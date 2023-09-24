As many of you know, I finished shooting What To Cook the cookbook this past week (AH, YAY!). After being on set and cooking more than 50 full dinner meals in 5 days (well, I really just sit there while the food stylists do their thing, but I was present…) the last thing in the world that I want to do is cook.

Writing an entire book of recipes that I hope will inspire people to cook when they don’t feel like cooking has made me think a lot about what I truly cook when I don’t feel like cooking. And one of the things I always fall back on is a really delicious sandwich. I don’t love a huge, mile-high packed sandwich for dinner. I prefer a melty little toasty guy. Preferably with ham in it.

And seeing as how it’s fig season — one of the shortest, most fleeting, most glorious seasons of all — we’re getting figs involved. If you can’t find them easily, just add a swipe of fig jam, but I really hope you can find them! They get warm and melty and they’re so, so delicious in there.

Happy second day of fall!! 🍂 If you’re in the mood for some peak autumnal cooking now that fall’s official, here are some ideas:

ham and fig grilled cheese

Serves 4 (or 2 if you’re really hungry and want 2 sandwiches each)

Cook time: 30 minutes