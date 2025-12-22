let's prep christmas breakfast together tomorrow!
ready in the fridge for christmas morning!
I’m excited to cook with y’all tomorrow right HERE.
We’ll knock out Christmas breakfast — we’ll prep it together, it’ll get better as it sits in the fridge for the next three days, then you’ll throw it in the oven on Christmas morning (or any morning this week)! We’re making the strata I grew up eating every Christmas morning and it is absolutely delightful. It’ll take us about 30 minutes!
This class will be open to ALL paid subscribers. Come see what the monthly Insiders cooking classes will be all about! And if you’re looking for a great last minute Christmas gift, remember that Insiders get TWO annual gift subscriptions annually — AKA the price of Insiders pays for itself instantly. You can’t upgrade to Insiders in the app (annoying! sorry!) but you can upgrade here.
See you tomorrow!
This afternoon I shared with my daughter that I was planning on making the strata for our breakfast on Christmas morning. She shared that she had also been thinking of the strata as a great idea. In talking with her, I was reminded how much I've enjoyed knowing about you, your work and your love of family and friends, gatherings and good times. I found out about you through my daughter whose interest in cooking and talent for it has grown so much over the years due to you and others like you that inspire and encourage Moms (and all other comers) with simple, great tasting meals. I'm writing to say thank you. You are a true inspiration for the things that matter. On Christmas morning our brood will gather and enjoy sharing the meal you inspired me to make, six adults, and 3 littles -- ages 1, 4, and almost 6. Thank you so much for all you bring to the table -- in every way. I hope your and your family's holidays are bright. Hoping to hop on tomorrow to see the strata creation in progress!
V bc