I’ve been sharing appetizer ideas all week on my Instagram, and yesterday I shared my favorite appetizer of the year. There was a phase in the 2010s where seemingly every single restaurant had a salad with crispy fried goat cheese on it. I love fried goat cheese so much that I even have a saltine-coated fried goat cheese recipe in my cookbook. It is delicious, you should 100% make it if you have Just Married.

This appetizer is channeling that vibe, but with even more flavor from the sesame seeds and honey. It’s so ridiculously easy, but absolutely delicious. I hope you make it for someone you love this holiday season!

This CHRISTMAS PARTY DIP is also so good and can be made up to two days in advance.

CHICKEN SATAY WINGS are such a fun nontraditional holiday appetizer.

Stuffed artichokes are such a show-stopper — and I’m giving away TWO $100 VISA GIFT CARDS on this post. They make a great vegetarian entree, FYI!

What’s your favorite holiday appetizer? Let’s get a thread going with our favorites!

Leave a comment

crispy sesame-honey goat cheese

Serves 4 to 6

3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Pinch of salt

4 ounce log of goat cheese (plain or honey)

1 egg

1/2 cup cooking oil such as canola, avocado, or grapeseed

Honey for drizzling

Combine 3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, and a pinch of salt in a shallow bowl or plate. Roll the goat cheese log in it. On a separate plate, beat together 1 egg. Dip the coated goat cheese in the egg, then back into the panko mixture.

Warm 1/2 cup cooking oil in a small skillet over medium heat until it looks shimmery. Check if it’s ready by flicking a piece of panko into the oil — when it’s ready, the panko will sizzle immediately. Cook the goat cheese for about 20 seconds per side, until the panko and seeds are golden-brown all over.

Transfer to a serving platter and drizzle with lots of honey. Serve with crostini or crackers!