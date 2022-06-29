The greatest part about the 4th of July, for many of us, is not the Fireworks, the parade, or the red, white, and blue outfit.

It’s the annual recitation of the Declaration of Independence!

JK — it’s all about the grilling, baby.

So here’s a big ole list of 4th of July recipe ideas!

And coming this Saturday (one day early so that you have time to plan!) are some special SIDE DISH ideas, so save room on your potluck tables!