What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylee Lawrence's avatar
Kaylee Lawrence
5h

Staying at home & hosting the fam this year- at 36 wks preggo send helpppppp

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juno Turner's avatar
Juno Turner
7h

I loooove having a houseful of people to feed! One thing I love to make is a giant pan or two of loaded nachos for people to pick at while we catch up. I’ve also made your white chicken chili from the book several times on very short notice, using my instant pot!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture