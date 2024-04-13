Before we dive into this week’s recipe, I feel like it’s worth noting that I have never had so much trouble naming a recipe. Originally, I started developing a cottage cheese based chicken alfredo recipe. But then I was like, wait, I should definitely add broccoli to this. And then I thought, oh, and also spinach, why not? So, suddenly I had a green alfredo-ish situation on my hands, but formulaically it was really more like a pesto? So anyway, here we are. It’s sort of a pesto, but creamy, but also sort of an alfredo, but with tons of veg blended into the sauce. It’s outrageously good — I think it’s the hella green pasta of 2024, if I might be so presumptuous. Enjoy!

Considering how obsessed I am with pesto, I was SHOCKED to realize we’ve only cooked it a handful of times here on WTC. In 2021, I shared my formula for making a classic pesto using whatever greens, cheese, oil, nuts, and acid you’ve got on hand. The next year, I introduced the beauty that is *pesto rice* with a recipe that used my other go-to pesto-making method (buying it from the store lol). And in 2023, we made hella green pasta sauce, which isn’t a pesto at all… but looks like one!

Today’s recipe falls somewhere in between a more traditional pesto — it’s got basil, Parm, and garlic! — and a pesto-looking pasta sauce that’s its own thing entirely (this one is nut-free, and contains broccoli and cottage cheese!). There’s enough traditional flavor that I’m calling it a pesto, but the name absolutely doesn’t matter. What’s important here is that it’s delicious, perfectly creamy, and filled with healthy nutrients like protein, calcium, fiber, and vitamin C that’ll make you feel GOOD.

If you’re a vegetarian, you’ll be satiated by the pasta alone, especially if you use chickpea noodles or another noodle alternative that’s high in protein. But if you’re not a veg, I want you to pan sear this super-simple lemon pepper chicken to top the pasta with. It’s kinda perfect.

Either way, you’ll have a beautiful, restaurant-worthy, absolute treat of a meal on the dinner table in 30 minutes!!!

There are a few ways you can steam the broccoli:

If you have a steamer basket or metal colander that fits inside the pot you’re cooking your noodles in, steam the broccoli right over the boiling pasta for the last 8 minutes.

If you don’t have a steamer basket or colander that works, you can boil the broccoli instead, using the same water you cooked the pasta in. Use a slotted spoon to remove the cooked pasta from the water, then add the broccoli and cook for 4 to 5 minutes.

If you don’t want to F with any of that, buy some steam-in-bag broccoli and microwave it while your noodles are cooking. One 10-ounce bag like this will yield enough (plus some extra) for this recipe.

And if you hate broccoli? You can steam/boil 2 cups of green peas or kale to use instead, though the consistency will be a bit different. Or, even simpler, just increase the spinach in the pesto to 2 1/2 cups!

30-minute cheesy broccoli pesto pasta with lemon pepper chicken