I recently learned how to make cochinita pibil — a slow-roasted, stewy, shredded pork dish — in a small Mayan pueblo called Yaxunah on Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula.

The Yaxunah community has created a sustainable tourism business that allows a very small number of visitors to enter the village, cook with locals, and experience modern Mayan culture. Part of their mission is to share the vibrancy of Mayan culture and spread their cuisine, warmth, and kindness, so I asked them if I could share a recipe inspired by what they taught me. They said they would be thrilled to help share cochinita with all of you, even if not in its traditional form, and introduce Yucatecan cuisine to kitchens around the world.

In my best Spanish, I told the women that I develop recipes for people who love good food but don't always feel like cooking. “Qué cocinar cuando no quieres cocinar!” We laughed over the universal relatability of not feeling like cooking, and then we started talking about ways I could create a version of cochinita pibil that would be accessible to cooks who might not have easy access to a full pantry of Yucatecan ingredients — or the ability to cook pork underground and covered by a banana leaf!

They told me that when they’re out of an ingredient, they just leave it out, and that they’ve made cochinita pibil plenty of times without the cinnamon or the cloves or even the achiote (a staple spice in the traditional dish). They assured me that we are free to do the same, and encouraged me — and you! — to change things up and make it our own when we cook it again and again.

When I cooked cochinita pibil in Yaxunah, we dug a pit in the ground, built a fire in it, and burned it down to coals. We ground achiote and roasted garlic and cinnamon sticks and chilies and cloves with sour orange juice to make an achiote paste, rubbed it all over the pork, put it in a pot, surrounded it with more sour orange juice, covered it with a banana leaf, and put the pot in the ground (pibil roughly translates to “cooked underground”).

Well, I tried to put the pot in the ground. I had to call in an assist. It was so hot!!!

The pot remained buried for several hours, during which time we made habanero lime pickled red onions and fresh tortillas.

It was the best day and best meal ever.

My recipe is a gringa take on cochinita pibil, written to spread my appreciation and love for Yucatecan food — even to areas where it’s difficult to find the exact ingredients that they use. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

If you want to make a more traditional cochinita pibil, very similar to what I made in Yaxunah, follow this recipe from Serious Eats.

To make our gringa cochinita, we’re going to cook cubed boneless pork butt low and slow in the oven with spices you most likely already have in your pantry (or can easily find at the store) and lots of citrus juice. In Yaxunah, the ladies used a sour Seville orange, but, since many of us don’t have access to them, a combo of grapefruit and orange juice is the perfect replacement.

In this recipe, we will serve the shredded pork just like the Mayan chefs served it to me: on warm tortillas with habanero lime pickled red onions on top. Of course, if you want more toppings, you can go for it! Avocado, cilantro, and cotija or feta cheese would all be great.

If tacos aren’t speaking to you today, there are tons of other ways you can enjoy your gringa cochinita:

To make pork sliders , spread the shredded pork onto a pack of King’s Hawaiian rolls halved through the middle. Top with a shredded melty cheese like Pepper Jack or mozzarella and/or the pickled red onions, and bake at 350°F for about 10 minutes, just until the cheese melts.

For burrito bowls, cook rice and beans and serve the pork on top with lots of toppings.

Make quesadillas with the shredded pork, corn, pickled red onions, and melty cheese.

For an epic plate of nachos , pile the pork on top of a bed of tortilla chips on a sheet pan with black beans and melty cheese, and bake until the cheese melts. Top with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, chopped cilantro, and the pickled onions.

Insert the pork into this recipe, minus the green sauce. Serve over coconut rice with pineapple-avocado salsa and slaw.

If you’re a mom who wants dinner cooked for you tomorrow night, forward this email to your spouse/partner/son/daughter/anybody who plans to spoil you on Mother’s Day.

If you’re the recipient of this email, hi! This would be an amazing meal to cook for the mom in your life.

This recipe is very hands off and very easy, but you do need to allow up to 4 hours for it to cook, so plan accordingly. Do not start cooking this dinner at 5 p.m.!

If you want to make the meal extra special, read and follow the “a guide for how to absolutely nail this Mother’s Day meal” section here. In it, we give you a step-by-step walk through for how to turn dinner at home into a special-occasion meal, a playlist you can listen to during dinner, and lots of other tips for how to make her feel adored and appreciated tomorrow.

The TLDR version?

Grocery shop today so you don’t have to run to the store on Mother’s Day.

While you’re grocery shopping, pick up a nice dessert (store-bought is fine), a card, flowers.

While the pork cooks low and slow in the oven, set the table with a pretty table cloth and silverware.

Again, click here for much more detail!

Like traditional cochinita pibil, today’s gringa cochinita yields stewy shredded pork. Carnitas are somewhat similar in flavor, but the texture is totally different. Try my citrusy carnitas so you can compare and contrast! And for another Mexican-inspired pork dinner, there’s adobo pork and cauliflower bowls. Absolutely nothing about that sheet-pan dinner is authentic, but it is insanely delicious — it’s been over two years and I still crave the roasted cauliflower rice.

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 4 hours (30 minutes active + up to 3.5 hours of inactive cook time)

Tools:

Ingredients: