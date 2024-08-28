Hi and welcome to another edition of one of the craziest weeks of my life. What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking hit the New York Times, USA Today, and Midwest Indie Best Sellers Lists this week. I was at a total loss for words for about 24 hours, but now I’ll say this: this email blast became a community that became a book that became a dream come true. The past two weeks have been a reminder that the things we tell our kids – to be kind, believe in ourselves, do what we love, and surround ourselves with good people – really mean something. I’m overwhelmed in the best way by all of your support, and just trying to soak it all up and live in this moment.

Even though “the lists” are cool, the thing I am proudest of is you. Maybe that’s cheesy, but I mean it. You get me, you believe in me, you slap signs with me, you show up to support me all over the country, and I just feel so grateful that y’all have welcomed me into your lives & kitchens with open arms. So thank you.

Your comments on last week’s newsletter!! I could read about your favorite recipes from the book forever and ever. Coolest thing ever to see y’all cooking from the book after working on it for so many years. Cooking with thousands of you this past Sunday (you can rewatch here and here — yep, two links because the first stream broke halfway through, that’s show biz baby) and all of my favorite brands giving away massive prizes!!! TYSM Cuisinart, Earlywood, Williams-Sonoma, Kosterina, Uber Eats, Red Clay, 1-800-FLOWERS, Real Good Fish, Credo, and MadeIn for coming through with the goods!!

This Gap roll neck sweater looks exactly like a $300 designer sweater I’ve been coveting. I’m in a medium. This Primally Pure face mask is really helping my poor little acne prone skin while I’m on the road. Code 15CAROLINE should work!

This granola that a gal in Costa Mesa brought me on Monday night! OMG it’s so good!!! She printed out the ingredients and the link to the recipe and taped it onto the bag of granola she brought me. The corn flakes make it!! I had lunch with my temp So Into That editor (while Molly is out on maternity leave), Sarah Levy , while I was in LA on Monday. We both showed up wearing the Sezane Lenny mules , mine brown, hers black. It is truly a perfect shoe. I have walked miles and miles and miles in them.

Jenny Rosenstrach ’s new cookbook is out!!! Weekday Vegetarians: Get Simple is full of vegetarian cooking strategies and recipes!! Jenny is truly the best and the book is GORGEOUS. I was grilling at a friend’s house recently and the only tongs they had were those massive, clunky, impossible to grip grilling tongs. I can’t stand them. I use these big ones for grilling and the smaller ones for all indoor tong needs! The idea of making merch?! As y’all know I made “I DON’T FEEL LIKE COOKING” hats for my book PR boxes and tote bags for the DC gals, and I’ve gotten nonstop requests to start selling them!! It gives me major imposter syndrome to even think about selling “Caro Chambers” merch, but I think we could have a lot of fun with it. I need your help though!! What should I make? Tote bags? Hats? Crew necks that aren’t too long for big booty girls (🙋🏼‍♀️) but aren’t too cropped for long torso girls?! Sweatpants with a stick of butter printed down the entire leg?? What else? Does anyone wear aprons??

Editor: Sarah Levy