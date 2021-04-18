chipotle black bean flautas
with all the best toppings
(Click here to get straight to cooking with the printer version of this recipe!)
Happy Spring Break — from Cabo!
Just kidding — I’m writing this newsletter from the same spot on the same couch in my home in Carmel Valley where I’ve been hammer-typing recipes, newsletters, and class menus for the past 13 months straight. When I woke up on Monday morning, t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.