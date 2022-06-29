4th of july recipe ideas!
not your average burgers and dogs
The greatest part about the 4th of July, for many of us, is not the Fireworks, the parade, or the red, white, and blue outfit.
It’s the annual recitation of the Declaration of Independence!
JK — it’s all about the grilling, baby.
So here’s a big ole list of 4th of July recipe ideas!
And coming this Saturday (one day early so that you have time to plan!) are some special SIDE DISH ideas, so save room on your potluck tables!
Flank Steak Caprese | You could make just the grilled corn caprese for a special side dish, or the entire dish for a really elevated 4th of July menu. Very easy to double this recipe!
Chicken Parm Burgers | Make a batch of these burgers to grill alongside your regular burgers. Maybe make it a double batch — everyone’s going to want one! They are so packed with flavor. The tomato mayo is excellent, but you can skip it and just serve these with the same condiments as your regular burgers!
Cholula & Cheddar Turkey Burgers | Or perhaps a cholula and cheddar turkey burger is more your speed? I think I’m going to add these to my own weekend menu!
Grilled Veggies with Burrata | This was last 4th of July’s recipe! This would be such a great veggie infusion to the hotdog and burger party!
Grilled Pickle-Brined Chicken Sandwiches | People will lose their minds if you’re serving up picky chicky sandos alongside the burgers! Give the people some options! They want chicken sandos!
Balsamic Basil Grilled Chicken | This past Sunday’s recipe would be excellent for the 4th! Not everyone wants a burger or hotdog, so grill up a bunch of thighs that your no-bun-please people can munch on. Remember to slice the chicken up for your guests if you’re eating with plastic flatware — cutting chicken with a plastic knife ain’t fun.
I'm such a traditionalist I only want burgers of BLTs on July 4th, oh, and a couple other things that I can't remember . . . . ah, guess that means I just might be open to your "not your average" list of ideas!