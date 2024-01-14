In 2020 I went through a phase where I posted so many meatball recipes that one night over dinner, my friends Mark and Lexie were calling me the meatball queen. Their son, Charlie, was at that incredible baby age where they’re getting into their talking groove and will pretty much repeat any word you say, so Mark did what anyone in this situation would do, and taught his child to call me Meatball.

It stuck. I am forever known as Meatball to Charlie and now his younger brother, my godson Augie. Like, I don’t even think they know my name. They exclusively call me Meatball. Their grandmother (hey, Randi!) heard them calling me Meatball when I was super pregnant with Cash and got the most panic-stricken look on her face. “Oh no, boys! That’s not nice! Don’t call Caro a Meatball!”

That moment will live in my head forever as the cutest misunderstanding all of time.

If you’ve been following my recipes for a while, this one will look familiar. I first published a version of meatballs and orzo in 2020, and it became a cult classic because of its ease and absolute addictive nature.

So, it’s time for a new version!

My kids have been in an eating rut, and they absolutely inhaled this, which felt like such a win. Ok fine, I had to pick the peas out for them to eat it. But it still felt like a win!

Listen to this week’s episode of So Into That (about my backstory in the food world) while you cook!

This is also an excellent drop-off meal for a friend with a new baby, or who’s going through something tough. Store the orzo in one container and the meatballs in another. Tell them to reheat the orzo in a skillet over medium heat, adding a splash of water or stock to loosen it up. They can throw the meatballs in the oven at 400°F for 5 to 7 minutes, or even in the microwave for 30 seconds.

chicken meatballs with meyer lemon orzotto

Serves 4

Cook time: ~45 minutes

Tools:

12-inch oven-proof skillet (like a cast iron — see notes if you don’t have one!)

Mixing bowl

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Ingredients: