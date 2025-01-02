Caro: The most important mindset shift I’ve had in 2023 and 2024 is making the shift from a scarcity mindset to an abundance mindset. I don't think I was ever fully on the scarcity train, but there were certainly moments where I’d think, “how did she get that partnership, why didn't I?” or, “how did he get that writing gig? I should be writing for them.” Comparison is truly the thief of joy and shifting that thinking has been an incredible pivot for me. An abundance mindset believes there are plenty of resources, opportunities, and success to go around, which has made me act in business and in my personal life with more generosity, inclusivity, and overall optimism. In contrast, a scarcity mindset views life as a zero-sum game, and fosters competition (even if the other person has no idea you exist!), fear that you aren’t good enough, and the belief that someone else’s gain is your loss. This got kind of heavy (!), but having an abundance mindset has impacted every aspect of my personal and professional life! For example: Sharing other cookbook and fiction author’s triumphs has been so rewarding and has led to so many rich connections! An abundance mindset has taught me that a rising tide lifts all ships, where a scarcity mindset would have left me afraid that by sharing another great recipe developer’s work with my audience, my whole audience might leave me for them! It’s also helped me say no to partnerships that might pay well, but don't really make sense for me and my audience. Believing that more good things are coming versus saying yes to the first thing that presents itself has opened up so many more opportunities.