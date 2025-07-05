What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rawlings Long's avatar
Rawlings Long
14h

A note for GF folks out there — Arborio rice is gluten free (sometimes pre packaged risotto mixes aren’t, but all rice is naturally GF), so you don’t have to do the brown rice sub unless you want to!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
Amanda Hammer's avatar
Amanda Hammer
2h

How long should I cook if I double this recipe?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture