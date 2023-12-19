Welcome to the first annual WTC holiday menu spectacular! It’s a fresh spin, without straying too far from a classic holiday feast. Most importantly, it’s designed to not send you into an anxiety spiral!

The recipes are all written in What To Cook style — minimal fuss, big flavor. This entire menu requires only about an hour of active cook time, plus marinating time and oven time. Also, every single recipe requires only ONE dish to make it.

There are three huge wins with this menu: 1) I overlapped a lot of ingredients to make your grocery list as efficient, waste-free, and inexpensive as possible, 2) I developed almost all of the recipes to be cooked in a 350°F oven to eliminate the “how do I cook all of this when it all needs a different temperature?!” scramble, and 3) I’ve written a playbook for how to cook this menu in the most efficient way! Also, it’s just delicious!!!

The menu serves 6. Double or add another side or lose a side as needed to fit your crowd!

Since you have a few days to gather your ingredients (and also since it’d be an insanely long list), we’ve kept the substitutions limited, but you’ll find the major swaps in the “notes + subs” section below the recipes. You’ll also see some sub notes in the printable grocery list, in case you can’t find something at the store. And if you have any other sub questions, leave a comment and I’ll weigh in.

PS, if you’re going to be a guest at someone else’s holiday meal and have been assigned to bring a veggie dish, bring the carrots! Trust me, bring the carrots.

PPS, you’ll find PDFs of all the recipes and the shopping list in the notes section beneath the recipes.

Appetizers:

Kielbasa with Mustards Slice a pork kielbasa 1/2-inch thick, throw it on a baking sheet and bake on 425°F for 7 minutes, serve with honey mustard and grainy mustard. Trust me, this appetizer FLIES, plus kids love it because it’s basically hotdogs. To make honey mustard, just stir some honey into Dijon!

Cream Cheese + Pepper Jelly Forever my go-to app. Let cream cheese come to room temp, spread it thinly on a plate, spread pepper jelly over top. Serve with crostini (toasted baguette slices) or crackers. SO GOOD.



Main Event:

California Christmas Roast AKA an absolutely fabulous, festive Christmas roast, at a fraction of the cost. Beef tenderloin is $35 per pound at my local market — tri-tip is $10! That being said, if you want to splurge for tenderloin, go for it using this same recipe. But I truly adore tri-tip, and think you should use it. For all who are familiar with Cardiff Crack (a famous tri-tip from Seaside Market in Cardiff, CA), this is my take on that recipe!

Kale Salad For All And to all a good night (because your gut will function properly despite all of the cheese and butter, thanks to all of the kale you ate!). Even kale haters will love this salad thanks to the crisp apples, chewy sweet raisins, salty Parm, and tangy lemon vinaigrette. YUM.

Boursin Risotto This is the lowest effort, highest reward recipe that I have ever developed. It will be a staple on every dinner party menu from here out.

Honey Roasted Carrots with Burrata and Pistachios This dish is SO EASY and beyond gorgeous. Your guests will all think you’ve cheated and gotten takeout from a Michelin-star restaurant when you bring this to the table!

Roasted Mushrooms So easy, but big on flavor.



Dessert:

Ask one of your guests to pick up Peppermint Ice Cream and Hot Fudge. The most elite Christmas dessert out there!!!!!!

Here’s how to feel cool, calm, and collected while cooking this feast:

Ahead of time:

Make the lemon vinaigrette up to 4 days in advance. Marinate the tri-tip 24 hours before eating (or at least the morning of). Make the cream cheese appetizer, cover, and refrigerate until an hour before party time. Set the table the night before. For a pretty, last-minute holiday table, I love a simple garland swirled down the center of the table + taper candles + votive candles. How sweet is this table by Heather Taylor Home? The carrots need a hotter oven than everything else, so cook them first. You can cook them the morning of, or up to 2 days in advance, let them cool, put them on a platter, cover and refrigerate, then let them come to room temperature (or throw them in the microwave for 45 seconds!) and add the burrata and pistachios at the last minute. The risotto can be make up to 48 hours in advance. Let it cool, then refrigerate it right in the pot you cooked it in. To reheat, just add 1 cup of chicken stock and stir on medium heat. Add more chicken stock as needed (you might need up to 2 cups!) until it’s a nice thick-but-runny risotto consistency. Or, cook it fresh at the same time as the tri-tip and mushrooms (they all need a 350°F oven).

Day of:

Make the kale salad the morning of, leaving out the nuts and dressing until just before serving. Cover and refrigerate until dinner time. An hour before guests arrive: Sear the tri-tip, then leave it in the skillet on the stovetop (with the heat off). Roast it once your guests arrive. It needs about 30 minutes of roast time, plus 10 minutes to rest, so plan accordingly. Cook the kielbasa and throw it on a platter with the mustards. It does not need to be eaten hot. Stir some honey into Dijon to make honey mustard! The mushrooms roast at the same time as the tri-tip. They can be tossed with the oil and seasonings on the sheet pan several hours in advance, then you’ll just throw ‘em in the oven when you put the tri-tip in. While the tri-tip is resting: Add the nuts to the salad and toss in the dressing Add the burrata and pistachios to the carrots. Garnish anything that’s looking a tad too beige with parsley. Enjoy!

Serves 6

Cook time: 40-50 minutes (15 minutes active, 30-40 minutes inactive) + 24 hours for marinating and 10 minutes for resting

Tools:

Ingredients:

2 cups red wine (whatever kind you like to drink)

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar or honey

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 (3 to 4 pound) beef tri-tip roast

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

Add 2 cups red wine, 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, and 1 tablespoon black pepper to a large ziplock or bowl and stir to combine.

Trim the fat (the hard white stuff) off of 1 tri-tip roast. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but there’s usually a large fatty piece on one side of the roast, and we want to trim as much of that off as possible. (Fat on meat usually = good, but this is too much.) Add the tri-tip to the marinade and marinate for up to 24 hours, but 4 at the bare minimum.

When you’re ready to cook, preheat the oven to 350°F. Bring 4 tablespoons of butter to room temperature. If you follow me on IG you know my tip — stick half a stick of (wrapped) butter in the waistline of your pants to bring it to room temp quickly.

Shake off as much marinade from the tri-tip as possible, then pat it completely dry.

Warm 2 tablespoons oil in your largest oven-proof skillet (such as a cast iron or stainless steel) over medium-high heat. When it starts to smoke, add the tri-tip and cook until a nice golden-brown crust forms, 4 to 6 minutes.

Flip, then smoosh the room-temperature butter onto the top (seared) side of the tri-tip.

Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 11 minutes per pound to cook it to medium (which is better than medium-rare when cooking tri-tip). So, if you purchased a 3 1/2 pound tri-tip and cut off 1/2 pound of fat, 3x11 = 33 minutes of roast time. It should reach between 140 and 145°F internally.

Remove the tri-tip from the oven and let it rest in the skillet. Tilt the skillet to the side and use a large spoon to spoon the pan juices over top of the tri-tip.

Let it rest for 10 minutes, then slice against the grain.

Serves 6

Cook time: 50 minutes (10 minutes active, 40 minutes inactive)

Tools:

Ingredients:

6 cups chicken stock (I use water + Better Than Bouillon!), divided

2 cups arborio rice

Juice of 1 lemon

1 (5.2 ounce) package Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Add 5 cups chicken stock to a Dutch oven and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in 2 cups arborio rice, then cover and transfer to the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 40 minutes.

Remove from oven and stir in the remaining 1 cup of stock, the juice of 1 lemon, 1 package of Boursin, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Add more stock if needed to achieve the consistency you like.

Serves 6

Cook time: 50 minutes (10 minutes active, 40 minutes inactive)

Tools:

Ingredients:

2 pound carrots, cleaned and sliced in half vertically

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (8 ounce) container burrata

1/4 cup roasted, salted pistachios, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line your largest rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Wash and slice 2 pounds carrots in half vertically. You don’t need to peel them, but you can if you want to. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons oil, 3 tablespoons honey, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, and use your hands to really get in there and toss everything together to evenly distribute the ingredients.

Spread the carrots into an even layer and roast for 40 minutes. Meanwhile, take the burrata out of the fridge to let it come to room temperature, and finely chop 1/4 cup pistachios.

Transfer the roasted carrots to a platter. Tear the burrata ball into several pieces and place them on top. Scatter the chopped pistachios over top. Finish with a drizzle of honey and extra-virgin olive oil.

Serves 6

Cook time: 15 minutes

Tools:

Jar (or bowl with a lid)

Ingredients:

2 large lemons

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

10 to 12 ounces shredded kale (yes, I’m telling you to buy it pre-chopped)

1 large Honeycrisp apple, sliced into batons

1/2 cup roasted, salted almonds, finely chopped

1/3 cup yellow raisins

4 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely chopped (we want random chunks, not a fine powder)

In a jar, combine the juice of 2 lemons, 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Shake to combine. Taste and add more salt, honey, or whatever to your liking. I like a tart dressing, but some people like it sweeter, do your thing!

Add 10 to 12 ounces shredded kale to a large salad bowl. Pick out any big stems and discard. Sprinkle with a big pinch of salt, then use your hands to massage it, AKA scrunch it together in your fists, 8 to 10 times, until it feels a tiny bit wet in your hands.

Thinly slice 1 large Honeycrisp apple into batons, finely chop 1/2 cup roasted, salted almonds, and finely chop 4 ounces of Parmesan cheese. Add them to the bowl along with 1/3 cup yellow raisins.

Just before serving, shake the salad dressing to combine it again, then toss your desired amount into the salad.

Serves 6

Cook time: 45 minutes (5 minutes active, 40 minutes inactive)

Tools:

Your largest rimmed baking sheet

Ingredients:

2 pounds of sliced mushrooms (buy them sliced)

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Toss 2 pounds sliced mushrooms, 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper to your largest rimmed baking sheet and toss to evenly coat.

Roast for 40 minutes.

If you are cooking the tri-tip at the same time, stir several spoonfuls of those pan juices into the mushrooms at the end.

Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with a little chopped parsley.

Tri-tip swaps: Beef tenderloin or any steak would work instead of tri-tip cooked the same way. Cook those to medium-rare (unless you prefer otherwise), AKA to 135°F internally. A roast chicken would be great instead of beef (and using the same marinade)! It will need about 60 to 90 minutes of cook time at 350°F (it depends on the size of the bird), or until the thickest part of the thigh registers 165°F. You won’t do the sear in the skillet, but can instead top the chicken with little pats (pieces) of butter. Scallops would also be delish! Grab 1.5 to 2 pounds fresh jumbo scallops (10 to 20 scallops per pound) — NOT bay scallops, which are small and rubbery and yucky IMO. Marinate them as written. Warm your largest nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for at least 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon cooking oil and swirl to coat the pan. Let the oil heat up for at least 30 seconds. Place the scallops in the skillet at least 1 inch apart. You will have to cook in a few batches! Use a spatula to press them firmly down into the skillet to ensure a nice sear. Cook until golden-brown, for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook on the second side for 1 minute, then add 2 tablespoons butter to the pan. Tilt the skillet to the side and use a large spoon to spoon the melted butter all over the scallops. Cook for 2 additional minutes once you’ve added the butter. Remove the skillet from the heat. Repeat with remaining scallops.

Dairy-free: Use DF Boursin (it’s a thing!), DF butter, DF Parm (or omit), and omit the burrata for those who can’t eat it. If you can find VioLife DF feta, that would be delish crumbled over the carrots.

Gluten-free : Swap soy sauce out for tamari or coconut aminos. Risotto is gluten-free but double check that the stock you’re using is too. Better Than Bouillon is gluten-free, but is made in a factory that is not gluten-free certified.

Vegetarian : If the whole group is vegetarian, omit the tri-tip and double the boursin risotto and mushrooms to make it the star of the meal. If just one or two of the diners don’t eat meat, you may want to double one of the veggie sides to ensure they get their fill!

Prep ahead: See the “plan of attack” section above for a timeline of what to prep ahead and when!

Veggie subs: Swap the carrots for thinly sliced cauliflower or delicata squash or cubed butternut squash. If you don’t like mushrooms, just omit that side and double the carrots, or swap in another family fave veggie side dish!

Love your leftovers: Make tri-tip sliders! Get a pack of King’s Hawaiian rolls, cut them in half, spread mayo and Dijon on one side, pepper jelly on the other side, add a layer of thinly sliced tri-tip, lots of cheese (whatever you have! cheddar, provolone, havarti, pepperjack…), close. Brush melted butter over the tops of the buns. Bake on 325°F for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is melty. Yum. Store any other leftovers in airtight containers in the fridge and let people pick on them throughout the week!

