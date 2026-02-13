lunch break: chocolate covered strawberries!

Thank you to Katie of Beach Reads & Bubbly, Elise Labott, Maria Harte, Golden Wellness by Em, Ale Graf, Alma, Judy, Amy, Marlea, my mom, and the 11,000 others who joined this live demo where I taught everyone how to temper chocolate to make perfectly shatter-y chocolate covered strawberries.

As I mention several times throughout this video, I am demoing how to temper chocolate here, a method that will give you hard shell chocolate covered strawberries. It is DEFINITELY a What To Cook When You FEEL Like Cooking recipe. But it is very fun and easy! Just a lot of steps and stirring.

For a much quicker, simpler version: simply melt the chocolate and dip your strawberries! They will not have the shatter-y hard shell, but everyone will love them. (WTC Insiders, the email I sent you on Wednesday has instructions for the quickie, non-tempered approach!).

i used fancy sprinkles and i am 100% going to let the boys eat these for breakfast!

Below is the recipe for tempered chocolate covered strawberries! These temperatures are for dark chocolate, including semisweet, which is my favorite for this. Further down I have temps for milk chocolate and white chocolate, too.

Serves 4-6

Cook time: 30 minutes, plus 30 minutes or more for the chocolate to set in the refrigerator

Tools:

Large heatproof bowl (ideally metal — make sure it’s clean and totally dry!)

Medium saucepan

Sheet pan lined with parchment or waxed paper

Silicone flexible spatula (my fave)

Meat or candy thermometer

Ingredients:

1 pound washed and dried strawberries

6-ounce bar of semisweet chocolate, chopped

Optional toppings: toffee, nuts, sprinkles, etc.

Wash and dry 1 pound of strawberries. Make sure they are VERY dry. Not a drop of water on them! It’ll mess up the chocolate. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Finely chop a 6-ounce bar of semisweet chocolate and place ALL BUT A SMALL HANDFUL OF IT (maybe 2 tablespoons) in a large heatproof bowl that you have wiped out to be sure that there’s NO WATER in there!

Fill a medium saucepan with a couple inches of water and bring it to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low so the water maintains a light simmer. Set the bowl of chocolate over the saucepan (without letting it touch the water) and stir until the chocolate is completely melted. Check the temperature with a meat or candy thermometer and pull it off when it reaches 122-133°F.

Off the heat, add in your reserved handful of chocolate. Stir to melt it, being sure to scrape down the sides. Keep stirring until the heat of your chocolate reduces to 81-83°F.

Place the bowl back over the heat VERY BRIEFLY, and stir until the chocolate reaches 88-90°F.

Remove from the heat. If the heat went past 88-90°F, stir until it cools back down to that range.

Holding the strawberry by the stem, dip the fruit into the chocolate, lift and twist slightly, letting any excess chocolate fall back into the bowl. If you’re using an optional topping (sprinkles, nuts, etc.), sprinkle it on now.

Set the dipped strawberry on the parchment paper. Repeat with the rest of the strawberries.

Refrigerate until the chocolate sets, about 30 minutes, or until you’re ready to eat.

IF USING MILK CHOCOLATE:

Temp 1: 113-120°F

Temp 2: 81-82°F

Temp 3: 84-86°F

IF USING WHITE CHOCOLATE:

Temp 1: 113-120°F

Temp 2: 79-81°F

Temp 3: 82-84°F