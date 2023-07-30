Earlier this week, I did an Instagram demo of a summer squash pizza recipe by Deb Perelman that I was riffing on using ingredients that I had in the fridge. So many of you asked me to turn my riff into a real recipe, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about how simple yet delicious it was, so we’re doing it!

writes

, which was the first food blog I ever followed. She is basically the fairy godmother of food blogging — she’s been doing this thing forever! I adore her writing and her recipes — she’s all about delicious, no fuss cooking. When I was first getting my start in the recipe development world, I turned to so many of her recipes for wisdom and guidance, so it feels right to share a riff on one of her recipes (which is actually a riff on a recipe she had at a restaurant).

Riff, riff, riff!

This galette makes for a gorgeous lunch or dinner with a simple side salad, or you can make it as an unexpected veggie side for a barbecue or to have friends over for dinner. It would be excellent with the jalapeño pork chops or with the sheet-pan chicken and cabbage in place of the sweet potatoes.

My sister flew all the way to California for the weekend, and I made this for her first night here with an arugula salad tossed in really good EVOO and balsamic, and topped with crunchy toasted pepitas. She said it was worth flying across the country with a 4 year old for! Just kidding, she didn’t say that. But she might have if we hadn’t been chasing 4 boys under the age of 4 around by ourselves all weekend!

Refrigerated pie crusts, like we’re using for the base of this galette, typically come with two in a package. Here’s what to do with that other pie crust in the box!

Make two different galettes! A really fun dinner with friends would be to make a summer squash galette, a tomato galette, and a huge salad with some protein in it!

Double the rest of the ingredients below and make two summer squash galettes and bring one to a friend who needs a food hug. Let it cool completely, then put it on a plate and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Tell them to reheat it at 375°F for 10 minutes, or enjoy it room temp!

Make my six-ingredient blueberry cheesecake galette. It’s an addiction.

Wrap the extra crust tightly in plastic wrap and freeze it for another day. Thaw it in the refrigerator overnight before using.

boursin summer squash galette

Serves 4

Cook time: 10 minutes active, 40 minutes inactive