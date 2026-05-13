What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Rosemarie's avatar
Rosemarie
3h

So into prepping nourishing breakfasts and lunches for myself instead of it being an afterthought. Oh and I just finished Demon Copperhead, and wow, such good writing.

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Heidi's avatar
Heidi
4h

I’m having fun planning my first ever birthday party for our 5 yo! I’ve been reading the Dungeon Crawler Carl series at the same time as my brother (he’s currently deployed) and talking through them when we finish each one 🐱

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