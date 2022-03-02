bonus pork tenderloin recipe

Two pork tenderloin recipes in one week?! HOT!

Pork tenderloin is often packaged with two tenderloins. This past Sunday’s carnitas recipe only used one, so I thought I’d give you a use for the second one.

My mom (or, Crash, as she’s affectionately known by her grandchildren but mostly important by my husband George, who’s car she once crashed, earning her the nickname) was very good about having a sit-down family meal every single night of my childhood.

This pork tenderloin was one of the most often repeated recipes because it is delicious, inexpensive, and the whole family loved it. Including my younger brother, who, from ages 8 to 12, would otherwise only eat filet mignon. Yes, filet mignon. I digress.

Let’s make Crash’s pork tenderloin.

crash’s grilled pork tenderloin

Serves 4 to 6



1 or two pork tenderloins (not loins. totally different cut of meat!)

1 cup pineapple-orange juice (plain PJ works too but pineapple actually does tenderize the meat!)

1/3 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper (or 1/2 teaspoon regular pepper plus the zest of one lemon)



Combine everything in a ziploc or large bowl and marinate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.



Heat grill to 450°F. Shake the marinade off (no need to pat it dry when we are grilling at such a high temp) and grill for 12 to 15 minutes, rotating it every 3 minutes. Check the internal temperature often. When it reaches 140°F internally, pull it off the grill.



Let it rest for 5 minutes, then slice and serve!



Serve with sushi rice and grill some zucchini or asparagus while the meat is resting!

What’s your favorite way to cook pork tenderloin?

Leave a comment