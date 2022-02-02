Chicken Panzanella didn’t actually make the top 10, but it’s my personal runner up!

Since we are adding new What To Cookers every single day, I figured a WHAT TO COOK HALL OF FAME was long overdue. Here are the top ten most visited recipes from the archives. I meant to write this 2021 recap email in January, but then January 2022 happened, so I’m sending it now. So, it includes some recipes from 2022. Whatever, ok!? I make the rules!

PS please comment your all-time WTC favorite(s) below if you don’t see it here! We need to know everyone’s favorites!

The number 1 most visited WTC recipe is SOUP! Go freaking figure! But it’s no wonder since this INCREDIBLY healthy soup knocked everyone’s socks off with its delicious flavor and creamy texture despite being absolutely packed with vegetables, and void of cream like most tomato soups. Plus, the biscuits are insanely good.

This recipe makes a DOUBLE batch of turkey bolognese — use half on tonight’s dinner, and save the other half in the freezer for later! Although, many of you messaged me that you ate it all in one week, which is also encouraged.

This recipe is from almost exactly one year ago, I knew it would be in the top ten because so many of you message me pictures when you re-make it! The sauce alone is worth cooking the entire meal.

I published this recipe at the perfect historical moment — absolutely everyone was stuck at home with Omicron and had nothing better to do but cook. I think 500 of you tagged me in this one the week it published! It is a beautiful, stunning, EASY meal. Great for a dinner party.

I’m not at all surprised to see this guy made it to the top! The honey glaze, the tahini yogurt! It’s a really good one.

I’m so glad to see this recipe here because it took me so f-ing long to develop. It is SO GOOD, with or without the shrimp. Seriously, make it ASAP. Outrageously easy and a pretty cool technique — the pasta cooks in the oven!

I know this one has also become a staple in many of your homes — I get tagged in pics where people are serving it as a side dish all the time. I love it for a simple, complete meal!

Just last Saturday I was in San Francisco eating the real Souvla salad, and I can attest that my copy-cat version holds its own. This is an absolutely delicious salad that is worthy of dinnertime.

I’ve seen so many of you serving this one for low-key dinner parties, football watching parties, etc! It is so easy to throw together but so flavorful.

The great thing about this recipe is that you can swap in whatever vegetables you have laying around. Onions, winter squash, fennel, whatever! This is a great meal prep recipe — make a double batch on Sunday night and eat the leftovers for lunch for days.

Those are the top ten recipes by the data, but seriously, please share your personal faves! And tell us how you’ve altered the recipe to make it your own — I love hearing how you improvise or change things around in your own kitchens.

I can’t believe this recipe didn’t make it! I’m OBSESSED WITH IT. You can use cherry tomatoes to make it right now, since delicious summer tomatoes are obviously out of season.

