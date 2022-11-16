It’s been a week since I introduced the concept of *The Menu,* and I've heard from hundreds of you that this framework has really help simplify the way you think about feeding your family, and reduce dinner time anxiety.
The entire point of What To Cook is to take the stress out of cooking, so to hear that this idea is clicking with many of you is music to my ears.
Since I am the type of person who sometimes needs a nudge, or a deadline, to get things done, I thought I’d follow up here…
Have you written your Menu yet?!
If so, or even if you've only picked out a couple recipes, please share below to give us all some inspiration!
I like a little more variety so mine looks more like this:
1. Soup/chili
2. pasta
3. burgers (beef, turkey,sloppy joes)
4. mexican (tacos, quesidillas, flautas, etc)
5. fish (salmon, tilapia,shrimp)
6. Eat out/pick up
7. "fend for yourself" (my kids favorite night)
I use this general guide and fill in a different recipe from each category - keeps it less repetitive but easy to plan.
I'm giving it a shot, though it feels like letting myself off the hook by just giving my kids the few things they already will eat instead of exposing them to new foods. But since I don't really enjoy that and neither do they, I think this idea with 1-2 new things mixed in every week (either whole meals or sides) is a good compromise.
1) Make-your-own sushi wraps
Cucumbers
Carrots
Shrimp
Seaweed sheets
Sushi rice
Fruit
2) Make-your-own pizzas
Pizza dough (English muffins, pitas, individual doughs)
Tomato sauce
Turkey or pepperoni
Spinach
Cheese
3) Salmon
Salmon
Rice
Broccoli or peas
4) Spaghetti and meatballs
Ground turkey
Almond flour
Parsley
Eggs
Parmesan
Spaghetti
Pasta sauce
5) Tacos
Black beans
Taco shells
Cilantro
Tomatoes
6) Tuna melts
Bread
Tuna
7) Tuna casserole
Pasta
Spinach/peas
So happy to see this and gather inspirations from others! Thank you for putting this out there. Love your IG and simple, delicious meals. Thank you!
Our list has been in the making for years and stays on my phone. I pull it out when I start feeling stuck on what to plan for. If this note ever accidentally deleted (as they have been known to do with kiddos playing around), I would be in serious distress. Now I know there is a backup out here somewhere haha
Breakfast:
Easy pull apart cinny bread
Breakfast burritos
Overnight French Toast
Sheet pan pancake
Bagels and cream cheese
Smoothies
Quiche
Dinners:
Pasta e fagioli soup
Veggie soup
Turkey joes
Thai chicken
Tacos
Chicken wings
Pork chops
Tuscan pasta bake
Asian noodle salad
Ropa Vieja
Chili
Biryani chicken
Paleo steak skillet potatoes spin zucch
Chicken and chorizo enchiladas
Easy oven flautas
Garlic Parmesan chicken with potatoes and spinach
Chicken cordon blue
Cuban sandwiches
Skirt steak
Lettuce wraps
Spaghetti & meatballs
Lasagna
Red wine roast
Salmon and risotto
Fried rice
Shepherds pie
Meatloaf
Skillet chicken
Chicken burrito bowls
Pesto tortellinis
Make your own pizza
Sides:
Twice baked potatoes
Skillet potatoes
Succotash
Baked Broccoli
Braised parsnips and carrots
Leeks and green beans
Creamed spinach
Asparagus
Salads
Squash veggie stack with cheese
Cabbage steaks
Garlic smashed potatoes
Cauliflower/broccoli fritters
Wow I will take many ideas from this list for my menu! Everything looks so yummy 😋
Here is my first menu:
1. Square pizzas 🍕 / green salad
2. Orange chicken / veggies / white rice
3. Carne asada (hubby) / Mexican rice / guacamole
4. Chicken filets with veggies
5. Grilled salmon and veggies
6. Pea pasta and meatballs
7. Beef stew with veggies
First, can I tell you how much I appreciate this nudge?! Thanks!
I started on my list but only got as far as "soups." I've noticed lately that life goes more smoothly when I cook one soup per week. It becomes the very-easy-to-heat meal when I'm in a rush (and I eat anything for breakfast, so it's really helping me!). Here are my soups, and now I've been nudged to keep working on the rest!
Jalapeno Sweet Potato Soup
Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted Tomato and Basil Soup
Italian Beef Soup
Green Enchilada Chicken Soup
Corn Chowder
Shrimp & Corn Soup
Vegetable Beef Soup
I just wrote my menu! Honestly just jotted down the top things that came to mind that we eat. I plan to add to it occasionally, but it’s nice to see it all laid out!
Love this! We have a mini whiteboard on our fridge where we put the ‘menu’ for each day that week every Sunday and then I create a list in Anylist (app, literal lifesaver), my husband shops, and then he picks a meal or two that he wants to cook, and I send him the recipe from WTC so he can follow, duh. We always leave a flex day for leftovers :)
I have not written my menu yet, but I have a couple of meals that I am happy to share.
1. Instant Pot Bolognese (Julia Turshen's recipe; may not be available to everyone?) + roasted broccoli
2. Overnight mac and cheese from Ina Garten's new cookbook (so good) + roasted green beans
3. Sheet pan chicken + tater tots + broccoli (on the same sheet pan)
Would LOVE some inspiration from others!
Here is my regular week:
1. Cacio e Pepe
2. Rice bowl with tempeh and veg
3. Tempeh tacos with slaw & avo
4. Beans and greens with toast
5. Sesame noodle
6. Cashew tofu with sugar snaps and rice
Here is another version I adapted with “safe” foods for when I’m having a bad mental health week and need healthy-ish meals that are quick (really quick!) to prepare :)
1. Quesadilla with greens, salsa, avo
2. Grilled cheese with simple dressed greens
3. Sheet pan hash with eggs
4. Roasted peppers, cheese, bread/crackers
5. Annie’s mac or simple pasta
6. Frozen pierogi’s with apple sauce
7. Avocado toast with scramble
This idea is just what I’ve needed. I go through periods of intense burnout when it comes to cooking, meal planning, prepping, etc. thank you!
I am not a cook… and this list will show haha but it beats making my husband spaghetti every other day lol!
1. Spaghetti/ meatballs/ garlic bread/ sauce
2. Grilled chicken/ spinach/ potatoes or rice
3. Rotisserie/ bread/ potatoes
4. Salmon/ broccoli/ rice/ teriyaki sauce
5. Chicken wings/ fries/ sauce
6. Soup & sandwich
7. Chicken & noodles (vermicelli/ramen)
8. Street Tacos
9. Orange chicken w/ rice
10. Hot dogs w/ chips
1. Breakfast for dinner: veggie frittata, baked oatmeal, turkey bacon
2. Carnitas tostadas, corn, avocado
3. Veggie turkey bolognese w zoodles or noodles and garlic bread
4. Turkey burgers sweet potato fries broccoli
5. Miso salmon rice bowls, edamame
6. Sheet pan sausage apples and sweet potatoes
7. Hawaiian chicken meatball bowls w pineapple, peas
This is an ongoing MENU list that i keep in my notes app and every week i pick 4-5 options and make sure we have the ingredients for those. As we try new recipes they get added to the list to choose from every week. It has made the “what’s for dinner” convo and decisions so much easier!
- [ ] Chicken salad
- [ ] Spaghetti
- [ ] Lasagne
- [ ] Sausage & pineapple sheet bake
- [ ] Cashew chicken
- [ ] Sloppy Joe’S
- [ ] Pan seared halibut with arugula basil aioli
- [ ] Thai coleslaw milk street
- [ ] Chicken kebabs once upon a chef fennel apple slaw nyt
- [ ] Pork tenderloin
- [ ] Griiled steak
- [ ] Fish
- [ ] Chicken air fryer taquitos
- [ ] Chicken Marsala
- [ ] Shrimp burger
- [ ] Shrimp tacos
- [ ] Curry
- [ ] Shrimp curry
- [ ] Beef enchiladas
- [ ] Hamburger
- [ ] Greek chicken salad or cabbage
- [ ] Chili
- [ ] Beef tacos
- [ ] Chicken and vegetables
- [ ] Larb
- [ ] Pear crisp
- [ ] Salmon tacos with pineapple salsa (ATK) air fryer
- [x] Snapper packets with rice steamed broccoli or green beans
- [x] Steak Tips with roasted frozen potatoes
- [x] Air fryer salmon with sweet potatoes
- [x] Chicken with lemon sauce artichokes & mashed potatoes
I have operated like this for several years now, and it works so great. Each week I pick five meals and make sure I have all the ingredients. While I’m in the kitchen cooking, I always do some amount of prep for the next day. Chopping an onion for today? Chop two and put one in the fridge. Never just standing and watching the stove.
This week, our menu is
Chicken chowder
Salmon (and air fryer chicken legs for the fish haters)
BBQ pineapple pork chops
Sausage green bean hash
I do this for 5-6 meals weekly and for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for my well-being and as a caretaker for a partner whose ability was really hurt by a car accident. The ingredients overlap in fun ways so nothing gets wasted, and also so we don’t get tired of them during the week. The functionality of the checklist moving items to the top depending on what you check is everything to me. Keeps me clear. I have hundreds of these notes and feeling inspired to curate them into something entertaining, like a little magazine!
mine, so far!
//
The Menu
Cabbage & Kielbasa Sheet Pan (https://www.budgetbytes.com/one-pan-roasted-kielbasa-cabbage-dinner/)
- [ ] cabbage
- [ ] turkey kielbasa
- [ ] small potatoes
red chile chicken tacos (https://pinchofyum.com/red-chile-chicken-tacos-with-creamy-corn)
- [ ] chicken thighs
- [ ] frontera enchilada sauce
- [ ] corn
- [ ] cilantro
cauliflower pizza from aldi and BA italian salad (https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/iceberg-salad-with-italian-dressing)
- [ ] pizza
- [ ] lettuce
- [ ] red onion
- [ ] mozzarella
I’m late to this party but I ended up putting our menu on the fridge whiteboard with two sections:
Staples (things I literally always have ingredients for) and
Specials (usually WTC recipes that I went and got the ingredients for)
Hopefully now we BOTH know (ahem, not just me) what we can cook for dinner each night!
Our Menu this week:
1. Taco soup
2. Egg roll bowls
3. Cheesy chicken spaghetti squash bake
4. Pizza and salad
5. Leftovers night
6. Date Night
7. Takeout
Loving this format for planning!
Here is the growing list for my fam of five-one being a somewhat picky eater and a hubs who doesn't believe in veggies:
1) ENCHILADAS
tortillas
rotisserie chicken (shred it)
shredded cheese
packet or two of Frontera enchilada sauce
2) ITALIAN MEATBALL SOUP
make mini meatballs
broth
spinach
orzo
3) STIR FRY
rice
ginger/garlic
any veggies in the fridge
protein if I have it in the fridge
stir fry sauce or soy sauce
4) CHILI
ground meat
onion
garlic
pepper
canned pumpkin
chili powder
cumin
diced tomatoes in can/box (I've use spaghetti sauce before if I don't have diced tomatoes)
5) MEATLOAF
6) HAMBURGERS
7) B FOR D
breakfast for dinner-pancakes, eggs, oatmeal, etc
8) POLENTA AND EGGS
polenta that I cook with chicken broth or bouillon and leave it a thick stew consistency
fried eggs on top
9) TACOS
ground meat or beans
taco seasoning
tortillas or hard shell tacos
10) INSTANT POT CHICKEN AND LENTIL SOUP
chicken thighs (boneless/skinless) or rotisserie chicken
bag of dried lentils
cilalntro
tomatoes spinach
serve over rice
11) ISLAND KALE SOUP (serve over rice)
coconut milk
sweet potatoes
kale or spinach
chicken broth
12) "SPAGHETTI BEEF"
flank steak
peppers
onions
in a crockpot, shred steak and serve over a salad, in a taco, in a baked potato, etc
13) BROCCOLI SLAW AND MEAT
ground beef/turkey/chicken
bag of broccoli slaw
siracha
sesame oil
14) FRIED RICE
any leftover veggies
egg(s)
15) OMLETTE BAR
16) BAKED POTATO BAR
17) SALAD BAR
18) YOYO (you're on your own)-feed yo self
19) CEREAL
Hope this spurs some ideas!
Nice
It’s a bit of a crapshoot but these will usually please my tiny beasts and my husband (and myself! My kids go bananas for the dumpling soup so while it’s a bit more work it’s worth it. All the others are suuuper easy.
1. Baked chicken parm
2 instant pot dumplings soup (Pinch of Yum)
3. Bolognese (and I think next time I’m using your healthy-ish bolognese recipe!!)
4. Tacos or quesadillas
5 sheet pan sausage and veggies
I haven't yet, but I've been on a trip through the looking glass at the Dresden Dolls concerts in Woodstock NY... And now it's going to be mostly my husband and I alone for dinner. Which is fabulous. So I'm going to have to re-evaluate how we do dinner and what that means f9r our grocery needs. After raising 4-6 kids at any given time, this is new territory for me.
And I forgot my #7 on the first one! Fried rice to clean out the fridge and use leftover rice from my rice bowl 🍚
I love ❤️ this idea!
