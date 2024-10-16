Hi! Hope everyone is having an amazing week! Here in Carmel, it’s finally feeling like fall. Delicata squash is the produce of the hour (have you cooked Saturday’s recipe yet?!), temps are dipping down into the low 50s at night, and it’s been super foggy for the past few days.

If you follow me on IG you already know this, but if not, I have to tell you: Monday evening while hiking in the foggy Santa Lucia mountains, I observed a dark watcher! It’s a phenomenon that happens when sun rays hit a cloud just right — my shadow looked like a huge far-off figure with a rainbow orb around it. It was very heady, but I had no idea how rare it was until I got home and told George, who absolutely freaked. Apparently hikers hunt for this illusion their whole lives and never find it?! Pretty cool.

I’m so pumped for my Palo Alto book tour event tomorrow (if you’re in the area, come hang!). I’ve said this before but, after having been pregnant, postpartum, or nursing for the better part of the last six years, fashion is feeling FUN to me again. It’s feeling good to put a little more time and effort into creating outfits.

There’s one fashion trend that has swept the globe, but is still kind of confusing to many of us…

WIDE-LEGGED PANTS. Wide-legged pants hit the scene during my second pregnancy and by the time I’d given birth and was fitting back into my old pants, the old pants were no longer *cool.* (Not that this matters, wear what you love!)

It took me some time, but I can now say that I’m a full convert. I embrace all pants baggy and flowy, like the Gap barrel jeans I can’t stop wearing this fall, these wide-leg sweatpants, and my sort of patchwork-y wide-legged jeans from Gap that feel and look so much more expensive than they are. It can feel scary to leave skinny jeans behind, but I promise once you find a good fit for your body, you’ll never look back!

Though I love my new collection of wide-legged pants, I’ve found picking shoes to wear with them to be oddly difficult? And I know I’m not alone in this — Molly, Jillian, and a lot of my friends and cousins report having the same issue. So we threw the question out to some of the stylists, fashion designers, and bloggers whose newsletters here on Substack we love!

The group came back with very chic and illustrative pant + shoe combos. Keep reading for their recs! And be sure to check out their newsletters if you too are into (or even dabbling with!) style. Each of these women shares fashion trends and outfit inspo in such a fun, fresh, and original way. Following their newsletters is how I get ideas for easy outfits to throw together that I wouldn’t have thought of otherwise!

The question we asked: We’re so into wide-legged jeans and pants… but what shoes should we be wearing with them?!

From

(lifestyle

and author of

I personally love the way wide-leg denim can elongate your legs (I'm a shorty!) and my favorite way to wear wide-leg denim more casually is with a clog! Truly so comfortable with ample support. There are a ton of styles available this season, whether you're looking for a pair with a heel or something a little more flat.

From

(designer,

, and author of

The shoes I find most pleasing with wide-leg jeans all have pointier toes. Some sharpness to cut through all the soft fabric at the foot. To me, the heel height really doesn't matter (and I'm only 5'4").

From

(

, former editor + stylist, and author of

I love a wide-leg jean!... but as someone who is 5'1'', I'm pretty particular in looking for styles that aren't too baggy or overwhelming on me.

I found a pair of Celine jeans last year and they're by far my favorite fit / most worn.

I actually sized up in them for a slightly wider cut (I believe they're a true looser straight leg) and then had them hemmed. If you're on the taller side, the Ayla is so good.

is so good (and in a

).

Alicia’s pants: Polly jeans by Celine

Alicia’s shoe recs: My everyday style is very casual so I am wearing them now with sandals as it's still warm in California (I love this simple black pair that elevate any look and feel nicer than your average flip flop) and with sneakers (here’s another clean simple sneaker option).

Note from Caro: OK I hadn’t considered wearing flip flops with wide-legs, but I dig it! I love these from TKEES too.

Note from Caro: My mom and I both have and love the Ayla!

: Getting the proportions right with full-length wide-leg pants is tricky! If the pant leg is especially wide, your feet might literally disappear in them, especially if you have small feet. The proportions of my outfit feel more balanced when I wear a shoe with an elongated toe box, which will give me a few extra centimeters to work with. The classic example is a pointed toe shoe, but any extra length helps!

From

(lifestyle

and author of

One of my favorite things about wide-leg jeans is their versatility — a day-to-night staple! Loafers and Mary Janes have been a go-to for me this season.

From

(

and author of

: I was honestly bewildered by this as well until I accidentally discovered the perfect shoe. I was planning to wear my red La Ligne pants out to meet friends and tried on all of my heels only to feel like everything just looked... wrong. I slipped on a pair of ballet flats and was shocked at how well they paired. And so ever since then, I've been wearing an almond toe ballet flat with my wide-leg jeans.

From

: Historically I've had a very hard time with wide-leg pants and closed-toe shoes. I really only wore wide-leg pants with sandals — something about the foot being closed off made me feel... unlike myself. I previously dedicated

to this topic! The more I keep trying, however, the easier it gets for me to get on board with closed-toe shoes.

Laurel’s pants : My favorite pair of wide-leg trousers are from Kallmeyer — they're the Le Smoking style. They have a beautiful pleated front, drape so nicely, and are wide enough to be wide without being cartoonish. They feel sharp and precise — the waistline is crisp, and they're not overly slouchy. They're basically the perfect black pant, in my opinion. I love wearing them with something boxy on top, like this tee from Still Here, in a terrific marigold yellow.

Laurel’s shoe recs : These Rebecca flats from Loro Piana (pictured). The flats remind me of what a secretary might have worn in the late 80s, and I like that retro office/preppy vibe from them. The pointed toe, and the more open vamp of the shoe (the part that shows the top of your foot) keeps this from feeling too closed-in on me. These pants also look great with a pair of Converse or loafers, but the Loro Piana flats really make me swoon!

Note from Caro: They’re definitely not a perfect dupe but I love the Matilda flats from Sèzane and they’re a perfect heel height and similar toe shape to the gorgeous flats Laurel shared, at a lower price point!

Thank you so much to Liz, Jane, Alicia, Irene, Gabby, Grace, and Laurel for this fashion primer! Also… if you have a pair of shoes you love wearing with wide-legged pants, let’s hear it!

The Women by Kristin Hannah. I can’t stop thinking about this breathtaking book about the women who served in Vietnam. Lake sent the boys and me some of their holiday pajamas and the boys have insisted to wear them now through Christmas. My code CAROLINExLAKE will get you 10% off!

My mail-in ballot arrived last week! I won’t use it since I really get a kick out of voting at the polls (I love the buzzy, patriotic energy), but have you checked your voter registration? It’s go-time! My publishing team created a one-page checklist of all of the recipes in the book that you can print out, keep in your book (or on your fridge!), and check off as you go! FUN!! I asked them to create one where the recipes are categorized by protein, and another where they’re categorized by how long they take, as in the book chapters. Download them here!

This was one of, if not THE, most popular recipe from all of 2023! In it I give tips for how to deconstruct the meal for kids, and a few knockout riff ideas. Even if you’ve cooked the OG recipe a ton, I hope you’ll go back and try some of the riffs (like gnocchi + butternut squash + sausage + goat cheese — YUM).

pasta e ceci , 2022

If you missed

‘s guest post back in 2022,

and get to cooking! Pasta e ceci (aka pasta with chickpeas) is a hearty, comforting stew, and Colu’s iteration is beyond delicious. The recipe includes pancetta, but it would be easy to omit anytime you’re looking for a high-protein meatless meal this fall.

Wowww, I almost forgot about this sheet-pan chicken dinner from 2021. It marries my longtime love of honey-roasted carrots with skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, crispy Brussels sprouts, and a creamy, dreamy tahini sauce. PS, honey-roasted carrots are one of my go-to Thanksgiving side dishes! You can use the marinade from this recipe to roast a huge sheet pan of them (or any other root veg) this holiday season.

