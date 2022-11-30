What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

145 Comments
Sara Salomons Wilson
Nov 30, 2022

My favorite -- a block of room temp cream cheese spread kinda thinly on a plate and then coated with hot pepper jelly. Serve with crackers. Yum!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Becky Sullivan
Nov 30, 2022·edited Dec 1, 2022

Hot Vidalia Onion Dip--2 cups of chopped vidalia (or any onion labeled sweet), 2 cups of shredded Swiss (Harris Teeter is the only store I ever find it in bags) and 2 cups Mayo. Mix all together. Sprinkle paprika for color. Baker 350 for half an hour. Serve with whatever your pleasure--triscuits, sliced baguette, tortilla chips, etc.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Ashley K
Nov 30, 2022

Im impressed by those that make appetizers from recipes. I just hit the freezers at Trader Joe’s and it’s all perfect and easy and everyone loves it all.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Liz M.
Nov 30, 2022

My go-to is always deviled eggs. Inexpensive and easy!

If I have a little more time I like to make mushroom tartlets. Basically a mushroom tart filling added to phyllo tartlet cups and baked.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Martha
Nov 30, 2022

My two go-tos are also my mom's (I associate them with "fancy" Christmas parties from growing up!)

Artichoke hearts wrapped in bacon with a toothpick and roasted in the oven. Important to get the marinated artichoke hearts not the plain ones. I usually bake at 350 and just watch them for when the bacon looks done.

The other one is a date stuffed with cream cheese and a pecan, then drizzled with a little honey. very labor intensive but so good

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Kelsey
Nov 30, 2022Liked by caroline chambers

The crispy honey sesame goat cheese from the WTC archives- mmm so good

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Hannah
Nov 30, 2022

Hot artichoke dip with crackers or bread. Combine 1 can artichoke hearts drained and chopped, 3/4 c mayo, 1 cup grated parm chee, 1/2 t garlic salt, dash of lemon juice, bake in a small greased dish at 350 for 25 min

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Lindsay Kasson
Nov 30, 2022

My dad always made a crab dip for Christmas that is so simple and totally addicting.

Mix a room temp cream cheese block with finely chopped surimi (imitation crab), shape into a ball and refrigerate. When it’s time to serve, pour a jar of cocktail sauce over top and serve with ritz crackers.

Not super glamorous, but I swear it is always devoured within minutes when I make it for parties.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Amie McGraham
Writes Cook & Tell
Dec 2, 2022Liked by caroline chambers

Perfect timing! I was just writing about appetizers from the 70s and how trying to score some of the old ingredients has become an endless grocery store scavenger hunt. Crabmeat dreams, one of my mom’s and my faves, involves, among other things, that funky Old English cheese spread in a little jelly jar. Stay tuned. When I find it and test it, I’ll share the recipe.

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Ashley Messer
Nov 30, 2022

Peppadew- fill peppadew peppers (from the olive bar at your grocery store) with goat cheese (I just let it soften and pipe into the peppers with a ziplock bag that I cut the corner off). Shove a marcona almond in there and top all of it with chopped parsley. It's SO easy, very different, easy to eat, and Christmas colors!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Julie Winch
Nov 30, 2022

It SOUNDS scary and labor-intensive, but Chicken Liver Pate is actually really easy to make and comes across as fancy AF. It's basically liver butter! We serve with cornichons and toasted bread or crackers. https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/chicken-liver-pate-march-2007

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Nicole Kaylor
Nov 30, 2022

I make stuffed mushrooms every year. Sometimes they’re vegetarian, sometimes not!

Chop the mushroom stems. Saute itailian sausgae then set aside. Sauté stems with finely diced onion and garlic, add in sausage, breadcrumbs, Italian herbs, Parmesan (could do a little cream cheese too). Stir to combine. Then spoon into each mushroom. Bake at 375 until mushrooms are cooked.

Sprinkle Parmesan when done

I’d eat these daily if I could

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Betsy HoHa
Nov 30, 2022

Go to recipe year after year. The preserves and rosemary make for a festive pairing!

Fig (or any flavor!) Preserves and Rosemary Cheese

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 (3 oz.) log goat cheese, softened

1 T. chopped fresh rosemary

2 t. honey

1 t. coarsely ground pepper

Fig Preserves

Grease mini loafpan or 1-1/2 cup mold, line with plastic wrap allowing edges to extend slightly over the sides. Set aside.

Process first 5 ingredients in food processor until smooth.

Spoon cheese mixture into mold. Cover and chill at least 2 hours.

Unmold cheese, spoon preserves over cheese, garnish with rosemary. Serve with crackers or toast rounds.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Kate
Dec 1, 2022·edited Dec 2, 2022

My favorite to take to parties and pot lucks! This really gets people in the taste buds! Don't skip the ginger!

Fresh Cranberry Salsa

1 (12-ounce bag) fresh cranberries, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup minced green onions

2 small (approximately 2 tablespoons) jalapeno peppers, cored, seeded and minced

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 scup fresh cilantro leaves, minced

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger (to taste)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 (8- ounce) packages cream cheese

Cranberries and/or cilantro sprigs for garnish

Pick over cranberries, (discarding all that are soft or bruised). Place them in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped but not mushy.

Place chopped Cranberries in a bowl;

mix together within, and onions, jalapeno peppers, sugar, cilantro leaves, ginger, and lemon juice.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours so flavors develop (salsa will be too sharp and tart to begin with).

On a serving plate, place cream cheese; cover with the dip. Garnish, if desired, and served with crackers. (wheat things are the best for this)

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Lauren
Dec 1, 2022

Trader Joe’s Lentil Dip is filling and easy and not too heavy!

Just stir up -

1 package of cooked lentils

1 tub of tjs bruschetta

1 tub of crumbled feta herbed

Serve with pita chips or crackers

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Bailey Geary
Nov 30, 2022

Honestly the easiest and so tasty. My family went crazy when I made this. It’s a block of cream cheese and the corn salsa from TJ’s. Heat it, stir it together. Amazing. Gotta serve it with Tostitos scoops.

https://naptimekitchen.com/cream-cheese-and-corn-dip/

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Mary Gorman
Nov 30, 2022

Shouldn't think about this while hungry.

My go-to appetizers:

BLT Dip -- Super easy, always a crowd pleaser, serve with Fritos.

https://natalie-mason.com/2013/06/blt-dip.html

Barefoot Contessa's Savory Palmiers -- looks fancy, super easy.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/savory-palmiers-recipe-1949130

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Liz
Nov 30, 2022

I love this raspberry/jalapeño cranberry relish poured over a block of cream cheese, goat cheese, warm Brie, whatevs is your choice of soft-ish cheese and served with crackers: https://www.mirlandraskitchen.com/cranberry-raspberry-jalapeno-relish-zesty-thanksgiving/. Would also make a great jar-garita moment, now that I think of it.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Katie
Dec 1, 2022

David Lebovitz’s spiced pretzel and nut mix, Ina’s cacio e pepe gougeres (I make the dough ahead and pipe onto a cookie sheet, freeze, and then bake however many I need at a time) (so good warm with a glass of champagne!!), warm crab dip, Dorie Greenspan’s salmon rillettes, and I always make Chex mix at Christmas.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Maggie Neal
Nov 30, 2022

Crescent roll, Brie and cranberry sauce (or any preserves) in a mini muffin tin - 375 for 15 min.

Log of goat cheese, cover with lemon curd and pistachios - this gets GOBBLED up at parties!!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Sydney Pawlik
Writes Come Over Whenever
Nov 30, 2022

I make a sausage dip that people love! I can’t take credit for the recipe, but it is so easy and so delicious.

1 package spicy breakfast sausage (or mild)

1 block cream cheese

1 can Rotel

In a large skillet, cook the sausage until crumbled and cooked through. Add the Rotel and stir to combine. Add the cream cheese in small cubes and stir until everything is hot and bubbly. Serve with Fritos or tortilla chips or veggies or all of the above. It’s easily transferred to a crock pot to keep warm. We often eat this for breakfast on big holiday meal days.

Another easy but delicious option is dump and heat queso.

1 jar of store bought queso

1 can of chili (with or without beans)

Combine and heat through. It sounds like it will not be good but everyone devours it.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Marty Pizzo
Nov 30, 2022

I love Brie Bites. Use a mini muffin tin and cut puff pastry into squares to fit in the tin. Once the puff pastry is in add a little piece of brie and small little scoop of pepper jelly (the red is pretty for Xmas). Cook/heat so puff pastry is cooked. So yummy!

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Gina Moore
Nov 30, 2022

These are fucking amazing and are always the first thing gone- lmk if you make them!!!

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts

Ingredients

1 pound bacon, cut into fourths

2 (8 ounce) cans water chestnuts, halved

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup Miracle Whip (mayo works!)

1/3 cup Heinz chili sauce

Directions:

Cut each strip of bacon in half. Wrap one strip around one water chestnut. Secure with a wooden toothpick. Place in shallow baking dish.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes.

While the wraps are baking, in a small mixing bowl combine brown sugar, mayonnaise, and chili sauce to make barbecue sauce. After the wraps have finished baking, transfer them (removing them from the grease) to a second shallow baking dish. Pour the sauce over the wraps.

Bake for 10 to 15 additional minutes, or until bacon is crispy. Serve hot out of dish with toothpicks.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Heidi D
Dec 2, 2022

Some of our favorite holiday apps: bacon wrapped chestnuts

green onion & pineapple cheeseball fresh cranberry salsa

sweet-and-sour meatballs

All of them are easy to make and a HUGE crowd pleaser!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Colleen
Dec 2, 2022

These are always a hit - a little sweet, a little spicy, and serving the nuts warm makes them feel a little special for entertaining!

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/nigella-lawson/the-union-square-cafes-bar-nuts-recipe-2203662

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Margo
Dec 1, 2022

Bruschetta board with basil vinaigrette, romesco sauce and a saffron tomato confit

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Emily
Nov 30, 2022

One of the easiest dips I do is ricotta with chopped up herbs (whatever you like have on hand, i love dill, parsley, green onion) olive oil, lemon juice, zest if you’re feeling fancy topped with a drizzle of olive oil and flaky salt and pepper.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Julie Winch
Nov 30, 2022

Sauerkraut balls! My #1 requested item from my mom during the holiday season. This recipe is close, but we bake in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 after frying. https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/139183/scrumptious-sauerkraut-balls/

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
SharaD
Nov 30, 2022

Meatballs in the crock pot

-Put a bag of frozen meatballs in a crock pot

-Dump a jar of BBQ sauce in w/the meatballs (I like Stubb's)

-Add a little water to the BBQ sauce jar and swirl around to get the rest of the sauce out & dump in the crock pot

-Set on low for a few hours until done (stir occasionally)

---This is stupid simple, but always a big hit. I'm sure a lot of you know about this, but wanted to post it just in case it's new for someone. You can also do this with cocktail sausages.---

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Aimee
Nov 30, 2022

Buffalo chicken dip that will please everyone-

In a crockpot, dump the meat of a shredded rotis chicken, a block of cream cheese, an 8oz bag of shredded cheddar, a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch, as much of a bottle of Frank's Hot Sauce as your taste buds tolerate and let it get warm and melty. Serve with celery, carrots, baguette, cracker, chips, whatever your heart desires!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Elizabeth
Nov 30, 2022

I love Ina Garten's parmesan crisps, you can make them ahead and they freeze really well - I would just move the log back to the fridge the day before your party https://barefootcontessa.com/recipes/parmesan-thyme-crackers

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Claire T.
Nov 30, 2022

At a college Friendsgiving (in 2007! We were pioneers), someone brought this and she would make it for me every year: cranberry sauce mixed with horseradish (amount is to taste) and then poured warm over a block of cream cheese. Serve with crackers to dip into it. Messy but delicious.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Alex
Nov 30, 2022

Midwestern Sausage Balls because everyone else is bringing a charcuterie board. https://www.gonnawantseconds.com/bisquick-sausage-balls/#wprm-recipe-container-19494

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
ActorcookKB
Dec 6, 2022

After reading comments & replying to some--OH MY YUM I AM READING THESE DELECTABLE IDEAS TOO LATE AT NIGHT! #salivating #lickthebowl

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Kate Moran
Dec 2, 2022·edited Dec 2, 2022

Many have mentioned the crescent-roll-dough-brie combo (we usually wrap the whole wheel and then slice/serve with granny smith apples, but I like the idea of mini ones).

Another ("healthier?" HA) brie we also like: rub curry powder over the whole wheel, spread mango chutney over top, sprinkle with chopped cashews, bake at 350 for 15 min. Yum.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
About That Life
Writes About That Life
Dec 1, 2022

This looks so delicious! - - My favorite appetizer is smoked salmon crostini. Excellent flavors, deep and yet so refreshing.

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Corinne
Dec 1, 2022

This was always my mom's go to. Hot crab dip with almonds. https://www.food.com/recipe/hot-crab-dip-6638 So easy and very tasty.

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Janice M
Dec 1, 2022

Loaded tater tots- 2-3 tots baked in mini muffin pans. Smoosh to form a cup, fill with grated cheddar, and bake again till cheese is melted. Top with sour cream, chopped bacon, and chives.

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Maggie C
Dec 1, 2022·edited Dec 1, 2022

Merry Tomatoes: Marinate cherry tomatoes in vodka for an hour or so, serve on a platter with some vodka on the bottom, guests use a toothpick to dip their tomatoes in celery salt or seasoned salt.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Meredith
Dec 1, 2022

On Thanksgiving I made a goat cheese dip with dates and candied bacon on top. so so so so good. a little rosemary, some red pepper flakes - delish!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Carrie Conley
Dec 1, 2022

A Butter Board! Just saw one for the first time this week at Thanksgiving in the UK. Spread out the butter and top with whatever you want. Just google - so easy!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Carrie Conley
Dec 1, 2022

The old standby - Bacon-Wrapped Dates! Stuff some goat cheese (or any soft cheese of your choosing) into a date, wrap with half a slice of bacon, and bake at 400* until the bacon is your desired done-ness.

OR, just stick some peanut butter in the date and some chocolate chips on top. Surprisingly delicious and nutritious (?) hah!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Jessica
Dec 1, 2022

Stuffed Mushrooms. Brick of room temp cream cheese, one packet of italian seasoning (in the isle by the salad dressing). 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. Wipe down mushrooms ( I like bella) and pop out stems. Mix other ingredients and put into a zip lock baggie. Cut off the tip of the baggie and "pipe" filling into each mushroom. Bake at 350 degrees until cheese is slightly golden. So easy but can look so fancy on a nice serving dish and everyone always loves them!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Mallory Corum
Writes Personal
Dec 1, 2022

MARINATED OLIVES AND FETA // this is a hit every time. serve with your favorite crusty bread! https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/marinated-olives-and-feta

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Mel Johnson
Dec 1, 2022

Spiced Pecans - Very good for gifting as well. https://www.food.com/recipe/spiced-pecans-43678

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Katie Cruce
Nov 30, 2022

Block of cream cheese with preserves or pepper jelly on top, served with crackers!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Sarah
Nov 30, 2022

Our family favorite is Pesto Brie:

- cube up a wheel of Brie and throw it in a small baking dish

-sprinkle a few diced green onions and a handful of halved grape tomatoes on top

- add a few random dollups of fresh or jarred pesto

Bake at 350° until melty but not TOO melty. Serve with fancy crostini brushed with olive oil and rubbed with a little fresh garlic, or phone it in and eat it with crackers. It’s so delicious.

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
Anita Boismier
Nov 30, 2022·edited Nov 30, 2022

Super easy appetizer:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Put single bite crispy cups (or scoops chips for gluten-free) on cookie sheets.

Put one piece brie (1/4" square) in each cup.

Top each with 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of jam or jelly. Original recipe call for apricot, but I've also used blueberry, strawberry, and even leftover cranberry sauce!

Bake a couple minutes just to melt the brie!

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
SharaD
Nov 30, 2022

Stuffed brie:

-Slice a brie round in half (so you have a top & bottom half).

-Add sliced almonds and honey to the bottom half

-Top w/the top half

-Wrap in puff pastry or Pillsbury crescent roll sheet

-Bake according to puff pastry or Pillsbury temp instructions until golden

----You can also add dried cranberries inside, or other dried fruit or flavored honey---

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Tiffany
Nov 30, 2022

A wheel of Brie topped with maple syrup, chopped nuts (can use walnuts, pecans) and dried cranberries. Put in the oven at 400 for about 15-20 minutes and serve with sliced baguette - it’ll get all warm and gooey when you slice into it. It looks so elevated but it’s super easy and so delicious.

Expand full comment
ReplyGift a subscriptionCollapse
© 2023 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing