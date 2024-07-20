Hello from the so-humid-that-the-word-humid-can’t-even-describe-it Carolinas!

We’ve been in DeBordieu, SC for a week visiting my in-laws, and today we’re driving two hours up the coast to Southport, NC, where we’ll jump on a ferry to Bald Head Island, my happiest place. My grandparents bought a house here in the 70s, one of the first 50 houses on the island, and this place is the keeper of many of my most treasured memories.

When we’re on Bald Head, we spend every possible moment of daylight at the beach or pool, and there are so many tiny children running around these days that dinners that require the least possible amount of time in the kitchen are key to our success.

We mostly to really simple grilled (because: no kitchen mess!!) meals: steaks and corn, chicken and veggies, shrimp and asparagus. To keep things from feeling boring, I jazz dinners up with saucy things. The green sauce and burrata in this week’s recipe, for instance, take “grilled chicken and veggies” from a ho-hum meal to something really special and “hey can you send me that recipe?!”-worthy.

OH! And the bread. Grilled bread, to be exact. If you’ve never drizzled a slice of really good bread with olive oil, then seared it on a hot grill, you’ve been missing out. Throw some grilled bread onto the side of your platter and use it to scoop up the burrata and sauce into the perfect little bites.

First, we marinate the chicken and vegetables in the same herby concoction that later serves as our sauce. Full disclosure: I have vacation brain and forgot that we just made an herby green sauce for last week’s herby shrimp couscous bowls. But the good news is: you double make either that sauce, or this sauce, and use it in both recipes! If you haven’t made that recipe yet — you need to — it’s getting killer reviews!

It’s great to marinate your meat for up to 24 hours, but if you don’t have time, 15 minutes at room temperature will absolutely do the trick.

When it’s time to cook, the grilling only takes 10 to 15 minutes, since we are using boneless, skinless chicken breasts and thighs. The sauce is already made, so then all that’s left to do is pile everything onto a platter, top it with burrata and some peppery arugula for freshness, and serve it with more sauce and that toasty grilled bread!

grilled chicken and vegetables with burrata and green sauce

Serves 4

Cook time: 30 minutes + at least 15 minutes (or up to 24 hours) for marinating the chicken

Tools: