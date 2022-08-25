We hit an exciting number of paid What To Cook subscribers this week, and to thank you all for helping me reach 6,500(!!) I reached out to some of my favorite brands and asked them if they’d help me treat y’all!
30 of you are going to receive treats from one of my favorite brands!
Every time you post on Instagram, forward a recipe to a friend, or tell a parent at drop off about the great dinner you made last night — you are helping my business grow. And I cannot thank you enough for that. This is the most fun job in the entire world, and I’m thrilled to return the love.
Only paid subscribers can enter to win, so join the party and hopefully win some goodies!
Easiest giveaway entry ever:
Just comment below with some of YOUR favorite brands. The pesto you buy every time, the pasta sauce you can’t live without, the new lipstick you’ve been texting all of your friends about, the mumu you lived in all summer.
Every comment you leave will enter you another time, so leave each fave in a different comment.
Replies to other people’s comments count as an entry!
Winners will win a package of goodies from ONE of the brands below! (I’ll randomly select who gets what!)
By telling you about these awesome brands who are giving y’all some goods! Most of them will be familiar since I talk about them on IG all the time!
FAVE STOREBOUGHT DESSERT: Petit Pot // My entire family is deeply addicted to these perfect little pudding pots. They’re sold at Costco and tons of normal grocery stores — in the refrigerator aisle — grab some next time you see them. You will not regret it!
FAVE STOREBOUGHT BROWNIE: Sugar Bowl Bakery // These are my go-to purchase when I need an easy dessert for a crowd. Their brownie bites are insanely fudgey and delicious, and their palmiers are the most perfect addition to a brunch spread.
SAVE BUBBLY WATER: Just Bubbles // These guys are not only bottling up mineral-rich mountain spring water, they’re throwing in the most delicious, natural-tasting flavors too.
FAVE GRANOLA & POPCORN: Safe + Fair // My kids LIVE on this granola. They have *sprinkle parfaits* (aka yogurt with birthday cake granola for breakfast *most* mornings. The popcorn is also absolutely delightful and comes in so many fun flavors.
FAVE NEW BEAUTY FIND: Dime // This brand is a newly discovered fave. Great prices for really high quality skincare and beauty products. Their eyelash and eyebrow boost serums are also making me look like Brooke Shields circa 1985. And their serums are making me look like a youthful queen instead of the haggard pregnant lady that I am.
FAVE SAUSAGES: Seemore // Sausages with 35% vegetables in them! They’re not only saving the planet, but also sneaking vegetables into my children’s diets! The flavors are absolutely fantastic — “Chicken Parm” and “Bubbe’s Chicken Soup” are fam faves.
FAVE HOT SAUCE: Red Clay // These hot sauces (and hot honeys! and spice blends! and other products!) are sweeping the nation. The verde hot sauce is transformative. And the hot honey will change your cheeseboard game forever.
FAVE KID GEAR: Babiators // The *CUTEST* kid’s sunglasses. Mattis is obsessed with the white ones with rainbow lenses!
FAVE SNACKIES: Whisps // My entire family is deeply obsessed with Whisps. Crunchy cheese-only crackers! They are perfect on salads as a low carb crunchy crouton, and come in tons of fun flavors. A few lucky subscribers are going to get to try their new cheese and pretzel bites!
FAVE CANDY BARS: UNREAL // The tastiest low-sugar chocolate treats. I love the coconut bars so much.
FAVE PIMPLE SOLUTION: Hero // These pimple patches have changed my life. Here today, gone tomorrow!
I’ll pick the giveaway winners on Friday around noon!
xoxo, Caro
How to enter?
I'll start!
