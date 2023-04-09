Hi and happy Easter and Passover to all who celebrate!

I’m going to keep my intro short and sweet today because you likely have a busy day ahead of you (egg hunts! golf watching! something else outside to enjoy this lovely spring weekend!).

This recipe is a five-ingredient (plus salt and EVOO), one-pot wonder. It stars asparagus — yes, two weeks in a row! — to celebrate the start of one of my favorite produce seasons. We’re pairing it with flavor-filled sausage and farro, a grain that we’ve used a couple times now on WTC (like here and here) because it’s nutrient-rich, filling, and delicious. If you like a meal with some heat, opt for hot (AKA spicy) Italian sausage. If you (or your picky eaters) don’t want spice, go for mild. If your crew doesn’t eat pork, try to find ground chicken or turkey sausage.

After we’ve cooked our farro, we’re going to crisp up the sausage, then do the same to the farro and scallion whites before adding asparagus and, lastly, some vinegar and fresh scallion greens to the mix. The texture from the crispy components, the tang from the vinegar, the freshness from the asparagus and scallion greens — this meal has it all!

crispy farro with sausage and asparagus

Serves 4