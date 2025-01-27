We're officially in the depths of midwinter — a time of year when vibes are all over the place.

Maybe you live somewhere snowy and you love it and you’re perfectly content to cuddle up on the couch under a cozy blanket with a bowl of comfort food.

Maybe you live somewhere frigid and are OVER IT and want to transport — if only via dinner — somewhere sunny and warm.

Maybe you actually live somewhere sunny and warm and it’d be fun to light up the grill this week and pretend like it’s spring/summer.

Maybe your healthy eating kick is still kicking and you’re craving all the vegetables.

Maybe half your house has the flu and you’re just trying to make it to February and get dinner — literally any dinner, but ideally something delicious — on the table as quickly as possible.

No matter your vibe, we are here with meal ideas for your week! We’ve rounded up some of the most popular What to Cook recipes that would fit each of these moods. You can turn them into a meal plan for the week ahead — maybe add in some component meal prep for easy lunching? — or just pick a meal or two that sounds good and make a point to cook it this week.

Sometimes just deciding what’s for dinner is the hardest part, so we hope this helps! Actually, that makes us wonder…

If you cook one (or more!) of these meals this week, let us know which!

If you’re prepping for snow and/or want some peak-cozy comfort food, cook:

If you’re craving lighter meals with a whole lotta vegetables, cook:

If you want to disassociate from winter and pretend that you’re on vacay somewhere warm, cook:

If you actually are somewhere warm (what’s up, my amazing, randomly huge australian readership!), cook:

If your kids are sick for the 100th day this month and you need to do the bare minimum to get a delicious dinner on the table, cook:

If *YOU* are sick and want something nourishing and delicious, cook (or, better yet, have someone else in your family cook):

