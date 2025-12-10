This past weekend George and I hosted two of our dearest couple friends and their seven kids for our sixth annual Sexy Santa weekend. “Sexy Santa” because the first year we did it someone suggested that we make all of our Secret Santa gifts *sexy.* The sexy gift theme did not stick (although the husbands try their hardest) but the name sure did.

matching jams are a crucial part of every sexy santa weekend — these are on sale.

The weekend was so much fun. There were also a whole lot of mouths to feed! When you have family or friends visiting from out of town — especially for the holidays — there are so many meals to plan for. You need to think through not only the special holiday dinner, should you be hosting one, but every other breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and enough snacks to make sure no one’s going hungry on your watch!

In case you’re hosting over the next few weeks, I’m sharing three days’ worth of my favorite meals to feed a crowd. These meal themes are great no matter the occasion — not only for holiday houseguests. Bookmark them for any time you have guests over, whether they’re staying for the weekend or just dropping by for a meal.

I first mentioned my love for Aura frames in our gifts for your parents gift guide last month. My sister and I gave one to my parents and they LOVE having new pics of their kids and grandkids on rotating display in their living room. It’d make a great gift for anyone — a sibling, friend, or spouse who takes a million pictures but never gets around to printing them out (or maybe that person is you and you can drop this hint to one of them!). I also think it’d make a really sweet gift for an older kid or teen. You can upload pics from anywhere (it’s SO EASY — the app is truly so seamless and easy to use), and allow other people you know to add photos, too. The quality is truly excellent! Use code WHATTOCOOK to get $65 off the full price of their limited-edition Stone collection frame. Thank you to Aura for sponsoring this edition of So Into That!

The key here is to keep things simple and delicious. You’re not going for elaborate meals with a million ingredients — you want to stick with effortlessly impressive food that’s easy to throw together.

Dinners:

Lunches:

Sheet-pan sliders: Take a pack of King’s Hawaiian rolls and, without separating them, slice the whole dozen in half horizontally using a serrated knife. Spread a condiment or two on the bottom layer of the buns (I usually go with Dijon and mayo) and another condiment on the top layer of buns (I like a jam or jelly here!). Add a layer of meat on the bottom bun (like ham slices, turkey slices, shredded rotisserie chicken, etc.) followed by a layer of cheese (Brie, Cheddar, American, Gouda — whatever!) then add the top bun. Brush melted butter on top of the buns and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Bake tented with foil at 375°F for 10 minutes, then uncovered for another 2 to 5 ish minutes, until the cheese is melted and the top buns are lightly golden. Let them cool for a few minutes then slice and serve! Another idea: You can follow the same approach but make messy meatball sliders!

A bowl bar: Cook a few elements and set them out family-style for people to build their own bowls! You can follow a recipe like beef bulgogi bowls, or just wing it with what you’ve got or are in the mood for. Here are the elements that I like to include and some ideas for each: A grain: farro, quinoa, brown rice, coconut rice A protein: pan-seared chicken breasts, bulgogi beef, oven-roasted tofu cubes or chickpeas Some simple veg: pre-shredded carrots, thinly sliced cucumbers or red bell pepper, roasted butternut squash or sweet potatoes (toss in oil, salt, pepper, roast on 425°F for 25 to 30 mins) Mixed greens, arugula, kale, or romaine (mixed greens and arugula are nice because no washing/chopping!) A few great store-bought sauces and/or dressings like pesto, tzatziki, Bitchin’ sauce, ginger dressing, or balsamic vinaigrette

A salad plate: I love making two delicious salads and serving them with a loaf of good bread and butter. It feels very chic-Italian-lunch-vibes, and people can choose one or both to pile onto their plate. A few salads that’d be good for this situation: mob wife salad (pictured above), farro fattoush, lemon-parm chicken, kale, and quinoa salad, or one or all of the salads from this vegetarian market plate.

Breakfasts:

A make-ahead egg casserole: Here’s a perfect one! It makes a huge serving so can typically supply two days’ (at least!) worth of breakfast.

A bagel bar: Buy some fresh bagels and set them out with a few cream cheese flavors and some sliced avocado and flaky sea salt.

Continental breakfast: Fresh berries, store-bought pastries, and some juice. You could also add yogurt and granola and/or scrambled eggs and sheet-pan bacon to the spread.

Snacks & kids’ food:

I also suggest arming yourself with very easy store-bought apps like a veggie tray, chips and salsa, and — because ‘tis the season! — cream cheese and pepper jelly with crackers. I love setting out a few blocks of good cheese with some crackers, olives, jam, and Dijon for a very low-lift cheese board. Option to add some salami (our team is still obsessed with this one) or another charcuterie meat, too.

We had a ton of kids in the house this past weekend so I stocked up on hot dogs, dino nuggets, and yogurt to feed the picky eaters of the bunch. Was glad I did, they all got devoured!

Something sweet:

It’s always nice to have a little something sweet to offer after dinner. Stock the freezer with ice cream and grab some hot fudge to drizzle on top! Or bake some Monster cookies ahead of time (use M&Ms in whatever colors fit for the holiday you’re celebrating).

One last note: lots of people really truly WANT to contribute food via takeout or a nice meal out to thank you for your hospitality. Let them! Cancel one of these lunches or dinners and let them treat you.

What other meals are your favorites when feeding houseguests?

Leave a comment

Every week we take a spin through the What To Cook recipe archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s what’s on the menu this week!

A fast, flavorful dinner that tastes like takeout — but fresher! Skirt steak marinates in a soy-orange-ginger situation (overnight if you can!) and broils alongside sesame-tossed broccoli. Meanwhile, the marinade gets boiled into a glossy teriyaki sauce to drizzle over everything. Serve as DIY bowls with rice!

2. harissa bolognese spaghetti squash , 2023

Cozy comfort food with a veggie-forward twist. Spaghetti squash soaks up a smoky, creamy harissa bolognese and gets baked under a blanket of melty mozzarella and Parm. It’s hearty like lasagna but lighter, and delivers rich flavor, sneaky veggies, and excellent leftovers.

3. lemony chicken orzo soup , 2022

Here’s another great choice for a holiday season Soup Party! This is a cozy twist on avgolemono — silky, lemony chicken soup thickened with eggs for that luscious texture, but bulked up with orzo, beans, Parm, and a heap of greens.

A whole chicken and a whole squash roast together on one sheet pan — then the squash mashes up with roasted garlic, goat cheese, balsamic, and chicken drippings (!!). Cozy, impressive, and so so delicious!

Our friends at Aura want to send one lucky WTCer a Stone frame to either keep for yourself or gift this season! To enter to win, comment on this post in the next 24 hours! We’d love to hear about your holiday plans — are you traveling, are you hosting houseguests, are you having a cozy celebration at home?! The winner will be chosen at random and notified this time tomorrow, 12/11, via comment and Substack DM.

Leave a comment

PS, congrats to Kalee (@kalee573954), the winner of last week’s holiday book giveaway!

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What To Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.

Bagels & continental breakfast photos via Getty images.