50+ community recs!
$35 perfect pants, an heirloom wool coat, a local food bank finder, and much more
October was filled with comical, out-of-a-movie chaos around here — anyone else?! (Yes! —Molly) We kicked off the month with our What To Cook team retreat here in Carmel; my husband, George, had back-to-back trips and was away for weeks; I had my first work trip away from the baby; there was Halloween (and the many school events that come along with it!); I had a huge photoshoot in our house that’s still under construction; and, perhaps adding most to the chaos: we are still living in two 300-square-foot cottages with a 3 month old, 3 year old, 5 year old, and 6 year old. Woooo!
In the cracks of the chaos, as always, were so many wonderful moments. My mom stayed with us for a whole month and gardened with her sidekick, Cashy, every day. The boys are absolutely thriving with the new outdoor space — “Mom, we don’t even need TV anymore, we have too much fun outside.” (They absolutely still watch TV, but the sentiment was lovely.) And our new kitchen is fully operational, so I’m able to develop recipes in a proper space again!
Speaking of — I can’t wait to share this Saturday’s recipe with you. It’s a great option for Friendsgiving gatherings, cozy fall nights, and even Thanksgiving dinner for a smaller crew.
A few months ago, I shared about GoFundMe’s new Giving Funds, which make it easy to set an annual giving goal, donate to all kinds of nonprofits, and even invest funds to have more to give throughout the year. I started my own Giving Fund and this week, I’ve made two donations: to Feeding America to help feed families affected by SNAP cuts, and, in honor of Veteran’s Day next week, I donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation, which supports active duty, veteran, and fallen SEALs and their families in so many incredible ways — from post-military job assistance to sending the children of deceased SEALs to summer camp or college. Start your Giving Fund today (it’s free!) and check out all the causes GoFundMe is highlighting. Thank you to GoFundMe for sponsoring today’s So Into That.
Our new favorite month-end tradition is rounding up vetted recs and highlights from all of you! Here’s a mix of some favorites from October — from our team and fellow What To Cookers. Click here to read even more (they’re all so good, they just can’t all fit in one email!).
What we wore
I wore this super soft oversized sweater like 20 out of 31 days in October. Tavish puked ALL OVER it a few days ago — I haven’t had time to wash it yet and I miss it horribly. It’s on sale! —Caro
These cool leggings didn’t fit while I was pregnant and I’m happy to be reunited with them. They’re my #1 legging draft pick every time they’re clean. Currently 50% off! —Caro
These Spanx (!) barrel-leg corduroys in truffle brown with this Gap belt and a fitted tee has been my fall uniform. The pants are so comfy and can be dressed up or down. Before I found the Spanx pair, I’d been eyeing these corduroys from Old Navy! —Molly
Jillian owns these amazing $35 pants in multiple colors and wore them to our team retreat. They’re so good, Molly and I ordered them on the spot! I have them in green and love them so much. —Caro
I got and love this floral dress, which I plan to wear to events throughout the fall and winter (and for our holiday card pics, if we get around to taking them!). —Molly
I think I also found my perfect holiday party dress! —Jillian
My friend Kadee was wearing the cutest fleece (in the dark green color) in our workout class this week, and it’s currently on sale for $25! It looks a whole lot like a $100+ fleece from another brand… —Caro (and Kadee)
I ordered new cream Sambas with black stripes and I’ve been wearing them with jeans, trousers, and dresses! —Teresa
I finally bit the bullet and splurged on a Sezane cardigan and, wow, what took me so long? She’s green and perfect, and is what I wore for our family pictures this week 😍 —Erin
Sezane is so good at cardigans! If anyone is looking for a lower price point, my girlfriend was wearing this one in red the other night — I asked her if it was Sezane, but it’s Gap! —Caro
The Vuori halo crew — the temps are finally cooling down in Houston and it’s the perfect weight. —Rachel
I’ve been living in my new Quince joggers, roasting so much delicata squash, and enjoying my cute Filson wool coat from last year. —Julie
The silk Quince maxi skirt paired with a Quince cashmere sweater. So many good colors for fall and what I will be wearing to every holiday event. Feels like wearing silky pajamas. —Laura
Ooooh, into this! I just ordered the “hot fudge” color to wear with my chocolate brown quince cashmere sweater for the holidays! Thanks! —Caro
My Gap CashSoft sweater! —Megan
Mother Half Pipe jeans. Totally worth the cost/hype. —Sarah
Wait, I just got these! They’re the ones I’m wearing here. —Caro
My October faves are Grey’s Anatomy re-runs (so cozy to me, anyone else?), the Cold Breaker vest Alex Mill is selling, and Reese’s pumpkins (duh). —Lawyer Mom v. the Chaos
What we ate & drank
The Trader Joe’s lemony arugula salad kit has been in heavy rotation at my house for quick meals. I make extra of whatever meat I’m cooking for dinner (recently: balsamic grilled chicken, sesame-ginger grilled steak, pesto shrimp…) and make a salad with it the next day for lunch or dinner. —Caro
My bday dinner at Chez Nous last week was amazing, as always! It’s a European-style bistro tucked in a historic house in downtown Charleston — it has a limited (and elegantly hand-written!) menu that changes daily, and is my favorite special occasion spot in town. —Molly
I’ve been getting back into my nighttime mocktail ritual, and it’s become the highlight of my evening. My current lineup: a scoop of Proper Calming Aid (it tastes like lavender vanilla heaven), this magnesium that actually helps me sleep, and — if I’m really going for full zen mode — a Wims pocket tonic tossed in, too. It feels fancy, tastes good, and actually works! —Jillian
Favorite recipe in October was the saucy pork and sweet potato bowls, but chicken and cabbage satay bowls from the archives was also bomb. —Cathleen
I was just thinking about how good those chicken and cabbage satay bowls are!!! They are a sleeper hit. —Caro
I made the cheesy shells alla sausage vodka from the archives, and it was our favorite October meal. —Jessica
The headnote on that recipe tells the entire origin story of this newsletter — it was the first What To Cook recipe ever!! —Caro
Salt and Straw’s Candycopia flavor, which shows up every October! —Stephanie
I love Blue Bottle Coffee’s instant craft espresso so much. I use a little frother for my milk and it is *chef’s kiss.* —Christina
Made multiple batches of beef and three bean chili :) —Margaret
Trader Joe’s Caramel Brookie Clusters have been bringing me great joy this month, especially at the end of long days with sick kiddos home from school... ha! —Ginny
What we watched, read, & listened to
The news. No matter your opinion on SNAP benefits, there are millions of Americans, including children, who depend on them to eat. Find your local food bank and give even $5 if you can spare it.
CONFORM!! I cannot stop talking about Conform by Ariel Sullivan. It’s the first in a nine-part series, and I truly think it’s going to be the next ACOTAR. Romantasy at its finest — smart female character who is clearly about to have a HUGE growth arc, no dumb dialogue, no chapters-long stupid miscommunication-based fighting between the love interests. As texted me when she finished it: “I’m just completely and totally dead over this book.” —Caro
I’ve been on an audiobook tear lately, and these cozy listens were the standouts: A River Enchanted (Scottish island fantasy + moody mystery), One Dark Window + Two Twisted Crowns (gothic fantasy duology, cursed heroine, ancient monster in her head — sounds weird but it’s so good), and Half a Soul (a regency fairytale about a girl navigating love and society after a fairy steals half her soul). They’re the literary equivalent of a weighted blanket! —Jillian
My son Calum (age 5) is really into the podcast Gardenkeeper Gus. It’s so sweet— all about the wholesome adventures he gets up to with his best friend, Rosie the chicken. —Caro
Loved reading/listening to My Friends by Fredrik Backman — he has a talent for making me laugh and cry! —Kaitlin
I just read Notes on Infinity by Austin Taylor and it was such an amazing book that will stick with me. —Julie
In October I’ve been loving the Jessica Peterson audiobooks — finished off the Harbour Village series and started with the cowboy brothers!! —Christine
I’m OBSESSED with her books — they are extra spanky, reader beware! —Caro
Watched Étoile and loved it!!!! —Nicki
Been loving watching The House of Guinness!! —Ally
Currently watching The Diplomat and loving it! — Nicolle
Just started Slow Horses and utterly obsessed!!! —Kate
All the shows are back with new seasons — The Diplomat! Nobody Wants This! The Morning Show! Landman! Stranger Things! So excited to cozy up and make the most out of DST. —Jennifer
Some great skin & hair recs
One month postpartum and I’m soothing dry skin with Freaks of Nature face oil. Still searching for a leave-in conditioner that will soothe my dry, shedding hair! —Becca
Becca, see below — Melania has you covered! Also, I am 3 1/2 months postpartum and have been using Nutrafol + this Virtue thickening shampoo and conditioner to combat the hair shedding! —Caro
My October favorite is the Oribe Night Cream for your hair. My hair has never been so soft or healthy. Having nice hair again is such a postpartum confidence boost. —Melanie
My favorite thing that I won’t stop talking about are DIY mani/pedis with Dazzle Dry polish. I never thought DIY nails could actually last without weird UV light setters, but they can! Way to go, science! —Ruth
I SECOND THIS!!!! How does it work??? And why isn’t everyone talking about it?! —Caro
I’m obsessed with RMS Beauty’s tinted daily lip balm in “passion lane” — it’s VERY moisturizing and has just a hint of pink. It makes me feel a little more put together, but doesn’t scream, “hey look, I’m wearing lipstick!” —Molly
More memories, highlights, & recs
My husband is finally coming home from a forever long deployment that we had a baby in the middle of 🥳 —Jamie
Congratulations, Jamie! And a huge thanks to all of you for his service. We just upgraded you to a free lifetime subscription in honor of Veteran’s Day coming up. Sending love! —WTC team
Tavish is 3 1/2 months old and he has started CHUCKLING. Like deep, deep, can’t-catch-his-breath giggles. We are all competing over who can get him to laugh the most! —Caro
My October favorite has been choosing recipes/what to meal prep for the coming week on the Friday before while my brain is still in “decision making mode.” Once the weekend hits I don’t want to have to plan or organize one more thing, so this makes the grocery shop way less daunting once Saturday/Sunday rolls around because the decisions are all already made! —Margaux
We love this! And remember — our really simple meal plans are there for you when you want to skip meal planning altogether. A new one is headed your way this Friday!
Loved watching the trees change in our yard for the first fall in our home! —Mary
October has always been one of my favorite months. This year was even more special as my son turned 13 on the 13th! Pray for us as teenagers and moms in perimenopause are a rough combination! 😆 This is why I start my morning lighting my Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage candle 🕯️🧘🏻♀️ —Melissa
My 3-week-old newborn, who we’re getting two bonus weeks with due to early arrival! Aerie sweat sets, Nobody Wants This, Bobbie formula (thanks, Caro!!), The Diplomat, and Hanna Andersson onesies — wow, is the quality worth the price point! —Jenn
How have I still not watched season two of Nobody Wants This?! And FYI, Bobbie is running a huge cyber month sale right now, if anyone needs a restock!!
I picked up a cute and quick embroidery project from WhyKnotStitches on Instagram. I’m making Christmas ornaments and that’s been my favorite this month. —Kimberly
The app Runna. It makes a training plan for me and tells me exactly how long to run and what to do each day! —Katie
Loving the 1 Second Everyday app! Also on my fourth baby and the baby book ship never left port. I can’t commit to any kind of proper journaling, but a quick one-second video from my phone is actually doable. —Meghan
Every week, we dig into the WTC archives to see what was cooking this same week in years past. Need dinner inspo for tonight? Cook one of these!
1. 30-minute chicken parm meatballs, 2024
A skillet of crispy, golden meatballs smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella — this one’s comfort food perfection. Serve them with pasta, a loaf of crusty bread, or straight out of the pan with a salad and glass of wine for an easy, at-home date night.
2. cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos, 2023
Inspired by a poolside lunch in Cabo, every bite of these melty, cheesy tortillas piled high with chipotle-lime shrimp, pico de gallo, and smoky crema is like a mini vacation.
3. sheet-pan chicken and squash, 2022
This one-pan dinner looks fancy, tastes like fall, and comes together with almost no cleanup. Roasted delicata squash, apples, onions, chicken, nuts, and goat cheese caramelize together into a sweet-savory meal that feels way more impressive than the effort it takes.
4. peanut vegetable curry, 2021
A weeknight-friendly curry packed with veg and Thai-inspired flavor. This one’s rich, comforting, nutritious, and endlessly flexible — swap in whatever veggies you’ve got and it’ll still taste amazing!
