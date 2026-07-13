Peak summer heat has settled in across the country and it’s gettin’ HOT. And when you’re trying to keep the house cool during a heat wave, the last thing you need is to blast the oven to 425°F or to stand outside in the scorching heat above a live fire.

So today we bring you 10 absolutely delightful no-cook dinners that either inherently — or, using an easy sub — require zero heat to pull together.

While you won’t need to cook these meals, you will need to assemble them. Many of them are raw vegetable heavy, which is a delight during peak summer.

I cannot stress enough the importance of owning a quality kitchen knife, and keeping that knife sharp. Using a heavy, dull knife makes chopping an absolute drag, but it does not need to be a chore! I get asked a lot for knife recs, and Victorinox’s wood-handled chef’s and santoku knives are always my first recommendation. They are lightweight, comfortable to hold, and slice like a dream.

If you’re newer to WTC and have not yet watched and followed along with my knife skills class, put time on your calendar to do it! I demo how to slice, dice, mince, and chop, and share lots of info on best knife practices (like how to hold it, how to sharpen it, how to store it, etc.). It’s free to all WTC readers thanks to our friends at Victorinox, who are also supporting today’s no-cook recipe round up to get us through the dog days of summer!

Chinese chicken salad for a crowd. Our latest salad!!! We sent it on a national holiday and thus a day that many of you likely ignored your inbox. So don’t forget to go back and cook it! To avoid using heat, use a store-bought rotisserie chicken or the vegetarian sub ideas (store-bought crispy chickpeas or pre-cooked edamame) instead of grilling chicken. Mix it with lots of thinly sliced veg and a delicious dressing and you’ll have a restaurant-worthy dinner salad that feeds a bunch of people.

Chilled tomato soup. This refreshing, summery soup is a cross between gazpacho and salmorejo. You’ll blend a bunch of ripe tomatoes with red bell pepper, onion, garlic, seasonings, Greek yogurt, and bread. Keep it in your fridge for lunches all week, or serve it for dinner. Option to add pre-cooked bacon or hard-boiled eggs for extra protein.

Chopped Italian deli wraps. This recipe from Gaby Dalkin marries the best parts of an Italian salad — crisp greens, juicy tomatoes, briny pepperoncini, and a tangy Italian vinaigrette — with the best parts of an Italian sub: layers of savory salami, turkey, and prosciutto plus creamy mozzarella. Serve it at the dinner table or pack it up and take it with you on a summer adventure.

Sunshine pasta. OK, this one cheats a little because you do need to boil a pot of noodles, but the sauce itself requires zero cooking! You’ll stick chopped tomatoes, garlic, shallots, basil, and olive oil outside in the summer sun and let the heat and sunshine transform it into a delightful bruschetta-style pasta sauce.

Good-all-week chop salad with marinated cannellini beans and chicken. I shared this salad as part of a back-to-school meal plan last August and it’s such a good cook-one, eat-all-week meal. The marinated cannellini beans are such a great no-cook plant-based protein — great on their own even if you don’t make the entire salad. Here we pair them with thinly sliced kale, shredded store-bought rotisserie chicken, shredded Gruyère, and a homemade Thousand Island dressing for a delicious summer dinner or meal-prepped weekday lunch.

Sesame soy tuna poke bowls. Poke bowls!!! If you have access to some really fresh, high-quality seafood, these are so fun and easy to make, zero heat required. Use microwaveable frozen rice to avoid even cooking rice.

Indian-spiced chicken, mango crunch salad, and coconut rice bowls. To avoid lighting up the grill, use a chopped store-bought rotisserie chicken (or store-bought grilled chicken), or swap the meat for microwaved shelled edamame or some store-bought crispy chickpeas. If you can handle keeping a burner on for 20 minutes, the coconut rice is fab. If you can’t bring yourself to turn the stove on, just microwave some frozen white or brown rice to serve with it.

Good-all-week minty dilly lentil kale feta salad. Here’s a very hearty, vegetarian big-ass salad. We lean on pre-cooked lentils for protein, and mix them with a ton of other veg. Here’s what WTCer JMH recently commented: “This was wonderful even without the dill and mint (the grocery store was out of both). So fresh tasting and perfect for when it’s too hot to turn on the oven.”

Turkey pesto focaccia sandwiches. These are no ordinary sandwiches. They’ve got sun-dried tomato mayo, homemade pistachio pesto, and a few other gourmet-feeling touches that make them worthy of a spot on your dinner table. Just skip the optional final baking step — they’re excellent without it!

Show-off-y Greek salad. Last but not least is this impressive Greek salad spread. A Greek salad is so simple that it really relies on how good its ingredients are, and all of these vegetables are in peak season right now. The bell peppers and tomatoes are juicy and crisp! The cucumbers are crunchy and flavorful! To make it no-cook, buy store-bought grilled chicken like this or swap the chicken out for a can of rinsed and drained chickpeas. Buy some really delicious bread and there will be no need to heat it! Or you can toast it, if you can swing that heat source.

Fun fact: Victorinox are the Makers of the Original Swiss Army Knife™! They have been manufacturing knives in Ibach, Switzerland, since 1884 and are known for making professional-grade knives for the home chef (but also for chef-chefs — their knives are used in professional kitchens around the world!). I am a Victorinox devotee. I’ve had the same Victorinox serrated knife since my first post-grad kitchen in NYC, and love them for their high-quality blades, comfortable handles, and lifetime warranty(!). If you’re in need of a kitchen knife upgrade, I highly recommend this santoku, this chef’s knife, or this 3-piece set, which includes a chef’s knife, long serrated knife, and paring knife too.

We’d love to hear what else you’re cooking these days in the peak of the summer heat!

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