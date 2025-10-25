If you’ve been a What To Cooker for a while, you know I love a “bowl” dinner. A delicious protein + veg + carb + sauce = a delightful meal every time.

We often use a grain like rice or couscous as the base for our bowls, but I also love using roasted sweet potato cubes as a starchy base. I’ve mentioned that as a riff before, but I love it so much that I decided it was time for the sweet potatoes to be part of the main event!

To balance the sweetness of our sweet potato base, we’re adding savory, saucy pork crumbles, quick-pickled cucumbers and carrots for a crisp and tangy bite, and a spicy (or not!) sriracha mayo (or yogurt). I love to include arugula here for some greens, but any other lettuce or leafy green would be good — or you can skip it! It’s a beyond-flavorful, super-nutritious, wonderful meal, and I can’t wait for you to make it.

One of the best things about multi-component bowl dinners like this one is that they’re very easy to prep ahead. Every single component of this meal can be made up to three days in advance and stored in the fridge in separate airtight containers. The pickled veggies get better the longer they sit! The sauce will be ready to go as is! All you’ll have to do is reheat the meat and potatoes, which you can do in the microwave if you’re short on time, or in the skillet and oven. For the latter, you’ll reheat the pork along with a splash of water in a skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until warmed through, and bake the potatoes at 375°F for about 10 minutes, or until warm.

If you’re meal prepping this recipe (like

did, above!), or if you’re cooking for one or two people and know you’ll have leftovers, go ahead and make your sauce and pickled veg right in the

or jar you’ll store it in. No need to dirty an extra bowl!

If you, too, are obsessed with build-a-bowl meals, here are a few more to try or revisit: spicy (or not) salmon tempura bowls, which remain one of the most popular recipes in WTC history, and beef basil bowls. Feel free to use sweet potatoes as your base in either recipe, or to try these saucy pork bowls with the coconut ginger rice from the beef basil bowl recipe, or the butter brown rice from the salmon tempura crunch bowls! Mix and match them however you’d like.

Serves 4

Cook time: 40 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients: