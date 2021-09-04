perfect buttery seared scallops

(Click here for this recipe’s printer version and here for an index of all past WTC recipes!)

Scallops are one of those proteins that everyone orders at a restaurant but hardly anyone ever dares to cook at home.

They seem incredibly intimidating, hard to cook, easy to mess up — you know, all the things that make us resort back to boneless skinless chicken breasts night after night.

WELL GUESS WHAT!

Scallops are actually one of the easiest proteins to cook!

Plus, they’re high in protein, incredibly low in fat, and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

In short: We should all be cooking scallops way more often, and I’ve got a crazy good, crazy easy recipe to help you out with that.

When I went up to Sonoma with my friend Lexie last week, we noticed that succotash was on the menu at EVERY single restaurant we went to. From farm-to-table bistros to Michelin-star restaurants — there was succotash, again and again. Some versions had bacon, some had sausage, some were vegetarian. All started with a base of corn and some sort of bean or pea, but the different versions incorporated tomatoes, okra, peppers, or zucchini.

Growing up in the South, I was raised on classic succotash with lima beans. But now, chefs reinterpret and reimagine succotash with whatever’s in season in their area. I’m sharing lots of riff ideas in the notes section after the recipe this week, so be sure to read those.

My version uses cannellini beans instead of lima beans, which gives the dish an incredibly creamy texture without heavy cream — a classic succotash ingredient that I omit here.

I also added red bell pepper and basil as an homage to these fleeting days of summer, but you could absolutely cut up a squash, zucchini, poblano pepper, some okra, or whatever else you have popping up in your garden to go along with the corn.

This dish is simple enough to cook on a weeknight, but spectacular enough to serve for a dinner party. I think you’ll cook it again and again.

P.S. Try to go to a FISH MARKET (or a nice grocery store) to buy fresh scallops. Frozen scallops will work, but it’s very difficult to get a nice sear on them. I actually had to use frozen scallops, hence the lack of a nice sear in my photo! Frozen scallops can also taste fishy. Fresh scallops do not.

because i love ya…

I recently taught a scallop cooking class, and because I love you, my What To Cook subscribers, endlessly… I’ve made a code so that you can watch it on-demand for free!

Click here to access the class and use CODE: HOWTOSCALLOP at checkout. We start cooking the scallops at 1:09.

note: i had to use frozen scallops here so i did not get a nice sear! try to find fresh. so much better!

scallops with succotash

Serves 4

~30 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

Succotash

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small white or yellow onion, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 large ears of white corn, kernels removed (or 1 pound of frozen white corn)

1 (15-oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Scallops

1 pound fresh jumbo scallops (10 to 20 scallops per pound) — NOT bay scallops which are small and rubbery and yucky IMO

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon neutral cooking oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Place 1 pound scallops on a paper towel, cover with another paper towel, and press gently to remove all moisture.

Warm 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil in a large pot or saucepan or skillet (reserve your best nonstick skillet for cooking the scallops later) over medium heat. Cook 1 diced yellow onion, 1 diced red bell pepper, and 2 minced garlic cloves for about 5 minutes, until tender. Add the kernels from 4 ears of corn and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Stir in 1 drained and rinsed can of cannellini beans, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and continue stirring until the corn is crisp-tender, an additional 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from heat.

If you’re using frozen corn, add it frozen straight to the skillet. Crank the heat up to high until all of the liquid evaporates, then remove from heat.

Stir in 1/4 cup thinly sliced basil leaves and the juice of 1/2 lemon. Taste. Season with more salt and pepper if needed!

MEANWHILE, while the corn is cooking…

Season the scallops with a big pinch of salt and pepper. The exact amount is not important here, just lightly coat each scallop on both sides.

Warm your largest nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for at least 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon cooking oil and swirl to coat the pan. Let the oil heat up for at least 30 seconds.

Place the scallops in the skillet at least 1 inch apart. You might have to cook two batches. Use a spatula to press them firmly down into the skillet to ensure a nice sear. Cook until golden-brown, for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook on the second side for 1 minute, then add 2 tablespoons butter to the pan. Tilt the skillet to the side and use a large spoon to spoon the melted butter all over the scallops. Cook for 2 additional minutes once you’ve added the butter. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Divide the succotash between 4 plates. Top with seared scallops. Drizzle any melted butter remaining in the skillet over top. Garnish with a bit of thinly sliced basil and freshly ground black pepper.

Freak out — you just made restaurant-worthy scallops at HOME!

Notes:

What’s a neutral cooking oil again??? Avocado, grapeseed, sunflower, olive oil — these all have high smoke points and can be used interchangeably based on what’s in your pantry. Important to note: Extra-virgin olive oil is not on that list because it’s not a neutral cooking oil.

Watch that clock! I’ve written my cook times carefully. Scallops cook quickly and become chewy when overcooked. Get your spatula and spoon ready ahead of time and be ready to flip!

Prep your scallops: Most scallops come ready to eat, but you may notice that your scallops have a tough little flap on the side. That’s a muscle, and you can easily remove it by gently pulling it.

Vegetarian : This succotash recipe is packed with protein as written — enjoy it as a main course! It’d also be great alongside veggie burgers, or with some feta or goat cheese sprinkled over top.

Gluten-free/dairy-free : Already gluten free. For dairy free, use df butter in lieu of regular.

Make ahead: You can make the succotash entirely ahead of time! Go ahead and knock that out, then just gently reheat it in a skillet when you’re ready for dinner. Cook the scallops just before eating — they only take a couple minutes!

Leftovers are a good thing: If you’re cooking for 1 or 2 and don’t want leftovers, you could easily halve this recipe. But you could also go ahead and cook as written and enjoy leftovers for lunches! Store leftover succotash and scallops separately in airtight containers for up to two days. Skip the microwave; the best way to reheat scallops is in the oven or on the stovetop.

Subs: