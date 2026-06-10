What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
6h

My current fav lunch is a simple little chickpea salad: canned chickpeas, grape tomatoes, avocado, a little red onion, with feta on top. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and some balsamic if you feel like it, refrigerate for 20 min. Boom, lunch!

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
2h

Go to lunch for my kids is “sprinkle toast” open faced peanut butter toast with a mix of pepitas, chia seeds and actual sprinkles 😁😁

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