Hi and happy new year!!!!
We thought it would be fun to kick 2025 off with a round up of some of our favorite things that happened/we bought/we experienced in 2024. Mostly compiled by Caro and Molly (WTC’s editor), with some additions by George (my husband)!
FAVE ROMANCE BOOKS:
Caro: How do I even begin to answer this?! So many delightful romance and smutty books this year! 2024 was the year that I discovered… mob romance? So the Queens and Monsters series by J.T. Geissinger definitely deserves a special shoutout. Warning: these books are extremely spanky. Smut scale 5/5 — you’ve been warned! Jessie would kill me for categorizing them as romance, but the romance-drama-socialite series Magnolia Parks was a major highlight of my 2024 reading lineup. Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan, everything Ali Rosen has ever written (including the advanced copy of her forthcoming book Unlikely Story that I devoured on December 29th, just in time to make this list), and, of course, probably my most recommended book of 2024: Big Fan by Alexandra Romanoff.
Molly: Oh man, I finally listened to Caro and got into romance this year. I dove right in with Sarah J. Maas’s ACOTAR series. A Court of Mist and Fury was my fave!
FAVORITE BOOKS I WOULDN’T BE EMBARRASSED TO LEND MY MOTHER:
Caro: The Women by Kristin Hannah (so captivating on audio, I finished this book months ago and still think about it all the time) and The Wedding People by Alison Espach.
George: All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker. Just warning you, it’s pretty dark, but one of the best books I've ever read.
Molly: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt gave me really important perspective on my kids’ (and my own) future smartphone and social media use. Get excited for your flip phones, boys!
FAVE MOVIES:
Caro: Did I watch a single movie this year…? I re-watched Crazy Rich Asians like 17 times on cross-country flights, does that count?
Molly: Wicked!! I love the musical and know the soundtrack by heart so was nervous the movie wouldn’t do it justice but wow it was so fun and funny and well done. Cannot wait to see more of Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in part two 🔥
FAVE SHOWS:
Caro: Nobody Wants This (hot rabbi forever), Maxton Hall (I’m a sucker for British boarding school drama), One Day (still spontaneously burst into tears just thinking about it), My Lady Jane (I love a period piece romance, I love a romantasy, but COMBINE THE TWO and throw in a main male character who is kind of mouselike while also managing to be the sexiest man you've ever laid eyes on?! Yes yes yes!)
George: Land Man, Yellowstone, Masters of the Air (about bombers in WWII — best show of the year), Lioness (absolutely insane). (I just realized that George watches a lot of TV after I go to bed, I’ve never even heard of any of these?! -Caro)
Molly: Presumed Innocent (so suspenseful! great acting!), Nobody Wants This, and The Olympics (OK this isn’t technically a “show,” but TV does not get better than Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse dismount and the ensuing team celebration.) (The Olympics totally count, I’m jealous I didn’t think of this. -Caro)
FAVE BEAUTY PRODUCTS:
Caro: Toss up between the La Roche Posay face moisturizer (my dad stole it when he was here for Christmas!!), Obagi eyebrow serum (my brows have gotten THICK!), this hairbrush that doesn’t hurt my mangy long-haired boys’ hair when I brush it and doubles as a really great blow dry brush, and this under-eye balm that is so easy to apply (I find applying under-eye creams so tedious, and you just swipe this one on!).
Molly: The Merit bronzer stick. (I second this — the bronzer stick is contouring for dummies. -Caro) I’m also always on the hunt for a pretty pink lipstick and this one’s a winner!
FAVE THING I BOUGHT FOR MY HOME:
Molly: The Pippen House duvet system! With a dog and three kids, I constantly need to wash our duvet cover and the zippers make it so easy.
Caro: I got these for every single bed in the house when we moved back in after our renovation and we are all finally living out my fluffy cozy hotel bed dreams. And I’m with Molly, the Pippen House duvet system is revolutionary. Code CARO20 if you want to try!
FAVE THINGS I DID WITH MY KIDS:
Caro: Spending time at the bare bones no-wifi, no-cell-service cabin that we bought this year in the mountains between Carmel Valley and Big Sur is the absolute greatest. We play cards, they make forts on their bunk beds, we read, in the summer we barely ever leave the pool or lake. I’m so excited for the boys to grow up there. When we’re not there: with Mattis (age almost 6) I love reading (he’s getting so fast, it's blowing my mind), with Calum (4) I love coloring and baking, and with Cashel (2) I love “bidding!!!!!” aka building aka playing MagnaTiles. He’s recently progressed from simply stacking them to actually creating structures and I just love watching his pudgy little hands work.
Molly: Meeting our new baby, Cole, in July!!! And watching my other boys, Eli (4) and Jack (6), love on him constantly.
FAVE THINGS I DID WITH FRIENDS:
Caro: My mom tagged along to the New York leg of my tour, my cousin Marlea joined me for the Atlanta-Birmingham leg, my friend Kate came to New Orleans, cousin Lizzy joined for the Texas leg AND made my final tour event in Denver so absurdly special (the Who hair and having her fiancé deliver gifts to everyone in a Santa costume was alllll from her brain). They made the events that much more special and meaningful and FUN.
Molly: Idk if there’s anything better than visits from friends and family during that first month postpartum. They brought food, coffee, hugs, love, and funny stories — it was life-giving!
FAVE GIFTED PR ITEMS:
Caro: This might sound like a random addition to a 2024 roundup but brands work really hard to send cool PR packages, so I want to recognize that effort! MoMA sent me a really amazing holiday box with tons of cool items from their gift shop, including a black MoMA hat that has my initials CC embroidered on the back. I love it. 831 Publishing, who published Big Fan, created and sent the fan T-shirt that the female main character created and sold when she was a tween for the main male character’s boy band. The band was called Mischief. It’s such a perfect, soft, cool graphic T-shirt, I wear it constantly. Also, I’ve been vying for a spot on the coveted Siete PR gifting list for years (I love their grain-free products so much!!) and I finally wiggled my way on there. Their holiday box was amazing — the mini buñuelos cinnamon crisps are unreal, grab a bag if you see them. Barilla sent the most incredible holiday PR box I’ve ever seen — it was a multi-tiered box, and when you opened the top tier, a snow globe with their winter pasta shape lit up!! And the next level down had a fair isle sweater, but instead of snowflakes, pasta shapes! It honestly made me feel a little giddy, it was so good. But the most special gifted item I received this year was hands down a custom bag from Carson Quay. The founder and his wife are longtime What to Cookers and started the company just before she was diagnosed with ALS. Lindsay passed away late last year, but Paul carried on with their dream and launched the business, named after their two young children, this year. The bag is absolutely beautiful, I get compliments everywhere I go, and I think of Paul’s fortitude every time I use it. A portion of profits are donated to the fight against ALS.
Molly: Matching kids’ PJs from Lewis! Their clothes and pajamas are made with a lovely, high-quality thick organic cotton and have the most fun designs — my boys are absolutely obsessed with their porcupines.
FAVE FORM OF EXERCISE:
Caro: Hiking with my friends Jess, Charlotte, and whoever else joins that day, and the weight training class I’ve been going to with a few girlfriends on Mondays and Wednesdays! It’s so motivational when you aren’t in the mood to workout to get a text from a friend like, “put your shoes on, we’re going.” We all have so little free time, so pairing exercise with a kid-free social outlet has been transformative!
Molly: It feels amazing to be back into my hot power yoga routine after being pregnant/postpartum for most of this year! And walking, because *vitamin D.*
FAVE VACATION:
Caro: My trip (in partnership with Elsewhere) to Spain to visit Madrid, San Sebastián, and to walk the Camino de Santiago with two of my best friends was expertly planned, outrageously fun, utterly perfect. George and I leave for a Patagonia trip planned by Elsewhere in six weeks and I can’t stop daydreaming about it!!!
Molly: I love a good whole-family beach week. My extended fam came to us this year since I was very pregnant and we spent a chaotic and fun week at Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms!
FAVE HOTEL(S) FROM MY BOOK TOUR:
Caro: Hotel Peter and Paul in New Orleans and The Greenwich Hotel and Fouquet’s in New York were the standouts (shoutout to my travel advisor sister for booking me at the most beautiful hotels, especially when it’s on someone else’s dime…). For a more affordable New York option, The Walker Hotel, the Soho Grand, and The Hotel Chelsea are the best bang for your buck — small rooms but chic, good vibes, and good prices if you book far enough in advance.
Molly: I did a staycation at The Dewberry the night Caroline came to Charleston for book tour and it’s truly so fab! (Wait, yes!!! The Dewberry in Charleston is unreal!! -Caro)
FAVE FAMILY TRIP:
Caro: Spring break at the Hotel Del Coronado’s Shore House last April was incredible — the ideal family getaway. We also had a seriously fabulous family staycation at Carmel Valley Ranch and I know I’m biased because I live just up the road but I really cannot recommend it more highly for a family vacay — you can take an easy kid-friendly hike to a barn filled with cute animals, beekeeping, amazing food, archery, you get to sample cheese from their goats, there’s a gorgeous and fun family pool area. It's really wonderful.
Molly: Disney World hehe. I thought I might not love it as the logistics-coordinating (and 20-week pregnant) mom, but it was so fun! Having low expectations (like anticipating the tantrums) and working with a travel agent helped. Animal Kingdom was the biggest hit for our fam.
FAVORITE PODCASTS:
Molly: I love a good motivational pod and The Mel Robbins Podcast is my 2024 fave. I also binged Good Guys while driving to Virginia and back for the holidays and loled a ton.
Caro: I listened to a lot of Radio Cherry Bombe this year! Kerry is a wonderful interviewer and artfully weaves stories with her interviewees, who are mostly women in the food space (I was so honored to be on it this year!!)
Mattis & Calum (my kids!): Sheriff Labrador — they probably listened to 200 hours of this podcast this year.
HARDEST WORKING KITCHEN TOOL:
Caro: I ate a lot of salads this year, so I’m giving it to my OXO salad spinner, which is also *the best* way to involve kids in the kitchen. Once the salad is spun, throw a small ball or a hot wheels car in there and let ‘em go wild.
Molly: My mom gave me this air fryer/toaster oven as a postpartum gift (I didn’t need any new baby gear!) and I use it every day.
FAVE MINDSET OR QUOTE:
Caro: The most important mindset shift I’ve had in 2023 and 2024 is making the shift from a scarcity mindset to an abundance mindset. I don't think I was ever fully on the scarcity train, but there were certainly moments where I’d think, “how did she get that partnership, why didn't I?” or, “how did he get that writing gig? I should be writing for them.” Comparison is truly the thief of joy and shifting that thinking has been an incredible pivot for me. An abundance mindset believes there are plenty of resources, opportunities, and success to go around, which has made me act in business and in my personal life with more generosity, inclusivity, and overall optimism. In contrast, a scarcity mindset views life as a zero-sum game, and fosters competition (even if the other person has no idea you exist!), fear that you aren’t good enough, and the belief that someone else’s gain is your loss. This got kind of heavy (!), but having an abundance mindset has impacted every aspect of my personal and professional life! For example: Sharing other cookbook and fiction author’s triumphs has been so rewarding and has led to so many rich connections! An abundance mindset has taught me that a rising tide lifts all ships, where a scarcity mindset would have left me afraid that by sharing another great recipe developer’s work with my audience, my whole audience might leave me for them! It’s also helped me say no to partnerships that might pay well, but don't really make sense for me and my audience. Believing that more good things are coming versus saying yes to the first thing that presents itself has opened up so many more opportunities.
Molly: “Confidence is the willingness to try.” I heard this recently on the Mel Robbins Podcast and know it’ll stick with me! I can be more introverted/reserved and feel like in the past I’ve conflated confidence with being super charismatic and gregarious. I’ve never heard this definition of confidence before and I absolutely love it.
FAVE FIRST:
Caro: Trying and failing at starting a podcast. I loved doing it! I loved the relationships I formed, I loved the conversations, I loved sharing it with all of you. But I absolutely bit off more than I could chew with the book, the newsletter, the three kids, maintaining a social media presence, and attempting to start a successful podcast. I love what my failed podcast, So Into That, became — this very newsletter that you're reading right now! But I do miss the audio format and connecting with cool people who are doing cool things. It’s a goal to bring back the community element of introducing new people and sharing their thoughts and opinions here on this Wednesday newsletter in 2025. We are trying to figure out what that can look like that *doesn’t* add an extra 15 hours of work to my week like the podcast did.
Molly: My first shared byline here on WTC!! I’ve been working behind the scenes on this newsletter as editor since 2021, but this year I started helping Caro write the guides we’ve been sending every other Monday (ish!), the weeklong meal plans, and So Into That. I’m so excited to be more involved! (I AM SO LUCKY TO HAVE YOU. -Caro)
We crunched the numbers and, according to the stats, these are the five most popular What to Cook recipes from 2024!
#5: chicken meatballs with lemon orzo
#4: grilled chicken and vegetables with burrata and green sauce
#3: coconut curry lentil stew
#2: 30-minute honey gochujang glazed salmon and broccoli bowls
and the #1 recipe was… wontons and veggies in curry broth!!
Our team’s personal favorite recipes from the year:
Caro’s: Coconut curry lentil veggie stew is the recipe I’ve re-cooked and riffed on the most (excellent drop-off meal for vegetarian friends). I’m really proud of the the time-saving cooking techniques and ridiculously good flavor I managed to develop with the rosemary-garlic pork shoulder and sweet potato puree. And if you told me I had to choose one thing to eat every day for the rest of my life, I think it would be the grilled chicken and pita chop aka the Greek salad meets fattoush of your dreams.
Molly’s: I’ve made the chicken, mushroom, and farro soup about a dozen times over the last three months. I ate herby shrimp couscus bowls the night before my labor induction and it was absolutely perfect!! Filling, healthy, fresh, flavorful. And the 30-minute honey gochujang glazed salmon and broccoli bowls are so delicious and make me feel like a legit chef every time I cook them.
George’s: The wontons in curry broth is probably my favorite, and it’s what Caroline really, truly cooks when she doesn't feel like cooking so I find it hilarious that it was her most viral recipe of the year. Chicken parm meatballs, pimento cheese BLTs, and mob wife salad are all up there. And good luck soup is a new fave that’s top of mind since I've been eating it for 10 days straight while Caro has been developing it. It's really absurdly good — I’m never eating mushy black-eyed peas and collards on January 1st again.
And a few more superlatives!
Biggest underdog: Unstuffed tomatoes. I could NEVER have imagined how much this recipe would blow up. But after having the tastiest and most simple stuffed tomatoes while on tour in Birmingham, Alabama, my cousin Marlea (who was with me for that leg!) and I immediately, at the table, started writing a one-skillet WTC version. And wow, y’all LOVED this recipe.
Deserved more glory: This perfect gazpacho-vibes chilled tomato soup is so easy, so flavorful, so dang good, but unfortunately hit your inboxes during the manic back-to-school season and was woefully under-appreciated. Don't worry, I’ll harass you about it next tomato season. Also, these chicken Caesar sliders are outrageously good but were kind of buried within this massive grilling guide celebrating Gaby’s grilling book (which rocks and you all need to own!!). I’ll remind you about them when it’s grilling weather, but also, just make them indoors in a pan asap.
What was YOUR favorite WTC recipe from 2024?! You can scroll through ‘em all here!
Please know that the gazpacho style tomato soup was not overlooked by me, I made it three weeks in a row and ate it all myself and only stopped because my CSA box stopped sending tomatoes 😂
I love this recap and so happy to be here. I’m fairly new to the group but have thoroughly enjoyed every recipe I’ve made. I’m still in the bliss of the Good Luck Soup. Excited for my family to try the wonton curry.