In my mind, fall isn’t official until I’ve cooked a cozy sheet-pan chicken dinner. Some people’s comfort food is pasta or chili… mine is a plate of perfectly roasted fall veggies and chicken drizzled with an absurdly delicious sauce.

Today’s iteration of My Perfect Meal is made delightful by a trio of Ms: miso, maple, and (dijon) mustard. Together they give our veggies (Brussels and sweet potato!) and skin-on chicken (which will crisp up as it cooks!) perfect sweet and savory fall flavor.

In a lot of sheet-pan recipes the goal is to achieve very crispy veggies, but here, we’re actually going for a melty, caramelized vibe instead. These are NOT the crispy fried Brussels sprouts you love at your fave restaurant. These are tender and juicy from all of the miso and mustard and maple, and they are wonderful. Haters might call them overcooked, but don’t knock ‘em till you try them, because I know you’ll be obsessed.

When I asked what fall ingredients and recipes you’re craving in this week’s So Into That, there were many requests for delicata squash and autumnal “bowls.” This recipe can deliver both!! Swap the sweet potato out for delicata squash or any other winter squash or root veggie you love (parsnips, Yukon gold potatoes, TJ’s butternut zig zags, carrots). Just be sure all the veg are cut into roughly even sizes so that they roast uniformly.

And do this to turn your leftovers into fall harvest bowls for lunches this week:

Chop up the chicken and warm it along with leftover veggies in the microwave.

Add them to a bowl of warm grains like brown rice, farro, or quinoa. I always keep microwavable rice on hand to make a grain bowl with roasted veggies and whatever protein I have in the fridge!

Add a handful of mixed greens, arugula, spinach, or kale (if using kale, massage/squeeze it about 10 times in your hands along with a pinch of salt to soften it).

Add some toppings! I like nuts (pistachios, almonds, cashews, or pecans), cheese (goat cheese, grated Parm, or chunks of white cheddar), and maybe even fruit like chopped apples or pomegranate seeds.

Drizzle it all with leftover miso yogurt (add a few splashes of water to make it more drizzly) or this apple cider vinaigrette.

If you haven’t used miso — a fermented soy paste — in your cooking yet, get excited. It’s a savory salty flavor bomb that you’ll want to cook with over and over again after this. It also lasts forever, like up to a year in the fridge. So now that you’re a proud owner of miso, here’s what else to cook with it:

Serves 4-6

Cook time: 1 hour (20 minutes active, 40 minutes inactive)

Tools:

Ingredients:

For the chicken and veggies: