I’m in a pasta state of mind this week, so I thought I’d share three delightful 30-ish minute pastas that people have been loving lately. The first recipe is a fan favorite that I first shared three years ago and remains a staple in many homes, and the last two are new recipes that Instagram has been loving!

This recipe is comfort food at it’s finest. But it has a full serving of spinach in it too, so, ya know, basically a salad!

Roast up some cherry tomatoes, shallots and garlic, blend with parmesan, basil, and pasta water, and you have the easiest most delicious sauce in just a little over 30 minutes!

This garlic confit meets kale pesto situation is out of control delicious and packs in an entire bunch of spinach and kale