this sheet-pan recipe couldn’t be any easier. The schmaltzy cabbage gets perfectly frizzled and delicious and puts the meal over the top.

You could never go wrong with these. The sticky rice, the spicy mayo, the bulgogi beef, alllll the toppings. So much flavor. So much fun making your own bowls. And they only take 30-ish minute to cook (so if you don’t make them Sunday, bookmark this recipe for a weeknight soon!).

I can’t wait to hear what to cook! Let us know in the comments how it went, or if there’s another WTC recipe you have in mind for Sunday instead.

