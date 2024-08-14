Okay, I know I said last week was big over here – and it was! – but PUB WEEK is officially upon us and these last 72 hours have been bananas. I woke up bright and early on Monday morning in New York City for my appearance on Good Morning America (!!!) where my mom got a giant hug from Michael Strahan and I somehow managed to both cook and talk simultaneously on national television. Yesterday MY BOOK CAME OUT and we kicked off the tour with an event at Barnes & Noble in Union Square with the delightful

. Tonight we have our event at Talea before I hop on the train for tomorrow’s event in

. (there are still tickets left!!!).

I’m a broken record at this point but I will continue shouting this from the proverbial rooftop every day until forever: to everyone who has supported this book via pre-orders, regular orders, social media shout outs, coming to events, spreading the word to friends at drop-off, or just sending me good vibes…thank you, thank you, thank you!!! We don’t always feel like cooking but we do it anyway and together we have created this collection of recipes that I am so proud of, but perhaps more importantly, this incredible community. I’m so grateful for all of you!

Girls supporting girls! Ali Rosen and I became internet friends after I discovered her romance books and became completely obsessed with them and her. Last night she hosted a party for me and my book at her gorgeous apartment and the ladies showed UP to celebrate pub eve. I was riding high all night long on how special it is to be in a room with rockstar women who are all championing each other. HI carla lalli music , Lidey Heuck , Justine Doiron , Becca Freeman , Ashley Spivey , Alexa Spivey , and the smitten kitchen digest ! My clothes will be living in a suitcase for the foreseeable future, which means they will always be wrinkled and I will never remember to deal with it until minutes before I’m due somewhere. Enter: this handheld steamer thingy, which has been saving me on tour and takes up very little space in a carry-on.

I just discovered BOOB TAPE. I used to think that backless dresses were out of the question for me but the sky is the limit now!!! This one does the trick. It has pictures and diagrams on the box to show you how to do it. Incredible teachers who support not only their kids but also their parents. On the last day before I left for tour I was dropping off Calum at school and his teacher asked when I was leaving so that she could be sure to give him some extra love while I was gone. Naturally, I burst into tears. Later that day, Calum came home from school with this picture and I also got this text from his teacher. Cue more tears. I am feeling deeply grateful for our community and for the fact that my boys are in such wonderful hands while I’m away.

What to Cook launched in December 2020, meaning there are more than 175 recipes in the archives! Here’s what we cooked this week last year, and the year before that, and the year before that. All would be excellent summery additions to your meal plan this week or next.