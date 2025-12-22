cook christmas strata with me!

I had so much fun cooking the Christmas Strata live with so many of you this morning! I love that we’ve all knocked out Christmas breakfast and now have it ready in the fridge — phew! One thing off the list. If you missed it, you can still cook along with us with following along with this recording.

The live crew also asked for a kitchen tour so I do that at the end!

Thank you Sarah Conner, Charlotte Kaufman, fillups44, Buffy C-P, Shannon Hanson, Karen Mulvaney, and many others for tuning in and cooking with me! Join Insiders to join more live cooking classes in 2026!