What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

cook christmas strata with me!

a live recording!
Caroline Chambers
Dec 22, 2025

I had so much fun cooking the Christmas Strata live with so many of you this morning! I love that we’ve all knocked out Christmas breakfast and now have it ready in the fridge — phew! One thing off the list. If you missed it, you can still cook along with us with following along with this recording.

The live crew also asked for a kitchen tour so I do that at the end!

Thank you Sarah Conner, Charlotte Kaufman, fillups44, Buffy C-P, Shannon Hanson, Karen Mulvaney, and many others for tuning in and cooking with me! Join Insiders to join more live cooking classes in 2026!

