basta pasta!
three 30-minute or less pasta recipes!
I’m in a pasta state of mind this week, so I thought I’d share three delightful 30-ish minute pastas that people have been loving lately. The first recipe is a fan favorite that I first shared three years ago and remains a staple in many homes, and the last two are new recipes that Instagram has been loving!
creamy sausage & sun-dried tomato pasta //
This recipe is comfort food at it’s finest. But it has a full serving of spinach in it too, so, ya know, basically a salad!
creamy cherry tomato pasta //
Roast up some cherry tomatoes, shallots and garlic, blend with parmesan, basil, and pasta water, and you have the easiest most delicious sauce in just a little over 30 minutes!
hella green pasta //
This garlic confit meets kale pesto situation is out of control delicious and packs in an entire bunch of spinach and kale
OMG! The creamy sausage and sundried tomato pasta is just dreamy and SO easy to make. Loving your recipes and how easy but delicious they are!
Took some of the hella green sauce out of the freezer earlier this week and added it to a white bean/tomato/mozzarella/rigatoni sitch and baked it. It is truly the sauce that keeps on giving.