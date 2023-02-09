In February of 2016, I was working in the test kitchen at a culinary consulting firm in San Francisco.

I happened to be in the CEO’s office one afternoon when he was telling one of the partners about a funny call that he’d received that morning: a request from corporate Bojangles to cook Bojangles biscuits for the staff and players of the Carolina Panthers before they played in the Super Bowl in San Francisco that week.

Apparently the Panthers ate Bojangles every single Friday before games, and it had become a part of their sports-people-voodoo good luck ritual.

The only problem? There are are no Bojangles in San Francisco. So everyone was all in a tizzy.

The CEO of my company had already told them no, but I begged him to call back and agree. “Let me bring Bo Berry biscuits to Cam Newton!” I pleaded. Being a CEO and all, he was like “dude, no, this has absolutely nothing to do with our business objectives. I’m not paying you to bake biscuits.”

But I am nothing if not persistent.

I woke up at 5am to bake 200 biscuits for the Carolina Panthers.

Despite my best efforts, they did not win.

The end.

now here are some snacky things that one might eat while watching football

1) chicken satay wings // a different spin on wings with a delicious peanut dipping sauce

2) sausage balls!! // if you’ve never had sausage balls… make them. They’re basically cheesy sausage biscuit meets meatballs. 10/10.

3) sheet-pan sliders // hard to beat.

4) salt and vinegar onion dip // this dip is SO GOOD and very easy to make.

5) cheesy figgy everything bagel ham rolls // a great way to feed a crowd.

6) jalapeño feta dip // so simple and so delicious.

7) chicken flautas // cut into smaller bite-sized pieces for an appetizer sich, or serve them as is for more of a meal

8) 10-minute jalapeño corn dip // another ridiculously easy and delicious one.

9) smash burgers // a pain to make for a crowd, but really fun if you’re just cooking for the fam.

10) this sunday’s recipe is crunchy refried bean tacos are they’re SO EPIC. but you won’t have the recipe until sunday. sorry. i’ll send it at 5am EST so you can all grocery shop in time!