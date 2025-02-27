Hi, everyone! Molly here — Caroline’s in Patagonia this week, so I’m stepping in!

It’s the last Wednesday of February, which means it’s time to round up faves from the month. Rather than only sharing our team’s favorite things, I put the question out in the WTC chat and am so excited to share the feedback. As usual, you all had lots of amazing recs! Keep reading for those, but first…

Our girl has some news!!! She and George are expecting baby number four in July ❤️

If you follow Caroline on Instagram you’ve likely already seen this, but she of course wanted to share the news here too. Actually, we tried to work it into last Saturday’s email so you all would hear it here first, but she didn’t have a good bump pic yet! She had this sweet photo taken just before taking off for Patagonia and posted it to Instagram so that she wouldn’t have to wear baggy shirts in pictures the whole trip, ha! (Someone dubbed it her Sybil Stone maternity portrait — spot on, right?!)

I know a lot of you aren’t on IG, so I’m linking a few updates — you shouldn’t have to download the app to view them: George’s caption ideas for the pregnancy announcement, Crash’s reaction, and the boys’ reaction.

We’ll be doing an Ask Me Anything-themed So Into that soon! If you have a question for Caroline (or anyone on the WTC team), click here to ask away. It can be about anything — pregnancy, recipes, food, career, family, parenting, friendship, etc.

Remember Jenny Rosenstrach ’s poem that beautifully encapsulates how preparing food is an expression of love? She turned it into a tote bag! The first drop sold out in minutes but it’s available again for pre-order here . I still tear up every time I read it ! Caro recently chatted with Hillary Kerr for Second Life (one of my very favorite pods), and the episode went live on Monday. In it they discuss Caroline’s career trajectory, how and when inspiration struck for this newsletter, and how Caro has grown What to Cook since its launch in 2020.

A round up of highlights and favorites from the month submitted by WTCers across the world! Thank you SO much to everyone who took time to share your recs. We are including just a few from each category so that this email doesn’t turn into a novel lol, but we appreciate and loved everything you shared. Also, congrats to Christine from NYC, who was the (randomly chosen) winner of the free gift subscription to WTC as a thank you for participating.

Shows + books

Outfits

Handy products

Food

We asked those who participated what their favorite WTC recipe was this month and it was split almost perfectly into quarters (with the easy-but-fancy steakhouse dinner just narrowly taking the lead). Your turn:

Special moments

“After months of PT, finally going for a family run on the trail (kids in stroller) and having a blast!” -Margaret G. in Austin, TX

“Impromptu mani pedis with a friend during a bad work week! I said I didn’t want to go back to my office after lunch and she said ‘mani pedis?’ It made my whole week!” -MH in Washington DC

“Starting tomatoes from seed with my friend and her daughter — February has been so cold and dreary here and it is a great way to look forward to summer salads.” -Laura in Philadelphia, PA

“Helping my 6th grade daughter get ready for her first dance! A boy asked her to go and brought her a corsage, I am not okay.” -JPS in Mississippi

“I loved Caro’s cooking class.” -Sarah in Virginia

“Ice skating and sledding with my 2 year old, so fun to enjoy winter and do all of these ‘firsts’ with her.” -Caitlin in Chicago

I have two: Watching my 6 year old master riding his bike! I’ll never forget how he said “YES!!!!!” the first time he got the pedals going without my help. And also, a one-night solo staycation (with so much uninterrupted sleep).

Some little (and big!!) wins

“Everyone was sick, but we struggled on lol.” -Katrin in Germany

“Having a vbac. After my first child was breech and required a C-section, I had zero expectations for the birth of my second child. But, after being induced at 37 weeks due to high blood pressure, I had an unmedicated vbac and have never felt more powerful than I did in those moments after when I grabbed my daughter and laid her on my chest.” -Caroline in New Hampshire

“Finishing my library books before the due date 😆.” -Emily R. in Austin, TX

“Doing a pull up at the gym.” -KS in Smithfield, NC

“I just took away my kid’s iPad! Not comfortable but a definite win!” -Jeannie in Brevard, NC

“Taking social media off my phone, and being more intentional with my scrolling time!” -Krista B. in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain

“Decluttering home before a big move!” -Kate C. in Phoenix, AZ

Decluttering is mine too! I’m not moving but I have a small house (for a family of five with two pets, at least) and every room pulls double duty, so clutter builds up fast. I decluttered over the weekend and it feels SO good. Liz Moody actually dropped a podcast episode with professional organizer and author Shira Gill about decluttering this morning. I’ve already listened and it has lots of good tips!

I absolutely love this perspective Caroline shared during her interview with Hillary Kerr. I think it can extend past business and entrepreneurship too — launching any type of idea into the world takes courage, and it can be too easy to talk yourself out of it. But aren’t we all glad Caro “just launched” WTC four years ago?!

What to Cook began in December 2020, which means there are more than 200 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years.

mob wife salad , 2024

Use all kale (instead of kale and romaine) to turn this recipe into a better-as-it-sits, good-all-week salad!

good soup , 2023

A very, very good soup. Take it from Emily: “subscribed myself as a christmas gift and making this for the 4th time tonight. it’s sooo good. my husband said if he had to choose only one thing to eat for the rest of his life it would be this soup 🏆”

Looking for quick, simple, and delicious? This is it!

If you voted for the shrimp and broccoli alfredo-ish pasta as your favorite recipe this month… make this meal asap!

PS, Caroline R. is the winner of last week’s fun giveaway! Caroline, check your Substack DMs for a note from me :)

