October was filled with comical, out-of-a-movie chaos around here — anyone else?! (Yes! —Molly) We kicked off the month with our What To Cook team retreat here in Carmel; my husband, George, had back-to-back trips and was away for weeks; I had my first work trip away from the baby; there was Halloween (and the many school events that come along with it!); I had a huge photoshoot in our house that’s still under construction; and, perhaps adding most to the chaos: we are still living in two 300-square-foot cottages with a 3 month old, 3 year old, 5 year old, and 6 year old. Woooo!

In the cracks of the chaos, as always, were so many wonderful moments. My mom stayed with us for a whole month and gardened with her sidekick, Cashy, every day. The boys are absolutely thriving with the new outdoor space — “Mom, we don’t even need TV anymore, we have too much fun outside.” (They absolutely still watch TV, but the sentiment was lovely.) And our new kitchen is fully operational, so I’m able to develop recipes in a proper space again!

Speaking of — I can’t wait to share this Saturday’s recipe with you. It’s a great option for Friendsgiving gatherings, cozy fall nights, and even Thanksgiving dinner for a smaller crew.

A few months ago, I shared about GoFundMe’s new Giving Funds, which make it easy to set an annual giving goal, donate to all kinds of nonprofits, and even invest funds to have more to give throughout the year. I started my own Giving Fund and this week, I’ve made two donations: to Feeding America to help feed families affected by SNAP cuts, and, in honor of Veteran’s Day next week, I donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation, which supports active duty, veteran, and fallen SEALs and their families in so many incredible ways — from post-military job assistance to sending the children of deceased SEALs to summer camp or college. Start your Giving Fund today (it’s free!) and check out all the causes GoFundMe is highlighting. Thank you to GoFundMe for sponsoring today’s So Into That.

Our new favorite month-end tradition is rounding up vetted recs and highlights from all of you! Here’s a mix of some favorites from October — from our team and fellow What To Cookers. Click here to read even more (they’re all so good, they just can’t all fit in one email!).

What we wore

What we ate & drank

What we watched, read, & listened to

Some great skin & hair recs

One month postpartum and I’m soothing dry skin with Freaks of Nature face oil. Still searching for a leave-in conditioner that will soothe my dry, shedding hair! —Becca Becca, see below — Melania has you covered! Also, I am 3 1/2 months postpartum and have been using Nutrafol + this Virtue thickening shampoo and conditioner to combat the hair shedding! —Caro My October favorite is the Oribe Night Cream for your hair. My hair has never been so soft or healthy. Having nice hair again is such a postpartum confidence boost. —Melanie My favorite thing that I won’t stop talking about are DIY mani/pedis with Dazzle Dry polish. I never thought DIY nails could actually last without weird UV light setters, but they can! Way to go, science! —Ruth I SECOND THIS!!!! How does it work??? And why isn’t everyone talking about it?! —Caro I’m obsessed with RMS Beauty’s tinted daily lip balm in “passion lane” — it’s VERY moisturizing and has just a hint of pink. It makes me feel a little more put together, but doesn’t scream, “hey look, I’m wearing lipstick!” —Molly

More memories, highlights, & recs

My husband is finally coming home from a forever long deployment that we had a baby in the middle of 🥳 —Jamie Congratulations, Jamie! And a huge thanks to all of you for his service. We just upgraded you to a free lifetime subscription in honor of Veteran’s Day coming up. Sending love! —WTC team

Tavish is 3 1/2 months old and he has started CHUCKLING. Like deep, deep, can’t-catch-his-breath giggles. We are all competing over who can get him to laugh the most! —Caro

My October favorite has been choosing recipes/what to meal prep for the coming week on the Friday before while my brain is still in “decision making mode.” Once the weekend hits I don’t want to have to plan or organize one more thing, so this makes the grocery shop way less daunting once Saturday/Sunday rolls around because the decisions are all already made! —Margaux We love this! And remember — our really simple meal plans are there for you when you want to skip meal planning altogether. A new one is headed your way this Friday!

Loved watching the trees change in our yard for the first fall in our home! —Mary

October has always been one of my favorite months. This year was even more special as my son turned 13 on the 13th! Pray for us as teenagers and moms in perimenopause are a rough combination! 😆 This is why I start my morning lighting my Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage candle 🕯️🧘🏻‍♀️ —Melissa

My 3-week-old newborn, who we’re getting two bonus weeks with due to early arrival! Aerie sweat sets , Nobody Wants This, Bobbie formula (thanks, Caro!!), The Diplomat, and Hanna Andersson onesies — wow, is the quality worth the price point! —Jenn How have I still not watched season two of Nobody Wants This?! And FYI, Bobbie is running a huge cyber month sale right now, if anyone needs a restock!!

I picked up a cute and quick embroidery project from WhyKnotStitches on Instagram. I’m making Christmas ornaments and that’s been my favorite this month. —Kimberly

The app Runna . It makes a training plan for me and tells me exactly how long to run and what to do each day! —Katie

Loving the 1 Second Everyday app! Also on my fourth baby and the baby book ship never left port. I can’t commit to any kind of proper journaling, but a quick one-second video from my phone is actually doable. —Meghan

Every week, we dig into the WTC archives to see what was cooking this same week in years past. Need dinner inspo for tonight? Cook one of these!

A skillet of crispy, golden meatballs smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella — this one’s comfort food perfection. Serve them with pasta, a loaf of crusty bread, or straight out of the pan with a salad and glass of wine for an easy, at-home date night.

2. cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos , 2023

Inspired by a poolside lunch in Cabo, every bite of these melty, cheesy tortillas piled high with chipotle-lime shrimp, pico de gallo, and smoky crema is like a mini vacation.

This one-pan dinner looks fancy, tastes like fall, and comes together with almost no cleanup. Roasted delicata squash, apples, onions, chicken, nuts, and goat cheese caramelize together into a sweet-savory meal that feels way more impressive than the effort it takes.

4. peanut vegetable curry , 2021

A weeknight-friendly curry packed with veg and Thai-inspired flavor. This one’s rich, comforting, nutritious, and endlessly flexible — swap in whatever veggies you’ve got and it’ll still taste amazing!