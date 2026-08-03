If you’re a parent still enjoying your kids’ summer vacation to the fullest, I’m sorry to jump-scare you with the mention of back to school. But my kids do indeed go back to school this week! So, ready or not, back-to-school season is upon us.

We’re very fortunate to have universal free school lunches here in California, but the menu never changes and my older sons have gotten more… vocal… about wanting to bring a packed lunch from home certain days of the week. So toward the end of last school year, I (lovingly! begrudgingly!) started packing some school lunches.

A few weeks in, I got into a rhythm of purposefully making dinners that would leave leftovers I could pack in their lunch boxes and it was a very helpful unlock. For example: I’ll cook pizza chicken knowing that I’ll have pepperonis and mozzarella in the fridge for a Lunchables-style DIY pizza lunch. Or I’ll make tuna melts for dinner, then pack leftover tuna salad and hardboiled eggs in their lunch boxes (yes, Mattis and Cashel will eat tuna salad! If yours won’t touch it, you could take the same approach with chicken salad!). I also add in some fruit I know they’ll eat, a veg they like, and a little sweet bite.

To show you this leftovers-filled lunch box approach in action — and to take a week of meal planning off your plate! — we teamed up with PlanetBox , AKA the best lunch box makers out there, to create a five-day dinner and leftovers-filled lunch box meal plan. We’ve mapped out five family dinners from the WTC archives that will leave you with five days worth of kid-friendly leftovers to pack in their lunch box. And we compiled a grocery list for you, too! You’ll find it all in the printable PDF below.

You can print out and cook through this meal plan from start to finish, or just use it for inspo. Once you start viewing lunch boxes through a dinner-leftovers lens it gets kinda fun, and feels easier than recreating new lunches day after day!

When I started packing lunches more often, I remembered a lot of you guys going crazy over PlanetBox in the comments section of WTC. I ordered a couple of their Rovers and, man, they live up to the hype! They’re stainless steel, so are durable and dishwasher safe, and have five compartments for a nice little snacky mix of food. They come with decorative magnets in fun designs and pre-loaded with two leakproof containers that you can fill with condiments, juicy fruits, etc.

Their team is also SO nice and creative. They approached us about teaming up on a back-to-school lunch box guide this year it was a big heck yes! We combined our skillsets (our team’s: cooking dinners and repurposing leftovers; their team’s: making, packing, and photographing lunch boxes), and created the ultimate meal plan for back-to-school season!

How much food a family eats in a day varies so widely based on the number, ages, and appetite levels of each kid. Even within same-sized families, there’s variability — a family of four with a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old needs a different amount of food than a family of four with a 14-year-old and 16-year-old.

We have written this meal plan with a family of three in mind: two adults and one kid with a full-portion-size appetite. Each recipe yields four servings, so, in theory, it will yield a family dinner plus enough leftovers for the kid’s lunch box.

Double recipes if needed based on how much YOUR family typically eats. If you have two little kids whose appetites combined equal one full serving, this will likely work as written! Alternatively, if you have older kids or more than two children, you may need to double them.

The PDF below has ALL the info — every dinner recipe in full, notes for how to transform the leftovers into a kid-friendly lunch box, and a grocery list for it all. Here are the meals included within it!

COMBO #1: lamb pita with minty dilly yogurt sauce + leftover lamb pita-dillas

The lunch box includes:

Lamb and feta pita-dillas (like a quesadilla but made with leftover pita!)

Watermelon salad

Cucumber slices

Leftover dilly minty yogurt sauce + cherry tomatoes

A yogurt-dipped pretzel

COMBO #2: one-skillet pizza chicken + homemade pizza lunchable

The lunch box includes:

Leftover pita bread

Pepperonis, mozzarella slices, and (optional!) basil leaves for something green

Tomato sauce

Sliced olives (swap in another veg if they hate olives!)

Fruit salad

Mini cookie

COMBO #3: the perfect tuna melts + catch-of-the-day box

The lunch box includes:

Leftover tuna salad

Sourdough chunks

Hard-boiled egg halves

Leftover dilly minty yogurt sauce + cucumber slices

Gummy fish snacks

COMBO #4: mob wife salad + kid-cuterie board lunch

The lunch box includes:

Salami slices

Cheese slices

Kettle chips

Kalamata olives

A halved hard-boiled egg + cherry tomatoes

Green apple slices (or swap for any seasonal fruit)

Mini cookie

COMBO #5: BBQ chicken meatballs, broccoli, and tomatoes with cheesy rice + BBQ chicken and cheesy rice box

The lunch box includes:

BBQ chicken meatballs

Cheesy rice + cherry tomatoes

Broccoli

BBQ sauce

Watermelon & clementines

Brownie bite

My kids will eat room temp rice and meatballs! But I know not all kids are into it. If yours wouldn’t, you could warm them in the morning and pack them in a temperature-controlled thermos — meatballs piled on top of the rice. Fruit and/or veg could be packed separately in something like this.

This PDF contains all five dinner recipes, all five lunch box recipes, leftover repurposing tips, and a grocery list organized by aisle!

the dinner leftovers lunch box guide 5.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download