We are TEN DAYS FROM BOOK PUBLICATION, people!!!

I cannot wait for this book to be in your paws. I get to share ONE recipe from the book before publication, and there are about a million (ok, 100) perfect recipes in there, but I chose this one because a really good turkey burger is… I’m just gonna throw this out there… better than a beef burger?!?!

Every recipe in the book uses as few ingredients, and dirties as few dishes as possible, to make a truly delicious meal. And this recipe demonstrates that well — this ingredient list is short, but yields the juiciest, most flavorful patties. And the crunchy saucy iceberg on top! So dang good.

Plus, it’s August 3rd! We all need (at least) one last incredible burger this summer.

I have to share the recipe layout from the book!! I obsessed over the recipe layout and how to make it the most user-friendly cookbook of all time for all of my don’t-feel-like-cooking babes. A few things that set this layout apart from other cookbooks:

All ingredients are bolded in the directions list for easy following along (just like here in the newsletter!)

All recipes fit on ONE PAGE!!! Zero flipping pages mid-recipe!! Is this as thrilling to anyone else as it is to me?!

See that “LEARN” tip in the left column? There are seven categories of tips like this! Some recipes have as many as four tips on the page. These are the cookbook version of all of the Notes and Substitutions that I share with every single recipe on the newsletter. They exist to empower you to help you make your own swaps and riffs and feel more confident in the kitchen!

There are so many other unique features in the book that I can’t wait for you to see. Like, a full spread of ways to use a rotisserie chicken! My formula for making the perfect frittata plus tons of ways to do it! How to make couscous magical! Three one-skillet chicken and rice situations! An index in the back of the book that sorts the recipes by protein and mood (such as: what to cook when you’re craving something cozy!). AND! So many cute pics of my boys!!! The picture of Cashel with a carrot in his mouth that’s hidden in the index absolutely kills me.

My team and I have had such a fun time putting together these bonuses and surprises for everyone who pre-orders the book. Here’s everything that’s going down:

If you pre-order the book before August 13th:

I will be obsessed with you forever. Seriously. You can join the WORLD’S LARGEST ONLINE COOKING PARTY! Ok, I have no idea if it’s the world’s largest, but there are THOUSANDS of you signed up, let’s goooo! Throughout the night, there will be a LOT of live giveaways from my favorite brands. Major *and YOU get a car, and YOU get a car* Oprah vibes. Entering your info at that link will also enter you to win A TRIP TO CARMEL, CALIFORNIA!!! If you pre-order via Barnes & Noble, you’ll also enter a sweepstakes to win a Vitamix! You can order a signed copy from them — my son Mattis signed 10 copies and anyone who finds one of those gets a LIFETIME subscription to What To Cook!

And we’ve added a lot more book tour tickets! NYC, Brooklyn, DC, Birmingham, Boston, we heard ya and we added more tickets!!! Come on!! I can’t wait to see you!!!

skillet cheddar turkey burgers

Serves: 4

Cook time: 30 minutes

Tools:

For the burgers:

1 pound ground turkey

1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 scallions

For the burger sauce/salad dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons hot sauce

Kosher salt

1 lime

1 head iceberg lettuce

1 tablespoon neutral oil

4 burger buns

Potato chips, for serving (optional)

Toppings (optional): thinly sliced tomato, thinly sliced red onion

Prep the burgers: Preheat the oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl, combine the turkey, cheese, mayonnaise, garlic powder, chili powder, and salt.

Thinly slice the scallions and add them to the turkey mixture. Use your hands to mix well, then divide the meat into four thin patties, about 1/2 inch thick.

Make the burger sauce/salad dressing: In a small bowl, stir together the mayo, hot sauce, and a pinch of salt. Cut the lime in half and squeeze in the juice; stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.

Thinly slice the iceberg and place it in a large serving bowl.

Cook the burgers: Warm your largest nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When you flick a drop of water into it and it dances around the pan, it’s hot enough. Add the oil to the pan and swirl to coat the pan evenly. Cook as many patties at a time as you can without having them touch, for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until golden brown all over.

When you flip the burgers, throw the buns on a baking sheet and place them in the oven to warm them up for the final 4 to 5 minutes.

Spread the burger sauce on both sides of the bun, then add a patty to each, along with your desired toppings, including chips, if you’re into that. Throw 1/4 cup of the burger sauce and a big pinch of salt into the iceberg and toss to dress it. Serve the burgers with the iceberg (and more chips, if you like) alongside.

(You can grill your burgers if you prefer. Cook them on medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Throw some veggies on there while you’re at it!)

skillet cheddar turkey burgers 66.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Make meatballs instead: Form the turkey mixture into 12 to 15 meatballs — they should be about 1 1/2 inches in diameter each (a little bigger than a ping pong ball) — and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, at least 1 inch apart. Bake for 10 minutes, until cooked through and a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the meatballs reads 165°F. Serve them alongside the iceberg salad and burger sauce for dipping!

Make sliders instead: Form the turkey mixture into 12 slider-sized patties, about 1/2 inch thick, and cook them as directed in a nonstick skillet, just 2 to 3 minutes per side, since they’re smaller and will cook faster. Divide them among slider buns with all the fixings!

Love your leftovers: Crumble leftover cooked patties into salads or tuck them (and the fixings) inside split pita bread spread with burger sauce for lunch. Any leftover sauce can be used as a dressing for just about any green salad as well as pasta or potato salad, as a dipping sauce for veggies and fries, or as a sandwich spread.

I need a side other than chips: Ok, ok. Try one of these: Antipasto Pasta Salad, Sesame-Scallion Slaw, Marinated Vegetables with Burrata, Grilled Summer Squash and Zucchini with Charred Scallion and Cotija Salsa.

Prep ahead: The burger sauce can be made up to a week in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. The burger patties can be shaped and frozen on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Once frozen solid, transfer to a zip-top freezer bag or airtight container and freeze for up to a couple of months. Let them thaw in the refrigerator overnight before cooking.

Spice averse: Leave out the hot sauce in the burger sauce and use a mild chili powder. Or swap the chili powder out with a combination of equal parts sweet paprika and ground cumin.

Vegetarian: Swap the turkey burger patties out for your favorite veggie burger patties, roasted or grilled portobello mushrooms caps, or thick rounds of roasted or grilled eggplant.

Gluten-free: Use gluten-free burger buns.

Dairy-free: Reach for vegan shredded cheddar or Colby cheese.

Toppings: Not feeling sliced tomato and red onion? Try smashed avocado (or guacamole!), sliced roasted red peppers, pickle chips, or if you’re craving even more heat, pickled jalapeños. Really, just about any favorite burger topping works here.

Ground turkey: Ground chicken works, too, or keep it classic and use ground beef. Use a really low fat beef like 93/7%, (AKA 93% lean, 7% fat), since we are adding a lot of fat via the mayo. Or, if you already have 80/10% in the fridge, use that, but omit the mayo.

White cheddar: Try yellow cheddar, Monterey Jack, Gouda, Colby, Swiss, or provolone. Or use vegan cheddar.

Mayonnaise: Use vegenaise, if you prefer. I wouldn’t swap in yogurt here, I’d just omit it if you aren’t into creamy white things. Add some extra cheese.

Garlic powder: Use 2 teaspoons granulated garlic or 4 cloves minced or grated garlic cloves. If you only have garlic salt, you can use 2 teaspoons of it and leave out the salt in the turkey mixture.

Chili powder: Swap it sriracha, hot sauce, harissa, or Calabrian chile paste. Or add some smoky flavor by using smoked paprika.

Scallions: Thinly slice a small bunch of chives or finely chop half a medium yellow, white, or red onion. Or finely chop a large shallot.

Hot sauce: Use sriracha, harissa, Calabrian chile paste, or more chili powder.

Lime: Use a small lemon or 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, red wine vinegar, or white wine vinegar.

Iceberg lettuce: Thinly sliced romaine lends similar juicy crunch. Or really, use just about any of your favorite leafy green: Boston, Bibb, green leaf, baby spinach, or even arugula. Alternatively, grab a big bag of coleslaw mix and turn the salad into slaw! But… iceberg is best here.

Burger buns: Split English muffins would be equally very, very great.

Potato chips: Any chip would be delish: BBQ, salt and vinegar, or sour cream and onion, too. Or try sweet potato chips!

