Good morning from Coronado, the happiest little (peninsula) island in America!

We lived in Coronado for two years when George was stationed here as a SEAL and man, life was so simple back then!! We had one car, and we hardly used it, favoring our beach cruisers for coffee and grocery runs — we even had surf racks on our bikes for our boards (yes, we used to surf!).

We’re once again staying at the Shore House at Hotel del Coronado, a truly idyllic spot whose iconic red roof towers above the entire island. It is absolute heaven for families with young kids. When we lived here as young newlyweds we honestly never talked about having kids — but we’d always be like, “it’ll be so fun to bring the kids for Spring Break at the Del one day and show them where we lived!” And we’re doing it!

We’ll spend the week roasting s’mores on the beach, going to the zoo, swimming in (heated — it’s a lil chilly here!) pools, searching for the ghost who haunts the old Victorian part of the hotel, strolling and scooting around town, and catching up with friends from when we were stationed here. George even lined up a tour of the SEAL base for the boys, they are so excited.

If you’re also on spring break — or already were — and traveled somewhere fun, give us your recs! I’m always looking for amazing hotels that are fun for the whole family. (From Molly, who’s on the East Coast: SAME!} Leave a comment

This week I’m going to answer some AMA questions that you all sent in weeks ago. Keep reading for those! But first…

Who’s planning to cook the 2025 easy-but-fancy spring menu for Easter?! Reminder that, while I developed the menu to be served altogether — and gave you a detailed plan of attack for cooking it all without stress! — you can, of course, pick and choose a few elements to cook this weekend and save the other dishes for another time.

From Molly: That’s what I’m doing! My fam and I are headed to a rental on Seabrook Island for the holiday weekend. It’ll just be the five of us and I know my kids will only eat the rolls, pasta, and ham (and be sugared-up enough from their Easter-basket Reese’s eggs), so I’m planning to just cook those and save the roasted veg, snack plate, and strawberry skillet torte for another time this spring!

If you cook the menu, tag me in any pics you post to IG, or share them in the WTC chat! It’s such a joy to see these special-occasion menus come to life in your homes. And thank you again to Maille for making this menu free for all readers.

What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 200 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years.

Steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, basil, Parm, lemon, and a few other pantry staples whirl together in your blender to create a creamy, dreamy, nutrient-rich pesto for pasta. You’ll also learn a basic and delicious method for cooking chicken thighs in a skillet — together they make a 10/10 spring meal!

If this meal looks familiar it’s because it was the first iteration of the recipe that landed on the cover of WTC the book! So needless to say, it’s a fan fave.

Apparently a grated-egg egg salad is going viral right now on Tiktok, but Crash (aka my mom) has been grating eggs for her egg salad for decades, so IMO she invented it. It truly is a superior way to make egg salad. If you haven’t tried it, you need to make this recipe asap… then pack up the leftovers in your kid’s (or your own) lunchbox.

4. chipotle black bean flautas , 2021

From Molly: This is one of my most-cooked WTC recipes! I love it SO much — as do my kids and husband. When I really don’t feel like cooking, I’ll skip the toppings and just serve the flautas with sour cream and salsa but wow, the fresh mango and lettuce, chipotle crema, and pickled red onions really do put it over the top.

Q: I remember you talking about really wanting a fourth kid, but sharing that George absolutely, non-negotiably did not want a fourth. What changed?