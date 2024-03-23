We all went absolutely bananas over the sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage meatballs, Brussels, and mushrooms this fall, and I’ve been dreaming up a new iteration for months.

I’ve been traveling this week and have been majorly living the “don’t feel like cooking” lifestyle. I’m tired. My kids have been sick. I don’t feel like spending more than 10 minutes cooking dinner, okay?! Can I get an amen!

So this felt like a good week for a “dump everything on a baking sheet, roast it, eat it” kind of recipe.

But the best part is: it’s also an absolutely gorgeous meal. Even if you do feel like cooking, this is still the recipe for you. It doesn’t look like a meal that you slapped together in under 10 minutes. It’s springy and bright and honestly it’s hard to believe how delicious this is.

This is random, and I’ve mentioned it before, but just a reminder to get an oven thermometer if you don’t have one. It’s basically a little thermometer that just sits in your oven. I burnt some cookies the other day and was like WTF?! — turns out my oven is running 25°F to 50°F too hot, depending on how high the temp is. Annoying, but now I can adjust accordingly (AKA set my oven to 375°F when I want it to be 425°F).

If you feel like recipes never quite work right for you, this might be why!

This is controversial but I like my asparagus on the softer side. AKA a bit… overcooked. If you like really crisp asparagus, only add them for the final 12 minutes of cook time.

springy sheet-pan gnocchi