Two weeks ago you guys shared hundreds of tried and true holiday appetizers on this discussion thread.

There were some classics (baked brie), lots of ideas using cranberries, and a few fun Trader Joe’s hacks.

Here were my top picks that I can’t wait to try. Know that this list was VERY hard to make, you need to go through the full list for yourself!

my favorite appetizer ideas submitted by the WTC community

1) Crab (Krab?) Dip

I’m going to try this with real crab. Not because I don’t trust Lindsay’s dad, but because it’s Dungeness season in California and I can’t not!

2) Two-Ingredient Trader Joe’s Corn Dip

Bailey said it first, and Rachel agrees! This recipe sounds right up my alley. Cream cheese + a jar of Trader Joe’s corn salsa. YUM. Here’s the link to the original recipe from Naptime Kitchen.

3) Sauerkraut Balls

Sausage, sauerkraut, and cream cheese formed into balls and fried? You have my attention.

4) Sausage Dip

It’s not the holidays without my mother-in-law Marsha’s sausage dip! Which is apparently the same exact “recipe” as Mallory and Sydney’s dip! I’m also very interested in the “dump and heat queso” as a way to use up a bit of leftover chili.

5) Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts

Honestly this recipe is SO WEIRD but Gina and Heidi’s ringing endorsements of them sucked me in. I’m sold!

3) Fresh Cranberry Salsa over Cream Cheese

There were several versions of cranberry salsa! Yum! Very festive. I could see serving this over cream cheese, goat cheese, or any soft cheese like brie or camembert!