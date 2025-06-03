our new home!

Hi guys!

I have some news if you missed it on Instagram: we’re moving! We’re staying in our beloved Carmel Valley, CA — just moving down the valley a bit.

With a fourth baby on the way, and the growing need to have more space for content production that isn’t right in the heart of my family’s living space (developing recipes, taking photos, recording videos, holding team meetings, etc.), George and I realized that our needs were rapidly outgrowing our wonderful little 1960s post-adobe home.

We thought we’d start looking, since we live in a really small town with very limited inventory, with the goal of moving in the next two years. But the real estate gods had other plans, as they so often do, and here we are.