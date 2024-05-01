Hi, hi!

Woah, it’s May 1st. Five weeks until school’s out and summer begins. Motherhood makes me feel like I accidentally hit the fast forward button — I’m a broken record, constantly saying things like “oh my gosh, how is it May already?!” I’m excited for summer — for long, sunny days with my babies — while also low-key (ok, high-key) panicking about how I’ll balance it all. But we always get it done, don’t we?

Speaking of balance — I’m moving the podcast to every other week (for now, anyway)! I was kinda… drowning? And I realized — no one wants me to feel this way! You guys would be the first to tell me to take care of myself and cut back! I felt like a quitter at first but… that’s not productive, so I’m not going to do that anymore.

The gym class that I mentioned taking Cashy to last Wednesday was so much fun, so I’m carving out the time to take him every week, to watch his floppy ringlets bounce around as he hurls himself from one padded surface to the next, and to turn off the fast forward button for a few hours.

There were so many great reader comments last week when I asked what you guys are into right now. Here were some of my favorites…

“You can rent a Peloton bike! I just did it and it's a really good deal and there's no contract, you can return at any time!” - Sarah Murphy “I don’t know if this counts as a recent purchase, since I bought my house in July 1997, but I recently made the final mortgage payment and that is bringing me SO much joy!!!” - MaryAnne

I’m on my third summer as an Alba clear spray sunscreen evangelist… I’ve re-ordered this two-pack through Amazon seven times! It’s the absolute best — for adults and kids. I chase my kids around the pool/beach, spray ‘em down, and they’re on their way. Rubbing sunscreen into skin is on my top ten list of random things I DO NOT LIKE, so this has been a real revelation. No offense, mineral sunscreen, but go to hell. I tore through Funny Story by Emily Henry over the weekend. As my friend Katie said “Emily Henry could write the phone book and I’d be unable to put it down.” It’s a friends-to-lovers, close-proximity (they become roommates when they’re dumped by two people who leave them for each other!), witty, banter-y must-read for this summer. PS if you’re new to Emily Henry, start with my fave of hers, Book Lovers. Then read, in this order: Beach Read, People We Meet On Vacation, Happy Place, and Funny Story. I’ve read and re-read and ranked and re-ranked her books 500 times in my head, and this is my official stance.

Three of my friends and family members have had to perform CPR on their kids in the past month, so I asked my friend Jamie at NAPS to teach a CPR class for all of us. Join us tomorrow, May 2nd, at 11am PST / 2pm EST for a little lunchtime lifesaving skill sesh. If you can’t make it at that time, register anyway and the recording will be emailed to you after. Please feel free to send it to absolutely everyone you know — all of your babysitters, grandparents, friends… every adult should be confident in their CPR skills!

“You must chill!” - John Cusack, in Say Anything

The best movie, and the best reminder that… we must chill. One of my best friends is (rather impatiently) waiting on baby #2 to show up — no one talks about how absolutely freakish the time period from 38 to 41 weeks pregnant is, when you’re just waiting and waiting for one of the most monumental events of your life to occur, but you have no control over when it happens. So, I just keep lovingly reminder her… “you must chill!”

I want to send one of you that cute “book person” mug! Comment below and share the nicest thing that you’ve done for, or had done for you by, a friend lately. *Must be in the US, must be a paid subscriber*.

I’ll go first: last week I was really slammed and my friend Britney knew it. On Saturday morning, she texted me “we’re headed to the park, can I pick up Mattis and Calum to come with us?” I felt really taken care of, and my boys got to have a fun afternoon with their buddy.

Have a great week! I’m in packing mode for my trip to Spain — I leave on Monday for Madrid, San Sebastian, and five days walking the Camino Norte with two of my best friends from high school. What am I forgetting?! Ah! So excited!