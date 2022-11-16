What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

48 Comments
Stacey
Nov 17, 2022Liked by caroline chambers

I like a little more variety so mine looks more like this:

1. Soup/chili

2. pasta

3. burgers (beef, turkey,sloppy joes)

4. mexican (tacos, quesidillas, flautas, etc)

5. fish (salmon, tilapia,shrimp)

6. Eat out/pick up

7. "fend for yourself" (my kids favorite night)

I use this general guide and fill in a different recipe from each category - keeps it less repetitive but easy to plan.

EmilyB
Nov 16, 2022

I'm giving it a shot, though it feels like letting myself off the hook by just giving my kids the few things they already will eat instead of exposing them to new foods. But since I don't really enjoy that and neither do they, I think this idea with 1-2 new things mixed in every week (either whole meals or sides) is a good compromise.

1) Make-your-own sushi wraps

Cucumbers

Carrots

Shrimp

Seaweed sheets

Sushi rice

Fruit

2) Make-your-own pizzas

Pizza dough (English muffins, pitas, individual doughs)

Tomato sauce

Turkey or pepperoni

Spinach

Cheese

Fruit

3) Salmon

Salmon

Rice

Broccoli or peas

Fruit

4) Spaghetti and meatballs

Ground turkey

Almond flour

Parsley

Eggs

Parmesan

Spaghetti

Pasta sauce

Fruit

5) Tacos

Ground turkey

Black beans

Taco shells

Spinach

Cilantro

Cheese

Tomatoes

Fruit

6) Tuna melts

Bread

Tuna

Spinach

Cheese

Fruit

7) Tuna casserole

Pasta

Tuna

Spinach/peas

Cheese

Fruit

Georgia
Nov 16, 2022·edited Nov 16, 2022

So happy to see this and gather inspirations from others! Thank you for putting this out there. Love your IG and simple, delicious meals. Thank you!

Our list has been in the making for years and stays on my phone. I pull it out when I start feeling stuck on what to plan for. If this note ever accidentally deleted (as they have been known to do with kiddos playing around), I would be in serious distress. Now I know there is a backup out here somewhere haha

Breakfast:

Easy pull apart cinny bread

Breakfast burritos

Overnight French Toast

Sheet pan pancake

Bagels and cream cheese

Smoothies

Quiche

Dinners:

Pasta e fagioli soup

Veggie soup

Turkey joes

Thai chicken

Tacos

Chicken wings

Pork chops

Tuscan pasta bake

Asian noodle salad

Ropa Vieja

Quiche

Chili

Biryani chicken

Paleo steak skillet potatoes spin zucch

Chicken and chorizo enchiladas

Easy oven flautas

Garlic Parmesan chicken with potatoes and spinach

Chicken cordon blue

Cuban sandwiches

Skirt steak

Lettuce wraps

Spaghetti & meatballs

Lasagna

Red wine roast

Salmon and risotto

Fried rice

Shepherds pie

Meatloaf

Skillet chicken

Chicken burrito bowls

Pesto tortellinis

Make your own pizza

Sides:

Twice baked potatoes

Skillet potatoes

Succotash

Baked Broccoli

Braised parsnips and carrots

Leeks and green beans

Creamed spinach

Asparagus

Salads

Squash veggie stack with cheese

Cabbage steaks

Garlic smashed potatoes

Cauliflower/broccoli fritters

Maria Villa
BONLEMON
Nov 16, 2022Liked by caroline chambers

Wow I will take many ideas from this list for my menu! Everything looks so yummy 😋

Here is my first menu:

1. Square pizzas 🍕 / green salad

2. Orange chicken / veggies / white rice

3. Carne asada (hubby) / Mexican rice / guacamole

4. Chicken filets with veggies

5. Grilled salmon and veggies

6. Pea pasta and meatballs

7. Beef stew with veggies

Holly Rabalais
Release and Gather
Nov 16, 2022

First, can I tell you how much I appreciate this nudge?! Thanks!

I started on my list but only got as far as "soups." I've noticed lately that life goes more smoothly when I cook one soup per week. It becomes the very-easy-to-heat meal when I'm in a rush (and I eat anything for breakfast, so it's really helping me!). Here are my soups, and now I've been nudged to keep working on the rest!

Jalapeno Sweet Potato Soup

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Roasted Tomato and Basil Soup

Italian Beef Soup

Green Enchilada Chicken Soup

Corn Chowder

Shrimp & Corn Soup

Chili

Vegetable Beef Soup

Carolyn S
Nov 17, 2022Liked by caroline chambers

I just wrote my menu! Honestly just jotted down the top things that came to mind that we eat. I plan to add to it occasionally, but it’s nice to see it all laid out!

Kendell
Nov 16, 2022

Love this! We have a mini whiteboard on our fridge where we put the ‘menu’ for each day that week every Sunday and then I create a list in Anylist (app, literal lifesaver), my husband shops, and then he picks a meal or two that he wants to cook, and I send him the recipe from WTC so he can follow, duh. We always leave a flex day for leftovers :)

DS
Nov 16, 2022

I have not written my menu yet, but I have a couple of meals that I am happy to share.

1. Instant Pot Bolognese (Julia Turshen's recipe; may not be available to everyone?) + roasted broccoli

2. Overnight mac and cheese from Ina Garten's new cookbook (so good) + roasted green beans

3. Sheet pan chicken + tater tots + broccoli (on the same sheet pan)

Would LOVE some inspiration from others!

Vanessa Morgan
Morgan's Musings
Nov 17, 2022

Here is my regular week:

1. Cacio e Pepe

2. Rice bowl with tempeh and veg

3. Tempeh tacos with slaw & avo

4. Beans and greens with toast

5. Sesame noodle

6. Cashew tofu with sugar snaps and rice

Here is another version I adapted with “safe” foods for when I’m having a bad mental health week and need healthy-ish meals that are quick (really quick!) to prepare :)

1. Quesadilla with greens, salsa, avo

2. Grilled cheese with simple dressed greens

3. Sheet pan hash with eggs

4. Roasted peppers, cheese, bread/crackers

5. Annie’s mac or simple pasta

6. Frozen pierogi’s with apple sauce

7. Avocado toast with scramble

This idea is just what I’ve needed. I go through periods of intense burnout when it comes to cooking, meal planning, prepping, etc. thank you!

Sierra Christian
Nov 16, 2022

I am not a cook… and this list will show haha but it beats making my husband spaghetti every other day lol!

1. Spaghetti/ meatballs/ garlic bread/ sauce

2. Grilled chicken/ spinach/ potatoes or rice

3. Rotisserie/ bread/ potatoes

4. Salmon/ broccoli/ rice/ teriyaki sauce

5. Chicken wings/ fries/ sauce

6. Soup & sandwich

7. Chicken & noodles (vermicelli/ramen)

8. Street Tacos

9. Orange chicken w/ rice

10. Hot dogs w/ chips

Janie
Nov 16, 2022

1. Breakfast for dinner: veggie frittata, baked oatmeal, turkey bacon

2. Carnitas tostadas, corn, avocado

3. Veggie turkey bolognese w zoodles or noodles and garlic bread

4. Turkey burgers sweet potato fries broccoli

5. Miso salmon rice bowls, edamame

6. Sheet pan sausage apples and sweet potatoes

7. Hawaiian chicken meatball bowls w pineapple, peas

Brenda Johnson
Nov 16, 2022

This is an ongoing MENU list that i keep in my notes app and every week i pick 4-5 options and make sure we have the ingredients for those. As we try new recipes they get added to the list to choose from every week. It has made the “what’s for dinner” convo and decisions so much easier!

- [ ] Chicken salad

- [ ] Spaghetti

- [ ] Lasagne

- [ ] Sausage & pineapple sheet bake

- [ ] Cashew chicken

- [ ] Sloppy Joe’S

- [ ] Pan seared halibut with arugula basil aioli

- [ ] Thai coleslaw milk street

- [ ] Chicken kebabs once upon a chef fennel apple slaw nyt

- [ ] Pork tenderloin

- [ ] Griiled steak

- [ ] Fish

- [ ] Chicken air fryer taquitos

- [ ] Chicken Marsala

- [ ] Shrimp burger

- [ ] Shrimp tacos

- [ ] Curry

- [ ] Shrimp curry

- [ ] Beef enchiladas

- [ ] Hamburger

- [ ] Greek chicken salad or cabbage

- [ ] Chili

- [ ] Beef tacos

- [ ] Chicken and vegetables

- [ ] Shrimp tacos

- [ ] Larb

- [ ] Pear crisp

- [ ] Salmon tacos with pineapple salsa (ATK) air fryer

- [x] Snapper packets with rice steamed broccoli or green beans

- [x] Steak Tips with roasted frozen potatoes

- [x] Air fryer salmon with sweet potatoes

- [x] Chicken with lemon sauce artichokes & mashed potatoes

AmandaJ
Nov 16, 2022

I have operated like this for several years now, and it works so great. Each week I pick five meals and make sure I have all the ingredients. While I’m in the kitchen cooking, I always do some amount of prep for the next day. Chopping an onion for today? Chop two and put one in the fridge. Never just standing and watching the stove.

This week, our menu is

Chicken chowder

Salmon (and air fryer chicken legs for the fish haters)

BBQ pineapple pork chops

Sausage green bean hash

Chili

mx. j. nyla "ink" mcneill
Nov 16, 2022

I do this for 5-6 meals weekly and for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for my well-being and as a caretaker for a partner whose ability was really hurt by a car accident. The ingredients overlap in fun ways so nothing gets wasted, and also so we don’t get tired of them during the week. The functionality of the checklist moving items to the top depending on what you check is everything to me. Keeps me clear. I have hundreds of these notes and feeling inspired to curate them into something entertaining, like a little magazine!

Mallory Corum
Personal
Nov 16, 2022

mine, so far!

//

The Menu

Cabbage & Kielbasa Sheet Pan (https://www.budgetbytes.com/one-pan-roasted-kielbasa-cabbage-dinner/)

- [ ] cabbage

- [ ] turkey kielbasa

- [ ] small potatoes

red chile chicken tacos (https://pinchofyum.com/red-chile-chicken-tacos-with-creamy-corn)

- [ ] chicken thighs

- [ ] frontera enchilada sauce

- [ ] corn

- [ ] cilantro

cauliflower pizza from aldi and BA italian salad (https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/iceberg-salad-with-italian-dressing)

- [ ] pizza

- [ ] lettuce

- [ ] red onion

- [ ] mozzarella

Victoria G
Jan 17

I’m late to this party but I ended up putting our menu on the fridge whiteboard with two sections:

Staples (things I literally always have ingredients for) and

Specials (usually WTC recipes that I went and got the ingredients for)

Hopefully now we BOTH know (ahem, not just me) what we can cook for dinner each night!

Victoria Vantrease
Nov 27, 2022·edited Nov 27, 2022

Our Menu this week:

1. Taco soup

2. Egg roll bowls

3. Cheesy chicken spaghetti squash bake

4. Pizza and salad

5. Leftovers night

6. Date Night

7. Takeout

Loving this format for planning!

Tori Rittinger
Nov 27, 2022·edited Nov 27, 2022

Here is the growing list for my fam of five-one being a somewhat picky eater and a hubs who doesn't believe in veggies:

1) ENCHILADAS

tortillas

rotisserie chicken (shred it)

shredded cheese

packet or two of Frontera enchilada sauce

2) ITALIAN MEATBALL SOUP

make mini meatballs

broth

spinach

orzo

3) STIR FRY

rice

ginger/garlic

any veggies in the fridge

protein if I have it in the fridge

stir fry sauce or soy sauce

4) CHILI

ground meat

onion

garlic

pepper

canned pumpkin

chili powder

cumin

broth

diced tomatoes in can/box (I've use spaghetti sauce before if I don't have diced tomatoes)

5) MEATLOAF

6) HAMBURGERS

7) B FOR D

breakfast for dinner-pancakes, eggs, oatmeal, etc

8) POLENTA AND EGGS

polenta that I cook with chicken broth or bouillon and leave it a thick stew consistency

fried eggs on top

9) TACOS

ground meat or beans

taco seasoning

tortillas or hard shell tacos

10) INSTANT POT CHICKEN AND LENTIL SOUP

chicken thighs (boneless/skinless) or rotisserie chicken

bag of dried lentils

broth

cilalntro

tomatoes spinach

serve over rice

11) ISLAND KALE SOUP (serve over rice)

coconut milk

sweet potatoes

kale or spinach

chicken broth

garlic

onion

12) "SPAGHETTI BEEF"

flank steak

peppers

onions

in a crockpot, shred steak and serve over a salad, in a taco, in a baked potato, etc

13) BROCCOLI SLAW AND MEAT

ground beef/turkey/chicken

bag of broccoli slaw

onions

chicken broth

siracha

sesame oil

14) FRIED RICE

rice

any leftover veggies

egg(s)

15) OMLETTE BAR

16) BAKED POTATO BAR

17) SALAD BAR

18) YOYO (you're on your own)-feed yo self

19) CEREAL

Hope this spurs some ideas!

Abida
Abida's Newsletter
Nov 21, 2022

Nice

Maggie
Nov 20, 2022

It’s a bit of a crapshoot but these will usually please my tiny beasts and my husband (and myself! My kids go bananas for the dumpling soup so while it’s a bit more work it’s worth it. All the others are suuuper easy.

1. Baked chicken parm

2 instant pot dumplings soup (Pinch of Yum)

3. Bolognese (and I think next time I’m using your healthy-ish bolognese recipe!!)

4. Tacos or quesadillas

5 sheet pan sausage and veggies

Suzanne Hooker
Nov 17, 2022

I haven't yet, but I've been on a trip through the looking glass at the Dresden Dolls concerts in Woodstock NY... And now it's going to be mostly my husband and I alone for dinner. Which is fabulous. So I'm going to have to re-evaluate how we do dinner and what that means f9r our grocery needs. After raising 4-6 kids at any given time, this is new territory for me.

Vanessa Morgan
Morgan's Musings
Nov 17, 2022

And I forgot my #7 on the first one! Fried rice to clean out the fridge and use leftover rice from my rice bowl 🍚

Maria Villa
BONLEMON
Nov 16, 2022

I love ❤️ this idea!

