The Super Bowl! The Winter Olympics! Valentine’s Day! There are many reasons to gather around a coffee table and snack your face off right now. Here’s a delightful snack-y roundup to get you through the next week.

These truly couldn’t be easier to throw together. Instead of topping them off with that mango salad, just serve them with the chipotle crema and some guacamole. You can cut them in half after baking to make them more snack-y.

Last week when I asked y’all what your favorite WTC recipes so far were, many of you responded with these chipotle cheddar chimichangas! Two ideas for making them more snack-y: use “street taco” sized tortillas, or cut them up into triangles like you see in that first photo. A+ snackage.

PS you can also use this meat filling and make chipotle cheddar flautas (see recipe above for cook time etc.)!

I know many of you made this guy over the holidays, but if you DIDN’T — now’s the time. PS if you hate goat cheese use a block of cream cheese. I freakin’ love cream cheese.

These are unbelievably good wings with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

Make sliders instead of big sandwiches! Make the sloppy joe meat. Grab a 12-pack of King’s Hawaiian rolls. Cut them in half to separate the tops from the bottoms. Pour the sloppy joe meat on. Add the tops. Cut them into individual sliders. Boom, sloppy sliders.

If you’re feeling FANCY, whip up this tuna. Slice it and serve it with the sauce from the chicken satay wings above.

This is a bomb.com queso. You can leave the corn out but… why?!

What snacks are you whipping up this week for the Super Bowl / Valentine’s / general enjoyment? Let us know below!

