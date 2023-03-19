If you’ve never roasted cabbage, prepare to be amazed. I’m serious. You won’t believe how delicious it is.

I went on a girls trip with a bunch of my UNC friends one time when we were all broke as hell in our early 20s, and I made roasted wedges of cabbage as our side dish. The crowd went wild! I wound up adding a recipe for roasted cabbage with balsamic glaze and crunchy breadcrumbs to my first cookbook based off the adoration I received for that girls-trip cabbage. That’s how much I love it!

It gets tender and sweet and, oh man, it’s just the best. It’s packed with fiber to keep you full longer, and it only costs $1.50 for a gigantic head of cabbage. The ultimate recession food!

And just to make it even better, we’re roasting cabbage under a whole chicken. As we’ve learned before, roasting skin-on chicken and veggies on the same pan is a very good idea. The chicken fat drips down into the veggies and we wind up with schmaltzy frizzled cabbage, and, man, it’s so good!

We’re giving the chicken rotisserie vibes with a seasoning mixture that’s really easy to throw together — but you can just rub it with olive oil and season it with salt and pepper if you want to skip the rotisserie seasoning. Roasting a whole chicken is so, so easy. You got this.

Oh, and we’re throwing some sweet potatoes on there too for a nice filling starch.

PS “schmaltz” just means chicken fat in Yiddish. Schmaltz is used often as a cooking fat in traditional Jewish food. Yum.

rotisserie-ish chicken with schmaltzy frizzled cabbage

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 20 minutes active, 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes total